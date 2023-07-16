Kiosko 787
Hearty Entrees / Jartera!
PORK MADNESS ENTREE (Pernil)
Slow cooked succulent roast pork, served with Rice N’ Gandules, or white rice with tasty red beans guisado to perfection.
WOW-WEE SLICED NY STRIP STEAK WITH ONIONS ENTREE (Bistec Encebollado)
Sofrito & Garlic Marinated Sliced NY Strip Steak with Onions, served with Rice N’ Gandules, or white rice with tasty red beans guisado to perfection. Bistec Encebollado.
WEPA TRIPLETA FRIES - YUM!
Taro Root / Malanga Fries Mixed with Sliced NY Strip Sirloin Steak, Ham & Succulent Slow Roasted Pork, drizzled in our Homemade Seasoned MayoKetchup sauce.
MAMPO WAMPO RICE N’ BEANS ENTREE (Arroz Mamposteao)
Our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, pork belly, sweet plantains, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice.
GOOD OL' RICE N' BEANS (Arroz con Habichuelas Guisadas)
White Rice topped with tasty red beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin guisado to perfection
GARLIC INFUSED TOSTONES TOPPED W/ STEAK OR ROASTED PORK (Green Plantains)
Your choice of our Slow Cooked Succulent Roasted Pork or Steak & Onions, paired with our Garlic Infused Green Plantains (Tostones). Get ready for an explosion of flavors!
Sandwiches
EL PRIMO CUBANO
Our version of the oh so popular Sandwich Cubano. Succulent Slow Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, sliced thin pickles & mustard, topped with potato sticks. Pressed to perfection on Puerto Rican Pan De Agua Bread.
WOW-WEE STEAK SANDWICH - De Bistec Encebollado Boricua
Marinated Sliced NY Strip Steak w/ onions, topped with American Cheese & our homemade Seasoned MayoKetchu, topped with Potato Stix on Pressed Puerto Rican Pan De Agua Bread.
WEPA TRIPLETA
The Famous Puerto Rican Hearty Three Meat Combo Sandwich featuring Steak, Ham, & succulent 12 Hour Roasted Pork topped with our house MayoKetchup & Potato sticks.
CLASSIC BORICUA HAM N' CHEESE
Ham, American Cheese & Mayo, pressed to perfection on Pan De Agua.
SANDWICH DE PERNIL ASADO (Roasted Pork Sandwich)
Pork Sandwich on Pressed Pan De Agua, featuring our Slow Cooked Succulent Roast Pork, Drizzled with our homemade MayoKetchup.
BORICUA GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH AKA PAN CON QUESO!
Delicious Buttered Grilled American Cheese Sandwich on Pressed Pan De Agua (Puerto Rican Bread)
Frituras (Finger Food)
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Shredded Sofrito Chicken
Yummy Shredded Chicken Stew Empanada seasoned with our homemade Sofrito and other ingredients.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Shrimp in a Criollo Sauce
Shrimp stewed in our homemade Puerto Rican Salsa Criollo. So Good!
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Pastelon - Picadillo, Maduros & Cheese
Boricua Style Pastelon Empanada Filled with Picadillo Beef, Sweet Plantain (Maduros) & a Queso de Papa & Mozzarella Mix.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Guava & Cheese Explosion
A homemade Blend of Guava & Cream Cheese, deep fried and delicious.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef Picadillo & Cheese
Empanadilla (Empanada) stuffed with our sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef and American Cheese. Comes with a 1oz serving of or homemade MayoKetchup sauce.
EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef / Picadillo Empanadilla
Empanadilla (Empanada) stuffed with our sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef. Comes with a 1oz serving of or homemade MayoKetchup sauce.
EMPANADILLA TRIO (Empanadas)
A 3 Pack Savings of our Delicious Empanadillas (Empanadas), comes with a side of MayoKetchup.
GARLIC INFUSED TOSTONES / GREEN PLANTAINS
An Ode to the Asian Community in Puerto Rico, our Asian Boricua Style Plantains / Tostones are tossed in a secret blend of garlic infused spices to create an explosion of flavor.
