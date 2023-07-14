Appetizers

Fried Risotto

$9.29

deep-fried risotto balls, grated parmesan, tomato sauce, crispy basil

Spinach Artichoke Bruschetta

$8.29

toasted ciabatta topped with artichokes, creamy spinach, and parmesan cheese

Beehive

$13.59

hand-cut fries, white cheddar, mozzarella, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tri-tip steak, burger sauce

Salads

House Salad

$8.89

mixed greens, mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, buttermilk ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.89

romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, smoked bacon, hard-cooked egg, crumbled blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing

Apple Salad

$9.89

mixed greens, craisins, granny smith apples, sunflower seeds, manchego cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Beet & Squash Salad

$9.89

mixed greens, red beets, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Mango & Black Bean Salad

$9.89

mixed greens, diced mangoes, black beans, red onions, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips, jalapeño cilantro ranch

Sandwiches

Thatcher Burger

$16.29

8oz patty, white cheddar, caramelized onions, chopped smoked bacon, pickles, burger sauce, toasted pretzel

Pork Sando

$16.89

grilled pork tenderloin, pickled red onion, balsamic-tossed arugula, garlic rosemary aioli, toasted herb ciabatta bun

Steak Sando

$17.29

sliced tri-tip steak, tomato, red onion avocado, green leaf lettuce, buttermilk ranch, toasted herb ciabatta bun

Chicken on a Bun

$15.89

grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, green leaf lettuce, mayo, and toasted ciabatta bun, with choice of sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri

BC Burger

$16.29

8oz patty, American cheese, thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, balsamic ketchup, toasted pretzel bun

Tacos

$15.89

choice of grilled protein, mango jalapeño slaw, cilantro ranch, serrano chiles, melted mozzarella, flour tortillas

Spicy Guacamole Burger

$16.89

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

grilled chicken breast, served with fries or apple slices and a small drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grilled white cheddar cheese on ciabatta, served with fries or apple slices and a small drink

Entrees

Pork Tenderloin

$17.29

8oz tenderloin , parmesan risotto, grilled asparagus, and choice sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri

Grilled Tri-Tip

$18.89

8oz tri-tip steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, and choice of sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri

Peri Peri Chicken

$17.89

grilled chicken breast and thigh marinated in peri peri sauce, served with a wild rice mix and cold cucumber salad

Trout

$17.89

roasted trout served with a rice pilaf mix and garlic cherry tomatoes

A la Carte

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.29

twice-cooked, thick-cut russet potatoes tossed in coarse salt and parsley

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.89

deep-fried sweet potatoes tossed in coarse salt and parsley

Side Salad

$4.29

mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, buttermilk ranch dressing

Mashed Potatoes

$4.89

creamy, buttery mashed potatoes

Side of Meat

$7.00

side of grilled steak, pork, chicken, or trout

Main Sides

$4.89

side of parmesan risotto, wild rice, or rice pilaf

Vegetable Sides

$3.00

side of asparagus, green beans, or cold cucumber salad

Desserts

Caramel Apple Crisp

$8.00

freshly baked apple crisp, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

Nutella Cheesecake

$8.00

nutella hazelnut cheesecake, served with fresh raspberries, nutella drizzle, and powdered sugar

Runty Bundt Cake

$7.00

seasonal bundt cake. current flavor: key lime pie

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.89

choice of Coca-Cola fountain drinks or our homeade specialty lemonades

Catering

Dinner Buffet

$21.00