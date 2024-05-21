Kirk's Steakburgers - Palo Alto
Main Menu
Original
- SteakBurger (1/3#)$11.99
1/3 # patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
- Big Kirk (1/2#)$14.99
1/2 # burger served on our steakroll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
- Triple Double$15.99
2 x 1/3 lb. patties & 3 slices cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & grillsauce
- Turkey Burger$13.99
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grillsauce
- Salmon Burger$14.99
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grillsauce
- Black Bean Burger$12.99
a great vegetarian option with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grillsauce
- Impossible Burger$14.99
A fantastic plant-based option served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grillsauce
Signature Burgers - 1/3 lb. or 1/2 lb.
- Avocado Bacon$13.99
avocado, bacon, pepper jack & grillsauce
- BIG Avocado Bacon (1/2#)$15.99
avocado, bacon, pepper jack & grillsauce
- Smokehouse$13.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
- BIG Smokehouse (1/2#)$15.99
bacon, cheddar, crispy onions & bbq sauce
- Pineapple Express$13.99
grilled pineapple, bacon, pepper-jack, crispy onion
- BIG Pineapple Express (1/2#)$15.99
grilled pineapple, bacon, pepper-jack, crispy onion
- Mushroom Swiss$13.99
grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, pub sauce
- BIG Mushroom Swiss (1/2#)$15.99
grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, pub sauce
- Jalapeno Cheddar$13.99
Crispy onion ring, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, grillsauce
- BIG Jalapeno Cheddar (1/2#)$15.99
Crispy onion ring, cheddar cheese, jalapeno, grillsauce
- Bacon & Blue$13.99
Bacon, blue cheese, cajun spice, crispy onion
- BIG Bacon & Blue (1/2#)$15.99
bacon, blue cheese, cajun spice, crispy onion
Signature Sandwiches
- BBQ Tri Tip$14.99
smokey, Santa Maria style, thin sliced tri tip with crispy onions, bbq sauce
- Tri Tip Philly$14.99
grilled peppers, onion & mushrooms with pepper jack and grillsauce
- Tri Tip Melt$14.99
mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & pub sauce
- Steak Sandwich$17.99
Certified Angus flat-iron steak grilled and topped with mayo. lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of A1 sauce
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
seasoned & char grilled to order
- Chicken Ranch Club$14.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, avocado, ranch dressing on sourdough
- Fried Chicken & Bacon$12.99
buttermilk brined, panko breaded chicken, quick fried and topped with bacon, american cheese and coleslaw
- Maui BBQ Chicken$14.99
grilled pineapple, bacon, pepper-jack with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Clubber$13.99
grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon & Swiss cheese on our steakroll
- Chicken Philly$13.99
grilled peppers, onion & mushrooms with pepper jack and grillsauce
Franks & Sausages
Side
- Fries$3.99
- Onion Rings$4.49
- Sweet Potato$4.49
- Onion Strings$3.99
- Mix 2$4.49
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$5.49
garlic-parmesan sauce, grated parmesan cheese, green onion
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
chili con carne, melty cheese, green onion
- Cajun Ranch Fries$4.49
Kirk's cajun spice, house buttermilk ranch, green onion
- Cheesy Bacon Fries$6.49
brown sugar bacon, melted cheese, green onion
- Cole Slaw$3.99
- Chili$6.99
chili con carne, onion
- Side Salad$6.49
- Lay's Original Chips$2.99
- BBQ Chips$2.49
Greens & Bowls
- Burger Bowl$13.99
char-grilled burger patty, romaine, chopped tomato, pickle, red onion, shredded cheese with a side or our grillsauce
- House Salad$10.99
romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cheese, avocado
- Caeser Salad$9.99
a classic salad with chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing and garlic croutons.
- Chicken Ceasar$14.99
tender chicken breast, parmesan, garlic crouton
- Chicken & Avocado Salad$14.99
romaine lettuce, chopped chicken, fresh avocado, parmesan cheese, red onion, tomato & your choice of dressing