Takeout Omakase Sets

Omakase Yon

$35.00

4 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.

Omakase Hachi

$65.00

8 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.

Omakase Juuni

$95.00

12 pieces of chef's choice nigiri and your choice of 5 piece futomaki. Includes Uni and Toro. The set comes with Miso Soup & Edamame.

Appetizer

Scallop Carpaccio

$35.00

5 Sliced scallops with chef special sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$25.00

4 sliced yellowtail wiht ponzu sauce

Cucumber Sunomono

$16.00

Miso salmon

$25.00

Nigiri- Served as two pieces Nigiri or Sashimi

Chu-toro(dry aged)

$28.00

O-toro(dry aged)

$30.00

Kinmedai

$24.00

Shima aji

$24.00

Salmon

$18.00

yellow tail

$20.00

Botan ebi

$20.00

Hokkaido uni

$40.00

Fresh scallop

$24.00

Fresh ikura

$20.00

Lean bluefin tuna (dry aged)

$20.00

Madai

$18.00

Donburi- Sushi Rice Bowls

Sake Don

$25.00

4 pieces salmon,ikura

Chirashi

$50.00

tuna,salmon,yellow tail,toro,scallop,ikura

Hamachi don

$25.00

4 pieces yellow tail

Tekka don

$80.00

4 pieces tuna,chopped toro,ikura,hokkaido uni

Maguro don

$60.00

Akami,chutoro,otoro.

Maki- Traditional 6 piece Roll

Tuna roll

$15.00

Salmon roll

$12.00

Yellowtail roll

$14.00

Negitoro Maki

$20.00

spicy yellow tail roll

$14.00

spicy tunal roll

$15.00

spicy salmon roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.00

Ume Shiso Cu Roll

$8.00

Asparagus Tempura roll

$8.00

Zuke Shiitake roll

$8.00

Kanpyo Maki

$7.50

Futomaki- "Fat Rolled Sushi"

Large maki rolls, cut into 10 pieces.

Salmon-Cu

$25.00

Salmon, cucumber, and avocado.

Maguro Mama

$30.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado.

The Sandy

$45.00

toro, oshiko, cucumber, avocado, and top with Ikura and hokkaido uni

Ebi Hamachi

$30.00

Yellowtail, shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno.

The classic

$21.00

shiitake mushroom,oshiko,avocado,cucumber

Beverage

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Fevertree Ginger Beer

$5.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$10.00

Saratoga Still Water

$10.00

Ume Kimino Soda

$8.00

Yuzu Kimino Soda

$8.00

Sides

Miso Soup

$7.00
Edamame

$7.00
Side of Sushi Rice

$7.00

We use a sourced, aged red vinegar specifically for Kissaki.

Nori

$3.00

3 half sheets of YakisushiNori.

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

Allergy Concerns

No Wasabi

No Hot Peppers

Gluten Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Nut Allergy

Fin Fish Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

Crustacean Allergy

Nightshade Allergy

Allium Allergy

Stonefruit Allergy

Mushroom Allergy

Egg Allergy

Sesame Allergy

Citrus Allergy