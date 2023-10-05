KitchChic 2616 Blodgett St K39
KitchChic
Family Sized Platters
Main Items
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Mild. 16 oz. This dish is a homemade southern gumbo that i learned how to make from my grandma. It is savory and flavorful with plenty of juicy
8 Piece BBQ Baked Wings
Introducing our mouthwatering slow baked oven barbecue wings; a dish made with love, combining sweetness and a mild spice for a tantalizing
Cheeseburger Casserole
Our homemade cheeseburger casserole has all the burger flavors you love in a beefy cheesy pasta dish. The juicy beef and gooey cheese will have yo
Beef and Broccoli
16 oz. Some days you just need some beef and broccoli in your life. Whenever I order Chinese I usually go for the beef and broccoli
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
12 oz. Slow simmered savory beef and sweet tomato combine in a flavorful sauce
Tender BBQ Ribs
12 oz. Our delicious falling-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs are marinated and baked with a made-from-scratch sweet and tangy sauce
Smothered Chicken Meal with Rice
12 oz
Cheesy Kale and Pasta
12 oz. Our hearty and warm cheesy kale and pasta bake is a comfort dish with rich flavors that is sure to make your belly happy!
Lasagna
12 oz. Everybody loves lasagna!! My lasagna is layered with four kinds of cheese and Italian sausage for a boost in flavor
Broccoli and Cheese Rice Casserole
12 oz. This dish features fabulously cheesy and smooth, creamy, rich broccoli Cheddar cheese rice
Baked Mac N Cheese
Side Items
Sweet Potatoes
Our candied sweet potatoes are a great cheat day treat. These sweet potatoes are baked in a sweet mixture of butter and brown sugar
Side Caesar Salad
12 oz. We love our greens! This side Caesar salad goes great with any of our steak, pasta, or lasagna entrées
Braised Veggie Medley
Vegan. 16 oz container. These braised vegetables (brussels sprouts, cauliflower, carrots, and kale) are a wholesome twist
Sweet Peas
Vegetarian. 16 oz. sweet, mild, and tender green peas. Simply sweet green peas with a little butter
Meal Bundles
Beverage
Dirty Little Vegan by KitchChic
Dirty Little Dishes
Vegan Burger
Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo, and vegan bun
Vegan Hot Dog
Vegan hot dog, choice of toppings, vegan bun
Vegan Mac and Cheese
Vegan noodles, vegan mac, and cheese sauce
Margherita Flatbread
Flatbread - vegan mozzarella, basil, and marinara
Mushroom Flatbread Removal Option
Flatbread - vegan mozzarella, Parmesan, olive oil, and mushrooms
Vegan BBQ Burger
Vegan burger - impossible burger, vegan cheese, fried onions, BBQ sauce, and vegan bun
Vegan Mushroom Burger
Vegan burger - impossible burger, caramelized onions, mushrooms, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, vegan bun
Vegan California Burger
Vegan burger - impossible burger, vegan cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo, and vegan bun
South of the Border Vegan Hot Dog
Vegan hot dog - vegan hot dog, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and vegan bun
Vegan Sausage Sandwich
Vegan sausage, caramelized onions, grilled sweet peppers, and vegan bun
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich
Pulled jackfruit, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and vegan bun
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Vegan cheese and vegan bread
Vegan Tacos
Black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan cheese, and corn tortilla
Cauliflower Tacos
Fried cauliflower, cabbage, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla
Jackfruit Al Pastor Tacos
Pulled jackfruit, pineapple, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla
Soyrizo Tacos
Soyrizo, vegan cheese, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla
Mushroom Tacos
Mushrooms, cabbage, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla
Dirty Little Apps
Cauliflower Wings
Fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, celery and side of vegan ranch
Vegan Nachos
Tortilla chips, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, and jalapeños
Vegan Quesadilla
Vegan cheese, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Fried Chickpeas
Chips and Salsa
Fresh salsa served with corn tortilla chips
Chips and Guacamole
Housemade Guacamole Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Vegan Cheese Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries with Melted Vegan Cheese Sauce
Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Soft Pretzel
Bavarian-style Hot Soft Pretzel Served with Mustard and Vegan Cheese Dip