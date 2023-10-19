Kissells @ Komatsu
Salads
Diced grilled chicken breast tenderloin on a bed of iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, chopped red onions, and shredded cheese.
Chicken breast tenderloin, diced, battered, and deep-fried on a bed of iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, chopped red onions, and shredded cheese.
Our signature pulled pork on a bed of iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, diced red onions, and shredded cheese.
A small salad that you make from the items available.
Sides
Burgers & Hot Sandwiches
Our signature burger with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese
Our signature burger on Texas Toast with grilled red onions, cheddar, and Swiss cheese.
A hot sandwich with ham & American cheese on Texas Toast.
A hot sandwich with turkey and American Cheese.
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Texas Toast
Grilled roast beef, sauteed onions, and peppers with Swiss cheese on Texas Toast
Grilled chicken breast tenderloins with lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast
Deep-fried chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast.
Hamburger patty with grilled onions and peppers
BBQ/Chicken/Fish
Regular size bun with our Signature BBQ.
Jumbo-size bun with our Signature pulled pork BBQ.
Four grilled chicken breast tenders with a side of your choice.
Diced chicken breast, battered and deep-fried
Diced Chicken breast, battered and fried, coated in our Signature BBQ sauce.
Our smoked bologna with BBQ sauce and slaw.
Tortilla chips topped with our Signature pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
A large serving of tortilla chips topped with our Signature pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
A very large serving of crinkle-cut fries with our Signature BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
A serving of crinkle-cut fries with grilled roast beef, peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese with white Queso cheese on top.
A serving of crinkle-cut fries with our Signature BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, and BBQ sauce.
EggRolls
Our Signature Pulled Pork in an eggroll wrapper—your choice of hot or mild BBQ sauce for dipping.
Our BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw in an eggroll wrapper served with Hot or Mild BBQ sauce for dipping.
Seasoned roast beef, chopped onions, and peppers with Swiss cheese in an eggroll wrapper. Served with Ranch Dressing for dipping.
Add-Ons
Drinks
Sweet Tea or Coca-Cola products
Choose from Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper, Mt. Dew, Peach Nehi, Grape Fanta, Orange Fanta, or Tahitian Treat
Java Monster Mean Bean or Loco Moco
Sugar-free White Monster with reclosable top
Desani
Choose from Coca-Cola, Sprite, Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper, or Sugar-free Minute Maid Lemonade