Kissaki Greenwich
Takeout Omakase Sets
Omakase Yon
$35.00
4 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.
Omakase Hachi
$65.00
8 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.
Omakase Juuni
$95.00
12 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. Includes Uni and Toro. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.
Appetizer
Nigiri- Served as two pieces Nigiri or Sashimi
Donburi- Sushi Rice Bowls
Maki- Traditional 6 piece Roll
Futomaki- "Fat Rolled Sushi"
Large maki rolls, cut into 10 pieces.
Salmon-Cu
$25.00
Salmon, cucumber, and avocado.
Maguro Mama
$30.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado.
The Sandy
$45.00
toro, oshiko, cucumber, avocado, and top with Ikura and hokkaido uni
Ebi Hamachi
$30.00
Yellowtail, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno.
The classic
$21.00
shiitake mushroom,oshiko,avocado,cucumber
Beverage
Sides
Kissaki Greenwich Location and Ordering Hours
(203) 694-0000
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12:30PM