Kitchen Sync 1609 Laurens Rd.

Lunch Menu 11am-1:30pm

Appetizer

Zucchini Hummus

$9.50

Served with grilled sweet potato flatbread and fresh veggies.

Love Beets

$9.00

Beets roasted and flash fried. Served with a spicy-smoky aioli.

Salads

Farmers Market

$13.00

Greens, veggies, feta, almonds and raisins

Holly

$12.00

Fresh spinach, roasted cashews, granny smith apples, parmesan cheese, green onions and side of poppy seed vinaigrette

Banh Mi Salad

$13.00

Greens, rice noodles, asian slaw, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, basil and side of sesame soy vinaigrette

Mike's Mix

$17.00

Fresh spinach, crispy beets & chicken tenders, pickled red onion, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and house balsamic dressing

Cheeseburger Salad

$17.00

Meyer natural burger, chop-grilled with smoked cheddar, served with zucchini pickles, red onion slivers, tomatoes and fresh romaine. Sprinkled with fries and served with housemade comeback dressing.

Catfish Caesar

$16.00

Crispy Carolina catfish nuggets tossed with romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, gremolata breadcrumbs and house caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Fresh arugula tossed with house italian ranch and topped with pine nuts and feta

Side Farmers Market

$7.00

Greens, veggies, feta, almonds and raisins

Side Holly

$6.00

Fresh spinach, roasted cashews, granny smith apples, parmesan cheese, green onions and side of poppy seed vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, gremolata breadcrumbs and house caesar dressing

Side Arugula Salad

$6.00

Fresh arugula tossed with house italian ranch and topped with pine nuts and feta

Sandwiches & Plates

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Crispy fried springer mountain chicken breast, jalapeno slaw, spicy garlic mayo

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried tofu or beer braised pork, asian slaw, cucumbers, cilantro, sliced jalapenos, spicy mayo served on swamp rabbit stecca bread

Silly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Meatless crumbles, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, mushroom, melted with white american and a sriracha ketchup drizzle.

The Burger

$15.00

8oz meyers all natural beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles

Shrimp Burger

$16.00

Our signature shrimp burger patty of simply shrimp, parmesan, and spices. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our tk sauce

Ks Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Johnny's famous beer braised pork, balsamic bbq and house classic slaw

Grit Bowl

$14.50

Hurricane creek farm truckers favorite grits, applewood smoked bacon, house italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms and smoked cheddar . Topped with a sunny side-up local farm egg

Tomato Pie

$18.00

Served with a salad of spinach tossed in a poppyseed vinaigrette, cashews, Parmesan, apples, and green onion.

Tacos

Baja Carolina Tacos

$14.00

Crispy carolina classic catfish, corn tortilla, smoked cheddar, red cabbage, cilantro, house salsa, served with fresh tortilla chips and cowboy caviar

Potato Tacos

$12.00

Seared yukon gold potatoes, corn tortillas, smoked cheddar, red cabbage, pickled red onion, house salsa and sour cream. Sevred with fresh tortilla chips and cowboy caviar

One Each Taco

$13.00

One baja taco, one potato taco served with fresh tortilla chips and cowboy caviar

Express

Express Cheesy Pizza

$13.00

8" pie served with an arugula side salad

Express Roni Pizza

$13.00

8" pie served with an arugula side salad

Express Veggie Pizza

$13.00

8" pie served with an arugula side salad

Pizza

Cheesy Pizza

$14.00

House red sauce and mozzarella

Garlic Pizza

$15.00

Garlic, red sauce, tomatoes, mozzarella and oregano

Roni Pizza

$16.00

Uncured pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella

Super Greens Pizza

$17.00

White pie with spinach, arugula, kale, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta

S&P Pizza

$17.00

Our fresh italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red sauce and mozzarella

Salad Pizza

$17.00

Our garlic pie topped with arugula, feta, and pine nuts tossed in our italian ranch vinaigrette

Short-Rib Philly Pizza

$18.00

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, braised beef, caramelized onion and green peppers

Summer Veggie Pizza

$18.00

White pie with zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, sweet white corn, house pickled banana peppers, mozzarella and goat cheese and fresh basil

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Classic Slaw

$2.50

Jalapeno Slaw

$4.25

Hurricane Creek Grits

$4.25

Cowboy Caviar And Chips

$5.00

Cowboy Caviar

$3.50

Side Stecca Bread

$1.00

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Seared Shrimp

$7.00

Side Tofu

$7.00

Large Sauce

$1.00

XL Sauce

$2.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

8" cheese pizza

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Our famous crispy chicken served with carrots, celery, fries and ranch

Spaghetti Noodles

$6.00

Choose between butter and red sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla grilled with white american

Dessert

Ks Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate chips, butterscotch, oatmeal cookie with pretzels and potato chips inside, served with milk

Seasonal Fruit And Sweet Tea Cobbler

$8.50

Assorted fruit steeped in sweet tea topped with house almond-pecan granola and vanilla bean ice cream

S'mores

$8.00

Chocolate blackout cake with salted caramel ice cream, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker crumble

Miss Betty's Chablis Cake

$7.00

A delicious butter and wine soaked cake baked with pecans

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.00

Water

Gosling's

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water