Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad
$8.00

Diced grilled chicken breast tenderloin on a bed of iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, chopped red onions, and shredded cheese.

Fried Chicken Salad
$8.00

Chicken breast tenderloin, diced, battered, and deep-fried on a bed of iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, chopped red onions, and shredded cheese.

BBQ Salad
$8.00

Our signature pulled pork on a bed of iceberg lettuce with grape tomatoes, diced red onions, and shredded cheese.

Small Salad
$3.50

A small salad that you make from the items available.

Sides

French Fries
$3.00
Tots
$3.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Fried Okra
$3.00
Small Salad
$3.50

Lettuce, grape tomatoes, diced red onions, croutons, and shredded cheese.

House Chips
$3.00

Fried, thinly sliced russet potatoes served with Southwest dipping sauce.

Potato Salad
$2.29Out of stock
Seasoned
$0.10
Tater Log
$0.69

Burgers & Hot Sandwiches

Hamburger
$5.25
Cheeseburger
$5.50
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$6.19

Our signature burger with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese

Patty Melt
$6.19

Our signature burger on Texas Toast with grilled red onions, cheddar, and Swiss cheese.

Double Hamburger
$7.19
Double Cheeseburger
$7.29
Grilled Cheese
$2.29
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$5.29

A hot sandwich with ham & American cheese on Texas Toast.

Grilled Turkey & Cheese
$5.29

A hot sandwich with turkey and American Cheese.

BLT
$5.09

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Texas Toast

Roast Beef Toaster
$6.89

Grilled roast beef, sauteed onions, and peppers with Swiss cheese on Texas Toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$6.75

Grilled chicken breast tenderloins with lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast

Fried Chicken Sandwich
$6.75

Deep-fried chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on Texas Toast.

Hamburger Steak
$7.00

Hamburger patty with grilled onions and peppers

BBQ/Chicken/Fish

Small BBQ Sandwich
$5.40

Regular size bun with our Signature BBQ.

Large BBQ Sandwich
$6.20

Jumbo-size bun with our Signature pulled pork BBQ.

4 PC Grilled Chicken Basket
$9.10

Four grilled chicken breast tenders with a side of your choice.

4 PC Fried Chicken Basket
$9.10
Chicken Bites
$6.29

Diced chicken breast, battered and deep-fried

BBQ Chicken Bites
$6.59

Diced Chicken breast, battered and fried, coated in our Signature BBQ sauce.

2 PC Fried Fish and Side
$8.75
2 PC Grilled Fish and Side
$10.25
BBQ Bologna Sandwich
$6.20

Our smoked bologna with BBQ sauce and slaw.

Small BBQ Nachos
$7.10

Tortilla chips topped with our Signature pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Large BBQ Nachos
$8.25

A large serving of tortilla chips topped with our Signature pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Large BBQ Fries
$7.50

A very large serving of crinkle-cut fries with our Signature BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Philly Fries
$7.25

A serving of crinkle-cut fries with grilled roast beef, peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese with white Queso cheese on top.

Small BBQ Fries
$6.00

A serving of crinkle-cut fries with our Signature BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, and BBQ sauce.

EggRolls

Plain BBQ Eggroll
$3.10

Our Signature Pulled Pork in an eggroll wrapper—your choice of hot or mild BBQ sauce for dipping.

BBQ & Slaw Eggroll
$3.39

Our BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw in an eggroll wrapper served with Hot or Mild BBQ sauce for dipping.

Philly Eggroll
$3.10

Seasoned roast beef, chopped onions, and peppers with Swiss cheese in an eggroll wrapper. Served with Ranch Dressing for dipping.

Add-Ons

Main Course Only (hot bar)
$5.59
Veggie Only (hot bar)
$2.29
1 PC Fried Fish
$2.29
1 Fried Tender
$1.95
1 Grilled Tender
$1.95
Nacho Cheese (3oz)
$1.00
White Queso Cheese (3oz)
$1.29
Bag Chips
$1.10
Pork Skin 3oz
$2.50
Roll/ 2 bread
$0.50
Cup Sauce/Dressing
$0.25
Extra Patty / Meat
$2.09
Keto Bread
$1.00
Wings Only 4
$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Tea or Fountain Drink
$2.10

Sweet Tea or Coca-Cola products

Can Drink
$1.10

Choose from Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper, Mt. Dew, Peach Nehi, Grape Fanta, Orange Fanta, or Tahitian Treat

Monster
$3.10

Java Monster Mean Bean or Loco Moco

Monster 24oz
$3.50

Sugar-free White Monster with reclosable top

Bottle Water
$2.00

Desani

Bottle Soda
$2.00

Choose from Coca-Cola, Sprite, Zero Sugar Dr. Pepper, or Sugar-free Minute Maid Lemonade

Cup for Ice
$0.25
Coffee
$1.50

Soup And Sandwich

Deli Sandwich
$5.00

Light bread sandwich with your choice of deli meat and toppings.

Brown Bag Special
$7.00

You choose a deli sandwich, a bag of chips, and a can drink.

Wraps
$7.25
Riblet Sandwich
$5.00