Kiosko Diner Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Breakfast Menu
Waffles
Egg Sandwiches
Breakfast Wrap
Breakfast Starters & Sides
- Side Fresh Fruit Salad$6.99
- Side Banana$2.00
- Half Cantaloupe$5.99
- Half Cantaloupe with Cottage Cheese$6.99
- Side Eggs$4.00
- Side Egg Whites$5.00
- Side Single Egg$2.00
- Hot Oatmeal with Milk$4.50
- Side Grits$4.99
- Side Canadian Bacon$5.00
- Side Home Fries$4.99
- Side Bacon*$4.00
- Side Sausage*$4.00
- Side Ham*$4.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$6.50
- Side Turkey Bacon$5.00
- Side Strawberries$2.99
- Side Blueberries$2.99
- Side Grilled Tomatoes$2.00
- Side Jalapenos Asados$4.00
- Side Chorizo$4.00
- Side Jalapenos Vinagre$2.00
- Side Rajas con Cebolla$4.99
- Side Avocado$4.99
- Side Pickles$1.99
- Side Plantains$3.99
- Side Nutella$3.99
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Whipped Cream$1.00
- Side Turkey Sausage$4.50
- Sm. Home Fries$3.00
- Sm. French Fries$3.00
- Hot Oatmeal with Water$4.50
- Side Hollandaise Sauce$3.00
- Side Olives$3.00
- Side Buffalo Sauce$1.50
- Side Coleslaw$4.00
- One Scoop Ice Cream$2.99
- Side Tomato$2.00
- Side Bowl Spinach$5.99
Omelettes
- Greek Omelette
Gyro meat, spinach, tomato, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce$13.99
- Cheese Omelette
American or mozzarella or Cheddar or Swiss or Jack Cheddar or feta cheese$10.99
- Plain Omelette$7.99
- Spinach & Feta Omelette$11.99
- Veggie Omelette
Tomato, mushroom, pepper, broccoli & onion$12.99
- Western Omelette
Ham, onion & pepper$11.99
- Onion Omelette$9.99
- Spinach Omelette$9.99
- California Omelette
Avocado, tomato, bacon & Jack Cheddar$12.99
- Farmer's Omelette
Sausage, bacon, ham, onion, pepper, home fries & choice of cheese$13.99
- Egg White Omelette
Spinach, mushroom, broccoli & onion$12.99
- Kiosko Omelette
Bacon, sausage, ham, jalapeños, black beans, avocado & Jack Cheddar$14.99
- Pepper Omelette$9.99
- Mushroom Omelette$9.99
- Bacon Omelette$10.99
- Sausage Omelette$10.99
- Ham Omelette$10.99
Muffins & Breads
- Corn Muffin$2.99
- Blueberry Muffin$2.99
- Side White toast$1.75
- Side Whole Wheat toast$1.75
- Hard Roll$1.99
- Portuguese Roll$1.99
- Side Rye toast$1.99
- Side Multi Grain toast$1.99
- Plain Bagel$2.55
- Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.75
- Sesame Bagel$2.55
- Sesame Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.75
- Bagel and Smoked Salmon
Onion, tomato, capers & cream cheese$13.99
- English Muffin$2.55
- Croissant$2.99
- Plain Bagel W/ Nutella$4.99
- Side White Toast Dry$1.75
- Side Rye Toast Dry$1.99
- Side Whole Wheat Toast Dry$1.75
- Side Multigrain Toast Dry$1.99
- English Muffin Dry$2.55
- Corn Muffin Dry$2.99
- Blueberry Muffin Dry$2.99
Special Breakfast
- Kiosko Combo
Two pancakes or French toast with two eggs any style, two sausages, two bacon strips & served with home fries$13.99
- Steak and Eggs
Two eggs any style, home fries and toast$21.99
- Healthy Breakfast
Egg whites, tomato slices, avocado & grilled chicken$13.99
- Gallo Pinto
Two eggs over easy and fried plantain, served with rice mixed with black beans, onions, pepper$13.99
- Smoked Salmon Benedict
Poached eggs and tomato on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries$15.99
- Spinach Benedict
Poached eggs on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries$12.99
- California Benedict
Poached eggs, avocado, bacon and tomato on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries$14.99
- Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce & served with home fries$12.99
- Mexican Benedict
Poached eggs, Mexican Chorizo mixed with Home Fries, on English Muffin topped with Hollandaise Chipotle Sauce.$17.99
- Huevos a la Mexicana
Onions, green peppers, tomato, green jalapeno, served with rice, beans and tortillas. Topped with avocado and melted Queso Fresco.$15.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Served with rice, beans, avocado and melted Queso Fresco.$15.99
- Huevos con Chorizo
Served onions, jalapenos, rice, beans, avocado, and melted Queso Fresco. Served with Tortilla.$15.99
