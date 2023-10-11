Food

Small Plates

(Long Beans Side) Tua Fuk Yao

$7.00

stir fried chinese broccoli, kinn stir fry sauce

(Eggplant Side) Pad Ma Kuer

$7.00

stir fry eggplant, fish sauce, garlic, chilies

(Spring Rolls) Poa Pia Tod

$8.00

glass noodles, oyster mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, rice paper

(Papaya Salad) Som Tum Thai

$10.00

papaya, thai chili, lime, fish sauce, tomato, long bean, dried shrimp, crushed peanuts

Fried Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Add Spring Rolls

$4.00

Noodles

(Chicken Noodle Stir Fry) Pad See Ew Gai

$15.00

stir fried broad rice noodles, chicken, egg, Chinese broccoli

(Drunken Noodles With Prawns) Pad Kee Mao Goong

$17.00

stir fried broad rice noodles, prawns, chinese broccoli, thai peppers, baby corn, young peppercorn, finger root, holy basil

Tom Yum Goong Namkon Mama Style

$21.00

homemade creamy lemongrass broth, mama ramen noodles, shrimp, crispy pork belly, lump blue crab, egg yolk

Thai Noodle Soup with Chicken (Guay Tiaw Gai)

$16.00

Stir Fry with Rice

(Eggplant & Tofu Basil Stir Fry) Pad Kraprow Ma Kuer

$12.00

chinese eggplant, tofu, basil, thai chili, holy basil, garlic, served over jasmine rice

(Basil Chicken Over Rice With Fried Egg) Pad Kraprow Gai Kai Daew

$15.00

minced chicken, basil, thai chili, garlic, holy basil & fried egg, served over jasmine rice

(Beef With Red Curry Paste) Pad Prik Khing Nuua

$17.00

stir fried homemade red curry paste, long beans, beef, kaffir lime leaf, served over jasmine rice

Fried Rice

(American Fried Rice) Khao Pad American

$15.00Out of stock

sriracha, ketchup, fried hot dog, fried chicken leg, fried egg

(Shrimp Paste Fried Rice) Khao Kruk Kapi

$16.00

candied pork belly, fried dried shrimp, diced long beans, sour mango, shallots, egg, thai chili, lime

(Crab Fried Rice) Khao Pad Pu

$19.00

egg, scallion, cilantro, lime, prik name pla

Curries

(Green Curry with Chicken) Gaeng Keow Wan Gai

$16.00

homemade green curry paste, thai eggplant, pea eggplant, lime leaf, coconut milk, holland peppers, thai basil, served over jasmine rice

(Yellow Curry with Seafood) Gaeng Garee Talay

$19.00

homemade yellow curry paste, prawns, lump crab, served over jasmine rice

Extras

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Nam Pla Prik

$1.00

Fish Sauce And Chopped Thai Chilis

Nam Som Prik Dong

$1.00

Vinegar, Chopped Serrano Chilies & Long Red Chilis

Prik Thai

$1.00

Roasted Thai Chili Flakes

Sriracha

$1.00

Beverages

N/a Beverages

Iced Lemongrass Butterfly Pea Tea

$3.95Out of stock

Iced Ginger Sugarcane Limeade

$3.95Out of stock

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Fanta

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Green Fanta

$2.50

Palm Juice

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$2.50

Thai Ice Tea

$3.95

Alcoholic Beverages

Sabai Sabai

$13.00

Lime Juice Sugar Thai Whiskey (Mekhong) Club Soda Thai Basil

Thai Sangria

$9.00

White Wine Thai Whiskey (Mekhong) Guava Lychee Mango

Chang

$8.00

Kinnvenience

Snacks

Lays

$3.95

Shrimp Chips

$3.95

Chocolate biscuit cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Vanilla biscuit cookies

$2.00

Mama ramen noodles 1.50

$1.50

Koh- Kae coconut peanuts 5.99

$5.99

Chocolate wafers

$3.00

Vanilla wafers

$1.00Out of stock

Sweet Corn Ramen snacks

$1.00Out of stock

Milo Cereal Snacks

$3.95

Mr Squid

$4.25

Caramel Rice Cakes

$4.25

Mee Krob

$4.00

Paprika

$4.25