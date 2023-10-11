Olly Olly Market | Kinn
Food
Small Plates
(Long Beans Side) Tua Fuk Yao
stir fried chinese broccoli, kinn stir fry sauce
(Eggplant Side) Pad Ma Kuer
stir fry eggplant, fish sauce, garlic, chilies
(Spring Rolls) Poa Pia Tod
glass noodles, oyster mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, rice paper
(Papaya Salad) Som Tum Thai
papaya, thai chili, lime, fish sauce, tomato, long bean, dried shrimp, crushed peanuts
Fried Chicken
Add Spring Rolls
Noodles
(Chicken Noodle Stir Fry) Pad See Ew Gai
stir fried broad rice noodles, chicken, egg, Chinese broccoli
(Drunken Noodles With Prawns) Pad Kee Mao Goong
stir fried broad rice noodles, prawns, chinese broccoli, thai peppers, baby corn, young peppercorn, finger root, holy basil
Tom Yum Goong Namkon Mama Style
homemade creamy lemongrass broth, mama ramen noodles, shrimp, crispy pork belly, lump blue crab, egg yolk
Thai Noodle Soup with Chicken (Guay Tiaw Gai)
Stir Fry with Rice
(Eggplant & Tofu Basil Stir Fry) Pad Kraprow Ma Kuer
chinese eggplant, tofu, basil, thai chili, holy basil, garlic, served over jasmine rice
(Basil Chicken Over Rice With Fried Egg) Pad Kraprow Gai Kai Daew
minced chicken, basil, thai chili, garlic, holy basil & fried egg, served over jasmine rice
(Beef With Red Curry Paste) Pad Prik Khing Nuua
stir fried homemade red curry paste, long beans, beef, kaffir lime leaf, served over jasmine rice
Fried Rice
(American Fried Rice) Khao Pad American
sriracha, ketchup, fried hot dog, fried chicken leg, fried egg
(Shrimp Paste Fried Rice) Khao Kruk Kapi
candied pork belly, fried dried shrimp, diced long beans, sour mango, shallots, egg, thai chili, lime
(Crab Fried Rice) Khao Pad Pu
egg, scallion, cilantro, lime, prik name pla
Curries
(Green Curry with Chicken) Gaeng Keow Wan Gai
homemade green curry paste, thai eggplant, pea eggplant, lime leaf, coconut milk, holland peppers, thai basil, served over jasmine rice
(Yellow Curry with Seafood) Gaeng Garee Talay
homemade yellow curry paste, prawns, lump crab, served over jasmine rice