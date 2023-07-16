Hearty Entrees / Jartera!

PORK MADNESS ENTREE (Pernil)

$15.95

Slow cooked succulent roast pork, served with Rice N’ Gandules, or white rice with tasty red beans guisado to perfection.

WOW-WEE SLICED NY STRIP STEAK WITH ONIONS ENTREE (Bistec Encebollado)

$17.95

Sofrito & Garlic Marinated Sliced NY Strip Steak with Onions, served with Rice N’ Gandules, or white rice with tasty red beans guisado to perfection. Bistec Encebollado.

WEPA TRIPLETA FRIES - YUM!

$18.95

Taro Root / Malanga Fries Mixed with Sliced NY Strip Sirloin Steak, Ham & Succulent Slow Roasted Pork, drizzled in our Homemade Seasoned MayoKetchup sauce.

MAMPO WAMPO RICE N’ BEANS ENTREE (Arroz Mamposteao)

$17.95

Our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, pork belly, sweet plantains, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice.

GOOD OL' RICE N' BEANS (Arroz con Habichuelas Guisadas)

$8.75

White Rice topped with tasty red beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin guisado to perfection

GARLIC INFUSED TOSTONES TOPPED W/ STEAK OR ROASTED PORK (Green Plantains)

$14.95+

Your choice of our Slow Cooked Succulent Roasted Pork or Steak & Onions, paired with our Garlic Infused Green Plantains (Tostones). Get ready for an explosion of flavors!

Sandwiches

EL PRIMO CUBANO

$13.95

Our version of the oh so popular Sandwich Cubano. Succulent Slow Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, sliced thin pickles & mustard, topped with potato sticks. Pressed to perfection on Puerto Rican Pan De Agua Bread.

WOW-WEE STEAK SANDWICH - De Bistec Encebollado Boricua

$15.95

Marinated Sliced NY Strip Steak w/ onions, topped with American Cheese & our homemade Seasoned MayoKetchu, topped with Potato Stix on Pressed Puerto Rican Pan De Agua Bread.

WEPA TRIPLETA

$17.95

The Famous Puerto Rican Hearty Three Meat Combo Sandwich featuring Steak, Ham, & succulent 12 Hour Roasted Pork topped with our house MayoKetchup & Potato sticks.

CLASSIC BORICUA HAM N' CHEESE

$9.50

Ham, American Cheese & Mayo, pressed to perfection on Pan De Agua.

SANDWICH DE PERNIL ASADO (Roasted Pork Sandwich)

$10.95

Pork Sandwich on Pressed Pan De Agua, featuring our Slow Cooked Succulent Roast Pork, Drizzled with our homemade MayoKetchup.

BORICUA GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH AKA PAN CON QUESO!

$7.95

Delicious Buttered Grilled American Cheese Sandwich on Pressed Pan De Agua (Puerto Rican Bread)

Frituras (Finger Food)

EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Shredded Sofrito Chicken

$4.75

Yummy Shredded Chicken Stew Empanada seasoned with our homemade Sofrito and other ingredients.

EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Shrimp in a Criollo Sauce

$5.50

Shrimp stewed in our homemade Puerto Rican Salsa Criollo. So Good!

EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Pastelon - Picadillo, Maduros & Cheese

$5.75

Boricua Style Pastelon Empanada Filled with Picadillo Beef, Sweet Plantain (Maduros) & a Queso de Papa & Mozzarella Mix.

EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Guava & Cheese Explosion

$4.25

A homemade Blend of Guava & Cream Cheese, deep fried and delicious.

EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef Picadillo & Cheese

$4.95

Empanadilla (Empanada) stuffed with our sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef and American Cheese. Comes with a 1oz serving of or homemade MayoKetchup sauce.

EMPANADILLA (EMPANADA) Ground Beef / Picadillo Empanadilla

$4.75

Empanadilla (Empanada) stuffed with our sofrito seasoned Picadillo Ground Beef. Comes with a 1oz serving of or homemade MayoKetchup sauce.

EMPANADILLA TRIO (Empanadas)

$12.95

A 3 Pack Savings of our Delicious Empanadillas (Empanadas), comes with a side of MayoKetchup.

GARLIC INFUSED TOSTONES / GREEN PLANTAINS

$8.50

An Ode to the Asian Community in Puerto Rico, our Asian Boricua Style Plantains / Tostones are tossed in a secret blend of garlic infused spices to create an explosion of flavor.

