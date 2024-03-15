Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai - Torrance 4338 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
Ramen
- Kitakata Ramen$13.95
Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)
- Chashu Ramen$19.45
Pork Broth, Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (13), Bamboo Shoot, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish)
- Kitakata Miso Ramen$15.45
Pork Broth, Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bean Sprouts, Corn, Green Onions. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
- Green Chili Shio Ramen$15.95
Pork Broth, Shio Base, Toro Chashu(5), Green Chili, Nappa, Asian Chives, Green Onion, Sesame Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
- Mixed Boiled Vegetable Shio Ramen$15.45
Pork Broth, Shio Base, Toro Chashu (5), Mixed Boiled Vegetables (Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Spinach), Asian Chives. NOT VEGETARIAN/VEGAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
- Tsukemen (Cold Noodle)$15.45
Pork Broth, Dashi Shoyu Base, Toro Chashu (5), Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Lemon.(Cold Noodle) (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
- Spicy Miso Ramen$17.45
Pork Broth, Spicy Miso Base, Toro Chashu (5), Green Onion, Carrots, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Cabbage, Spicy Garlic Oil. SPICY (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
- Vegan Miso Ramen$17.45
Vegan Broth, Miso Base, Seasoned Tofu (5), Cabbage, Nappa, Carrots, Spinach, Garlic, Sesame Oil. VEGAN (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
- Umakara Tan Tan Ramen$17.45
Pork Broth, Spicy Tan Tan Base, Cubed Toro Chashu, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Asian Chives, Spicy Garlic Oil, Red Pepper, Sichuan Pepper, Sesame Seads. Spicy (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
Rice Bowls
- Small Aburi Chashu Bowl$5.45
Seared Toro Chashu (3) with Aburi Sauce, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
- Small Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl$5.45
Juicy Fried Chicken (2), House Special Sauce. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
- Small Cubed Chashu Bowl$5.45
Cubed Toro Chashu flavored with Sweet & Semi-Spicy Soy Sauce, Soft Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Rice. (Allergen: Egg, Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
- Aburi Chashu Bowl$16.45
Seared Toro Chashu (10) with Aburi Sauce, Shredded Green Onion, Red Ginger, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
- Juicy Fried Chicken Bowl$16.45
Juicy Fried Chicken (8), House Special Sauce, Soup. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)
- Cubed Chashu Bowl$16.45
Cubed Toro Chashu flavored with Sweet & Semi-Spicy Soy Sauce, Soft Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Rice, Soup. (Allergen: Egg, Wheat, Soy, Sesame, Fish)
- Ban Nai Curry$15.95
Handmade Japanese Curry Rice with Pork. Medium Spicy, Bursting Flavor. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Dairy, Egg)
- Steamed Rice$3.25
Appetizers
- Pan Fried Gyoza$7.25
Pan Fried Gyoza (5). (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sesame)
- Chashu Bun$5.00
Thick Cut Toro Chashu, Ban Nai Bun Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
- Juicy Fried Chicken$8.25
Crispy and Juicy Fried Chicken (5 pc), House Special Dipping Sauce, Lemon (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
- Aburi Chashu Plate$6.50
Seared Toro Chashu (5) with Aburi Sauce over Shredded Green Onion. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
- Edamame$4.95
(Allergen: Soy)
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$5.95
Edamame tossed with Garlic Chili Sauce (Allergen: Soy, Dairy, Fish, Sesame)
- Takoyaki$8.95
Takoyaki (6), Octopus Balls topped with Sweet Takoyaki Sauce, Mayo, Green Onion and Bonito Flakes. (Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg, Fish)
Toppings
- Seasoned Egg$1.50
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Egg)
- Dried Seaweed$1.00
- Corn$1.00
- Boiled Bean Sprouts$1.00
- Spicy Shredded Green Onion$2.00
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Fish, Sesame)
- Chopped Green Onion$1.00
- Boiled Nappa Cabbage$1.00
- Boiled Cabbage$1.00
- Bamboo Shoot$2.00
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
- Mixed Boiled Vegetable$2.50
- Toro Chashu 3pcs$3.90
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
- Toro Chashu 5pcs$5.90
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
- Seasoned Tofu 5pcs$2.90
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy)
- Umami Chili$1.60
(Allergen: Wheat, Soy, Sesame)
- Yuzu Chili Paste$1.80
- Green Chili Oil$1.60
- Spicy Miso Paste$1.80
- Red Ginger$1.00
- Extra Noodle-Regular Noodle$4.00
(Allergen: Wheat)
- Extra Soup-Shoyu$4.50
- Extra Soup-Miso$5.50
- Extra Soup-Shio$5.50
- Extra Soup-Spicy Miso$6.50
- Extra Soup-Green Chili Shio$6.50
- Extra Soup-Tsukemen$5.50
- Extra Soup-Tan Tan$6.50