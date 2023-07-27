Skip to Main content
Kiser's Barbeque Food Truck
Brisket Burnt Ends BBQ
Chicken BBQ
Tofu BBQ
Pork BBQ
Pork BBQ Sandwich
$8.00
Carolina Style Pork BBQ Sandwich
$9.00
Pork Stuffed Grilled
$12.00
Pork Pig Pen Chips
$13.00
Brisket Burnt Ends BBQ
Burnt End Sandwich
$11.00
Carolina Style Burnt End Sandwich
$12.00
Burnt Ends Stuffed Grilled
$14.00
Burnt Ends Pig Pen Chips
$16.00
Chicken BBQ
Chicken BBQ Sandwich
$8.00
Carolina Style Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Chicken BBQ Stuffed Sandwich
$12.00
Chicken BBQ Pig Pen Chips
$14.00
Tofu BBQ
Tofu BBQ Sandwich
$9.00
Carolina Style Tofu BBQ Sandwich
$10.00
Tofu BBQ Stuffed Sandwich
$13.00
Tofu BBQ Pen Chips
$15.00
Sides
Creamy Coleslaw
$2.00+
Spicy Coleslaw
$2.00+
Kettle Chips
$2.00+
Dessert
Food Truck Cookie Bar
$1.00
Extras
Side of Cheese Sauce
$2.00
Side of BBQ Sauce
$2.00
Drinks
20oz Aquafina Water
$2.00
20oz Diet Pepsi
$3.00
20oz Pepsi
$3.00
20oz Starry
$3.00
20oz Gatorade Fruit Punch
$3.00
20oz Gatorade Glazier Freeze
$3.00
Kiser's Barbeque Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(740) 594-7427
Wherever the Truck is Parked , Athens, OH 45701
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
Order online