PAPA RELLENA DE CARNE / BREADED & STUFFED WITH BEEF POTATO BALL

$4.85

Deep Fried Potato Ball with Picadillo beef, served with a side of Mayo Ketchup.

ALCAPURRIAS DE GUINEO / Fried Green Plantain & Taro Stuffed with Beef

$4.95

A Very Tasty & Most Popular Puerto Rican Fritter made from Fried Plantains and taro, sofrito, stuffed with picadillo ground beef and fried to perfection with a crispy shell and a soft meaty inside.

Sides

TOSTONES / CRISPY FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS

$4.95

Deep Fried Crispy Plantains sprinkled with Garlic & Salt, Served with a Side of our Homemade MayoKetchup.

MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAIN

$4.95

Maduros are sweet and ripe plantains that have been sliced and fried until caramelized.

GOOD OL’ RICE N’ BEANS

$8.95

White Rice topped with tasty red beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin guisado to perfection

RICE N' GANDULES - A Puerto Rican Staple

$4.95

Arroz con gandules is a Puerto Rican Staple, it is a combination of rice, pigeon peas, and salchichon (farmer's beef sausage), cooked in the same pot with sofrito. This is Puerto Rico's national dish along with roasted pork. 8oz Container.

REALLY TASTY RED BEANS

$4.95

Our Delicious Family Recipe of Super Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin.

SIDE OF WHITE RICE

$4.95

Side order of our lightly seasoned White Rice. 8oz Container

SIDE ORDER OF ROASTED PORK / PERNIL ASADO

$7.95

12+ Hour Slow Cooked Succulent Roasted Pork - 8 Ounce Container

TARO ROOT FRIES / PAPITAS DE MALANGA FRITA

$4.95

Rich & Delicious Taro Root / Malanga Fries tossed in a secret blend of Puerto Rican Spices.

Vegetarian Options

TOSTONES ASIATICAS - RICAN / ASIAN FUSION PLANTAINS

$8.50

An ode to the Asian Community in Puerto Rico, our Asian Boricua Style Plantains / Tostones are tossed in a secret blend of garlic infused spices to create an explosion of flavor.

TOSTONES / FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS

$4.95

Deep Fried Crispy Plantains sprinkled with Garlic & Salt, Served with a Side of our Homemade MayoKetchup.

GOOD OL’ RICE N’ BEANS

$8.95

White Rice topped with tasty red beans guisado to perfection

VEGETARIAN MAMPO WAMPO RICE N’ BEANS ENTREE

$19.50Out of stock

A Vegetarian Version of our family recipe of Puerto Rican Mamposteao Rice is a delicious blend of lightly fried seasoned white rice, stewed beans, onions, peppers, and secret spices, combining to create the most flavorful rice.

REALLY TASTY RED BEANS WITH POTATOES AND PUMPKIN

$4.95

Our Delicious Family Recipe of Super Tasty Red Beans with Potatoes & Pumpkin.

GUAVA & CHEESE EMPANADILLA / EMPANADA

$4.50
TARO ROOT FRIES / PAPITAS DE MALANGA

$4.95

Rich & Delicious Taro Root / Malanga Fries tossed in a secret blend of Puerto Rican Spices.

MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAIN

$4.95

Maduros are sweet and ripe plantains that have been sliced and fried until caramelized.

Drinks

Poland Spring Water

$1.25

Poland Spring® Brand, 100% Natural Spring Water

Coca Cola

$2.00
Coke Zero or Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero or Diet Coke Based on Availability

Welch's or Sunkist Grape Soda

$2.00

Welch's or Sunkist Grape Soda Based on Availability

Sprite

$2.00
Good-O Kola Champagne

$2.00

Kola Champagne soda is a sweetened carbonated beverage produced mainly in the tropics of Latin America and West Indies. Kola Champagne was invented in Puerto Rico by Ángel Rivero Méndez.

Jumex Guava Nectar

$3.00

Guavas are rich sources of Iron and Vitamin C. Enjoy all their flavor in Jumex Guava Nectar!

Jumex Mango Nectar

$3.00

Try the delicious Mango Nectar and refresh your day! Did you know mangoes are good for memory and concentration?

Coco Rico (Coconut Soda)

$2.50

Coco Rico is a mild, Coconut-flavored soda from Puerto Rico.

Malta India (Malt Beverage)

$1.75

Malta India is a non-alcoholic, low sodium, delicious carbonated malt beverage that is both refreshing and nutritious from Puerto Rico which is said to give you energy.