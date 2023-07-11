Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - San Diego 7951 Othello Avenue, Suite 103 San Diego, CA 92111
Ramen
Kitakata Ramen
Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)
Chashu Ramen
Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (13), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)
Miso Ramen
Pork Broth, Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bean Sprouts, Corn, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
Green Chili Shio Ramen
Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu(5), Green Chili, Nappa, Asian Chives, Green Onion, Sesame Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen
Pork Broth, Shio Base, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Spinach, Asian Chives. NOT VEGETARIAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
Spicy Miso Ramen
Pork Broth, Spicy Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Green Onion, Carrots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
Vegan Miso Ramen
Vegan Broth, Miso Base, Seasoned Tofu (5), Cabbage, Nappa, Carrots, Spinach, Garlic, Sesame Oil. VEGETARIAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
Umakara Tan Tan Ramen
Pork Broth, Spicy Tan Tan Base, Cubed Toro Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Asian Chives, Spicy Garlic Oil, Red Pepper, Sichuan Pepper, Sesame Seads. Spicy (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
Rice Bowls
Small Aburi Chashu Bowl
Seared Toro Chashu (3) with Aburi Sauce, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl
Juicy Fried Chicken (2), House Special Sauce. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
Small Ban Nai Bowl
Cubed Toro Chashu, Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Rice. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
Aburi Chashu Bowl
Seared Toro Chashu (10) with Aburi Sauce, Shredded Green Onion, Red Ginger, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl
Juicy Fried Chicken (8), House Special Sauce, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)
Ban Nai Bowl
Cubed Toro Chashu, Sweet & Spicy Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame, Fish)
Ban Nai Curry - Chicken Katsu
Handmade Curry with Rice. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Fish, Egg)
Steamed Rice
Appetizers
Pan Fried Gyoza
Pan Fried Gyoza (5). (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sesame)
Ban Nai Bun
Thick Cut Toro Chashu, Ban Nai Bun Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
Juicy Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken (5) Marinated with House Special Sauce, Crispy Outside and Juicy Inside. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
Aburi Chashu Plate
Seared Toro Chashu (5) with Aburi Sauce over Shredded Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
Edamame
(Allergen: Soy)
Spicy Edamame
Edamame tossed with Garlic Chili Sauce (Allergen: Soy, Dairy, Fish, Sesame)
Takoyaki
Takoyaki (6), Octopus Balls topped with Sweet Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion and Bonito Flakes. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)
Toppings
Seasoned Egg
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
Dried Seaweed
Corn
Boiled Bean Sprouts
Spicy Shredded Green Onion
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
Chopped Green Onion
Boiled Nappa Cabbage
Boiled Cabbage
Bamboo Shoot
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
Mixed Boiled Vegetable
Toro Chashu 3pcs
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
Toro Chashu 5pcs
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
Seasoned Tofu 5pcs
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
Umami Chili
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
Yuzu Chili Paste
Spicy Miso Paste
Red Ginger
Extra Noodle-Regular
(Allergen: Wheat)