PAPA RELLENA DE CARNE / BREADED & STUFFED WITH BEEF POTATO BALL
Deep Fried Potato Ball with Picadillo beef, served with a side of Mayo Ketchup.
ALCAPURRIAS DE GUINEO / Fried Green Plantain & Taro Stuffed with Beef
A Very Tasty & Most Popular Puerto Rican Fritter made from Fried Plantains and taro, sofrito, stuffed with picadillo ground beef and fried to perfection with a crispy shell and a soft meaty inside.
Sides
TOSTONES / CRISPY FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS
Deep Fried Crispy Plantains sprinkled with Garlic & Salt, Served with a Side of our Homemade MayoKetchup.
MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAIN
Maduros are sweet and ripe plantains that have been sliced and fried until caramelized.
GOOD OL’ RICE N’ BEANS
White Rice topped with tasty red beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin guisado to perfection
RICE N' GANDULES - A Puerto Rican Staple
Arroz con gandules is a Puerto Rican Staple, it is a combination of rice, pigeon peas, and salchichon (farmer's beef sausage), cooked in the same pot with sofrito. This is Puerto Rico's national dish along with roasted pork. 8oz Container.
REALLY TASTY RED BEANS
Our Delicious Family Recipe of Super Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin.
SIDE OF WHITE RICE
Side order of our lightly seasoned White Rice. 8oz Container
SIDE ORDER OF ROASTED PORK / PERNIL ASADO
12+ Hour Slow Cooked Succulent Roasted Pork - 8 Ounce Container
TARO ROOT FRIES / PAPITAS DE MALANGA FRITA
Rich & Delicious Taro Root / Malanga Fries tossed in a secret blend of Puerto Rican Spices.
Vegetarian Options
TOSTONES ASIATICAS - RICAN / ASIAN FUSION PLANTAINS
An ode to the Asian Community in Puerto Rico, our Asian Boricua Style Plantains / Tostones are tossed in a secret blend of garlic infused spices to create an explosion of flavor.
TOSTONES / FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS
Deep Fried Crispy Plantains sprinkled with Garlic & Salt, Served with a Side of our Homemade MayoKetchup.
GOOD OL’ RICE N’ BEANS
White Rice topped with tasty red beans guisado to perfection
VEGETARIAN MAMPO WAMPO RICE N’ BEANS ENTREE
A Vegetarian Version of our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice.
REALLY TASTY RED BEANS WITH POTATOES AND PUMPKIN
Our Delicious Family Recipe of Super Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin.
GUAVA & CHEESE EMPANADILLA / EMPANADA
TARO ROOT FRIES / PAPITAS DE MALANGA
Rich & Delicious Taro Root / Malanga Fries tossed in a secret blend of Puerto Rican Spices.
MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAIN
Maduros are sweet and ripe plantains that have been sliced and fried until caramelized.
Drinks
Poland Spring Water
Poland Spring® Brand, 100% Natural Spring Water
Coca Cola
Coke Zero or Diet Coke
Coke Zero or Diet Coke Based on Availability
Welch's or Sunkist Grape Soda
Welch's or Sunkist Grape Soda Based on Availability
Sprite
Good-O Kola Champagne
Kola Champagne soda is a sweetened carbonated beverage produced mainly in the tropics of Latin America and West Indies. Kola Champagne was invented in Puerto Rico by Ángel Rivero Méndez.
Jumex Guava Nectar
Guavas are rich sources of Iron and Vitamin C. Enjoy all their flavor in Jumex Guava Nectar!
Jumex Mango Nectar
Try the delicious Mango Nectar and refresh your day! Did you know mangoes are good for memory and concentration?
Coco Rico (Coconut Soda)
Coco Rico is a mild, Coconut-flavored soda from Puerto Rico.
Malta India (Malt Beverage)
Malta India is a non-alcoholic, low sodium, delicious carbonated malt beverage that is both refreshing and nutritious from Puerto Rico which is said to give you energy.