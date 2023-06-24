Kitchen Sync 1609 Laurens Rd.
Lunch Menu 11am-1:30pm
Appetizer
Salads
Farmers Market
Greens, veggies, feta, almonds and raisins
Holly
Fresh spinach, roasted cashews, granny smith apples, parmesan cheese, green onions and side of poppy seed vinaigrette
Banh Mi Salad
Greens, rice noodles, asian slaw, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, basil and side of sesame soy vinaigrette
Mike's Mix
Fresh spinach, crispy beets & chicken tenders, pickled red onion, pistachios, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and house balsamic dressing
Cheeseburger Salad
Meyer natural burger, chop-grilled with smoked cheddar, served with zucchini pickles, red onion slivers, tomatoes and fresh romaine. Sprinkled with fries and served with housemade comeback dressing.
Catfish Caesar
Crispy Carolina catfish nuggets tossed with romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, gremolata breadcrumbs and house caesar dressing
Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula tossed with house italian ranch and topped with pine nuts and feta
Side Farmers Market
Side Holly
Side Caesar
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, gremolata breadcrumbs and house caesar dressing
Side Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula tossed with house italian ranch and topped with pine nuts and feta
Sandwiches & Plates
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried springer mountain chicken breast, jalapeno slaw, spicy garlic mayo
Bahn Mi Sandwich
Crispy fried tofu or beer braised pork, asian slaw, cucumbers, cilantro, sliced jalapenos, spicy mayo served on swamp rabbit stecca bread
Silly Cheesesteak
Meatless crumbles, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, mushroom, melted with white american and a sriracha ketchup drizzle.
The Burger
8oz meyers all natural beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles
Shrimp Burger
Our signature shrimp burger patty of simply shrimp, parmesan, and spices. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our tk sauce
Ks Pulled Pork Sandwich
Johnny's famous beer braised pork, balsamic bbq and house classic slaw
Grit Bowl
Hurricane creek farm truckers favorite grits, applewood smoked bacon, house italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms and smoked cheddar . Topped with a sunny side-up local farm egg
Tomato Pie
Served with a salad of spinach tossed in a poppyseed vinaigrette, cashews, Parmesan, apples, and green onion.
Tacos
Baja Carolina Tacos
Crispy carolina classic catfish, corn tortilla, smoked cheddar, red cabbage, cilantro, house salsa, served with fresh tortilla chips and cowboy caviar
Potato Tacos
Seared yukon gold potatoes, corn tortillas, smoked cheddar, red cabbage, pickled red onion, house salsa and sour cream. Sevred with fresh tortilla chips and cowboy caviar
One Each Taco
One baja taco, one potato taco served with fresh tortilla chips and cowboy caviar
Express
Pizza
Cheesy Pizza
House red sauce and mozzarella
Garlic Pizza
Garlic, red sauce, tomatoes, mozzarella and oregano
Roni Pizza
Uncured pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella
Super Greens Pizza
White pie with spinach, arugula, kale, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta
S&P Pizza
Our fresh italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red sauce and mozzarella
Salad Pizza
Our garlic pie topped with arugula, feta, and pine nuts tossed in our italian ranch vinaigrette
Short-Rib Philly Pizza
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, braised beef, caramelized onion and green peppers
Summer Veggie Pizza
White pie with zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, sweet white corn, house pickled banana peppers, mozzarella and goat cheese and fresh basil
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Ks Cookie
Chocolate chips, butterscotch, oatmeal cookie with pretzels and potato chips inside, served with milk
Seasonal Fruit And Sweet Tea Cobbler
Assorted fruit steeped in sweet tea topped with house almond-pecan granola and vanilla bean ice cream
S'mores
Chocolate blackout cake with salted caramel ice cream, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker crumble
Miss Betty's Chablis Cake
A delicious butter and wine soaked cake baked with pecans