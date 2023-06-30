Kitchen 2433
APPS
SUBS
CHEESESTEAK
Steak, Grilled Onions, Cheez wiz, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
Chicken, Grilled Onions, Cheez Wiz, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge
50/50
Steak, Chicken, Grilled Onions, Cheez Wiz, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge
SURF AND TURF
Steak, Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge
THE CONWAY
Chicken, Shrimp, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge
FRIED FISH
Fried Fish, Cheddar Cheese, Old Bay Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Sub Provolone Cheese at no charge
THE BIG HOMIE
Fried Fish, Shrimp and Crab in a 3 Cheese Sauce, Old Bay Aioli
NY CHOPPED CHEESE
Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Sub Provolone Cheese at no charge. Add Bacon $2
PIZZA SUB
marinara, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, pepperoncini
CHICKEN/FISH
WHOLE WINGS
Whole wings battered in house made blend and fried to a perfect crisp. Top with salt pepper, pepper, ketchup or hot sauce. Get it the Baltimore way with everything all over
WHOLE WINGS AND FRIES
Whole wings battered in house made blend and fried to a perfect crisp. Served with fries. Top with salt pepper, pepper, ketchup or hot sauce. Get it the Baltimore way with everything all over
FRIED FISH
Southern style fried fish(swai). Served with fries and cornbread