kino kitchen 2415 Gordon Drive
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Truffle Fries$6.99
Fries / Truffle oil / topped with Parmesan
- Crispy Eggrolls (4)$7.99
Pork / Onion / Carrot / Taro / Egg
- Fresh Spring Rolls$8.99
Fresh Veggies / Vermicelli / Pork / Shrimp
- Spring Rolls with Grilled Meat$8.99
Fresh Veggies / Vermicelli
- Garlic Butter Wings (5 pcs)$9.99
Party Wings / Salt / Pepper / Garlic / Butter / Onion
- Fried Panko Shrimp (4 pcs)$7.99
Shrimp / Panko / Shrimp
- Wrap Noodle Shrimp$7.99
Shrimp / Egg Noodles
- Crab Puffs (5 pcs)$8.99
Cream Cheese / Onion / Water Chestnut / Immitation Crab
- Shrimp Rocket (4 pcs)$9.99
Shrimp / Pork / Carrots / Taro / Onion
- Popcorn Chicken$6.99
Chicken Thighs / House Flour Mix
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Salads
Wok
- Basil Wok Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp / Broccoli / Carrot / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Basil
- Basil Wok Pork$14.99
Pork / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Basil
- Basil Wok Beef$15.99
Beef / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Basil
- Basil Wok Chicken$14.99
Chicken / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Basil
- Lemongrass Wok Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushrooms / Baby Corn / Lemongrass
- Lemongrass Wok Pork$14.99
Pork / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Lemongrass
- Lemongrass Wok Beef$15.99
Beef / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Lemongrass
- Lemongrass Wok Chicken$14.99
Chicken / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Lemongrass
- Lemongrass Wok Tofu$14.99
Tofu / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Lemongrass
- Basil Wok Tofu$14.99
Tofu/ Broccoli/ Carrot/ Mushroom/ Baby Corn/ Basil
Fried Rice
White Rice
- Grilled Shrimp Rice$16.99
Shrimp / Lettuce / Pickle / Tomato / Cucumber / Chili Lime Sauce
- Grilled Pork Rice$14.99
Pork / Lettuce / Pickle / Tomato / Cucumber / Chili Lime Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Rice$14.99
Chicken / Lettuce / Pickle / Tomato / Cucumber / Chili Lime Sauce
- Grilled Beef Rice$15.99
Beef / Lettuce / Pickle / Tomato / Cucumber / Chili Lime Sauce
Vermicelli Noodles
- Shrimp Vermicelli Noodles$16.99
Shrimp / Lettuce / Pickle / Cabbage / Bean Sprout / Mint / Cucumber
- Pork Vermicelli Noodles$14.99
Pork / Lettuce / Pickle / Cabbage / Bean Sprout / Mint / Cucumber
- Chicken Vermicelli Noodles$14.99
Chicken Lettuce / Pickle / Cabbage / Bean Sprout / Mint / Cucumber
- Beef Vermicelli Noodles$15.99
Beef / Lettuce / Pickle / Cabbage / Bean Sprout / Mint / Cucumber
- Eggroll Vermicelli$14.99
- Tofu Vermicelli$14.99
Pho Noodles
- Pho Combination$16.99
Rare Steak / Flank / Brisket / Tendon / Meatball / Rice Noodle / Onion / Cilantro
- Pho Flank$15.99
Flank / Rice Noodles / Onion / Cilantro
- Pho Brisket$15.99
Brisket / Rice Noodles / Onion / Cilantro
- Pho Rare$15.99
Rare Steak / Rice Noodles / Onion / Cilantro
- Pho Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp / Rice Noodles / Onion / Cilantro
- Pho Tofu and Vegetables$14.99
Tofu / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushroom / Baby Corn
- Pho Grilled Chicken$15.99
Grilled Chicken / Soft Boiled Egg / Broccoli / Onion / Cilantro
- Pho Plain$12.99
Crispy Egg Noodles
- Crispy Shrimp Noodles$16.99
Shrimp / Broccoli / Carrots / Mushrooms / Baby Corn
- Crispy Beef Noodles$15.99
Beef / Broccoli / Carrot / Mushroom / Baby Corn
- Crispy Seafood Noodles$16.99
Shrimp / Fish / Immitation Crab / Broccoli / Carrot / Mushroom / Baby Corn
- Crispy Tofu and Vegetable$14.99
Tofu / Broccoli / Carrot / Mushroom / Baby Corn
- Crispy Chicken Noodles$15.99
House Curry
- Curry Shrimp$16.99
Shrimp / Broccoli / Carrots / Baby Corn / Basil / Mushroom
- Curry Chicken$14.99
Chicken / Broccoli / Carrort / Baby Corn / Basil / Mushroom
- Curry Beef$15.99
Beef / Broccoli / Carrots / Baby Corn / Basil / Mushroom
- Curry Seafood$16.99
Shrimp / Fish / Immitation Crab / Broccoli / Carrot / Mushroom / Baby Corn / Basil
- Curry Tofu$14.99
Tofu / Broccoli / Carrots / Baby Corn / Basil / Mushrooms