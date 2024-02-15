Thai Ramen and BBQ More
Kinsen Thai Ramen and BBQ
Ramen
- Tom Yum Ramen "Tom Yum Goong"$18.00
Thin Noodle, Tom Yum Soup, Serve with Mixed Seafoods.
- Stir-fly Curry Ramen "Pad Khao Soi"$18.00
Trick Homemade Noodle Stir-fly with Khao Soi Sauce, Serve with BBQ Ribs.
- Pad Thai Ramen "Pad Thai"$24.00
Rice Noodle Stir-fly with Pad Thai Sauce, Serve with Crispy Pork and Shrimp Skewers.
- Spicy Basil Ramen "Pad Kee Mao"
Mama Noodle Stir-fly with Spicy Basil Sauce, Serve with Chicken or Mixed Seafoods.
- Green Curry Ramen "Gang Keaw Wan"
Trick Noodle, Green Curry Sauce, Serve with Chicken or Mixed Seafoods.
- Coconut Curry Ramen "Mee Ka Te"$16.00
Skinny Noodle Stir-fly with Coconut Curry Sauce Serve with Tofu.
BBQ (Serve with Jeow Bong / Jeow Som)
Side / Salad
Drink
Dessert
Kinsen Thai Ramen and BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 359-2152
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM