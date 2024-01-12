The Kitchen @ Back East Back East Brewing Company 1296 Blue Hills Ave
Shareables
- **Package All Food To Go***
Please select this option first if you would like us to package all your food items to enjoy at home!
- Wings$14.50
Fried to golden brown perfection, tossed in your choice of sauce. 8 per order with blue cheese or ranch Sauces: Buffalo, Carolina-style BBQ, Honey Mustard, Korean Garlic Chili
- Fries$8.00
Delicious, crispy french fries accompanied with your choice of dipping sauce Sauces: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Garlic Aioli, Ketchup, Blue Cheese, Animal Sauce
- Nachos$13.00
House-made tortilla chips with shredded monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, house-made pickled jalapeños & red onion
- Mediterranean Platter$16.00
Creamy hummus, veggies, falafel, crumbled feta, olives, & tzatziki. Served with warm pita chips & perfect for sharing!
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.00
A perfect blend of fresh spinach, tender artichoke hearts, and savory cheeses, served with tortilla chips.
- Salsa & Guac$10.00
House-made pico de gallo and guacamole, with tortilla chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
Your favorite dip! Spicy buffalo sauce, cheese & chicken. Served with house-made tortilla chips
- Pretzel Bites$10.00
Warm pretzel bites with our own Ice Cream Man beer cheese
- Animal Fries$10.50
House fries with caramelized onions, American beer cheese & specialty animal sauce
Burger Station
- The Classic$17.00
A classic double smash burger. Two patties, american cheese & house-made burger sauce on a sesame seed bun
- Turkey Burger$17.00
House-made turkey patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, guacamole & crispy onions
- The Western Burger$19.00
Double smash patty, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws
Tacos
The Greenery
The Handhelds
- The California Wrap$13.00
Shredded chipotle chicken, crispy fries, guacamole, & pico de gallo. Wrapped in a flour tortilla & pressed on the grill
- Falafel Wrap$15.50
Falafel, hummus, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese & tzatziki wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
- Quesadilla$9.50
Crispy tortilla filled with cheddar jack cheese & green onions. Served with lime crema & pico de gallo