- Chilaquiles Estilo Atlixco
Toppings: lettuce, queso anejo, onions, avocado, sour cream.$10.99
- Breakfast Sopes
Homemade fresh corn tortilla topped with green and red Mexican salsa. These Sopes are served with eggs over, Pico de Gallo and avocado.$17.99
- Breakfast Tacos
With Huevos con chorizo, onions, jalapenos, Oaxaca cheese (quesillo) and avocado. Served with white rice & black beans. The order brings 3 tacos.$16.99
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce$9.99
- Chicken Fingers
With honey dijon mustard or BBQ sauce$9.99
- Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce$11.99
- Potato Skins
With bacon bits, melted mozzarella cheese and a side of sour cream$9.99
- Grilled Zucchini
Served with tzatziki sauce$8.99
- Buffalo Wings
Served with blue cheese$10.99
- Tzatziki Dip
With pita bread, tomato & olives$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Served with blue cheese$11.99
Club Sandwiches
Wraps
- Chicken Fajitas Wrap
With Jack Cheddar cheese, onions & peppers$14.99
- Beef Fajitas Wrap
With Jack Cheddar cheese, onions & peppers$14.99
- Buffalo Wrap
With crispy chicken, Romaine lettuce, blue cheese, tomato & Jack Cheddar cheese$14.99
- Veggie Wrap
With spinach, broccoli, onions, mushroom, tomato & mozzarella cheese$13.99
- Fried Fish Wrap
With lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle sauce$14.99
- Steak & Cheese Wrap
With Cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo & avocado$14.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Sandwiches
- Steak
With lettuce & tomato$11.99
- Turkey Breast
With lettuce & tomato$7.99
- Tuna Salad
With lettuce & tomato$7.99
- Chicken Salad
With lettuce & tomato$7.99
- Grilled Chicken
1 piece. With lettuce & tomato$7.99
- Chicken Cutlet
With lettuce & tomato$8.99
- BLT$6.99
- Canadian BLT$7.99
- Fried Fish
With lettuce & tomato$9.99
- Pastrami
With lettuce & tomato$8.99
- Grilled Cheese
American or Swiss or Cheddar or Jack Cheddar$4.99
- Pastrami Reuben
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread$10.99
- Turkey Reuben
Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread$10.99
- Tuna Melt
American cheese on white bread$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Melt
American cheese on white bread$9.99
- Patty Melt
Swiss cheese & fried onions on rye bread$8.99
- Gyro Sandwich
With chopped lettuce, onions, tomato & tzatziki sauce in a pita wrap$11.99
- Ham & Cheese
With lettuce, tomato and American Cheese.$8.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Grinder
With onions, pepper & mozzarella cheese$10.99
- Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$10.99
- Meatball Parmigiana
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$10.99
- Cuban Grinder
Swiss cheese, pork, ham, fried onions, mustard & mayo$12.00
- Open Steak Sandwich
With lettuce, tomato & fried onions on garlic bread$18.99
- Chicken Souvlaki
With pita bread, tomato, onions, peppers & feta cheese over rice OR salad & side of tzatziki sauce$15.99
Burgers
Salads
- Side Salad$4.99
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, cucumber & carrots$7.99
- Spinach Salad
Mushroom, tomato, red onion, bacon & hard-boiled egg$11.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & Caesar dressing$9.99
- Cobb Salad
Corn, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado & Gorgonzola cheese$13.99
- Kiosko Salad
Blackened chicken, corn, black beans, red onion, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, shredded Monterey Jack Cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo$17.99
- Calamari Salad
Fried calamari on a bed of mixed greens tossed in balsamic dressing$17.99
- Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken, tomato, olives, cucumber, onions, pepperoncini, feta & mozzarella cheese tossed in vinaigrette$14.99
- Chef Salad
Garnish with turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg & Swiss cheese$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spicy diced chicken fingers with onion, tomato, lettuce & Gorgonzola cheese tossed in blue cheese dressing$14.99
- Taco Salad with Chicken$17.99