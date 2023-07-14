Kitchen Eighty-Eight
Appetizers
Fried Risotto
deep-fried risotto balls, grated parmesan, tomato sauce, crispy basil
Spinach Artichoke Bruschetta
toasted ciabatta topped with artichokes, creamy spinach, and parmesan cheese
Beehive
hand-cut fries, white cheddar, mozzarella, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tri-tip steak, burger sauce
Salads
House Salad
mixed greens, mozzarella, red onions, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, buttermilk ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, smoked bacon, hard-cooked egg, crumbled blue cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing
Apple Salad
mixed greens, craisins, granny smith apples, sunflower seeds, manchego cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Beet & Squash Salad
mixed greens, red beets, roasted butternut squash, feta cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
Mango & Black Bean Salad
mixed greens, diced mangoes, black beans, red onions, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips, jalapeño cilantro ranch
Sandwiches
Thatcher Burger
8oz patty, white cheddar, caramelized onions, chopped smoked bacon, pickles, burger sauce, toasted pretzel
Pork Sando
grilled pork tenderloin, pickled red onion, balsamic-tossed arugula, garlic rosemary aioli, toasted herb ciabatta bun
Steak Sando
sliced tri-tip steak, tomato, red onion avocado, green leaf lettuce, buttermilk ranch, toasted herb ciabatta bun
Chicken on a Bun
grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, green leaf lettuce, mayo, and toasted ciabatta bun, with choice of sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri
BC Burger
8oz patty, American cheese, thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, diced white onion, balsamic ketchup, toasted pretzel bun
Tacos
choice of grilled protein, mango jalapeño slaw, cilantro ranch, serrano chiles, melted mozzarella, flour tortillas
Spicy Guacamole Burger
Kids Meals
Entrees
Pork Tenderloin
8oz tenderloin , parmesan risotto, grilled asparagus, and choice sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri
Grilled Tri-Tip
8oz tri-tip steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, and choice of sauce: BBQ, peri peri, sweet mustard, sweet chili, or chimichurri
Peri Peri Chicken
grilled chicken breast and thigh marinated in peri peri sauce, served with a wild rice mix and cold cucumber salad
Trout
roasted trout served with a rice pilaf mix and garlic cherry tomatoes
A la Carte
Hand-Cut Fries
twice-cooked, thick-cut russet potatoes tossed in coarse salt and parsley
Sweet Potato Fries
deep-fried sweet potatoes tossed in coarse salt and parsley
Side Salad
mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, buttermilk ranch dressing
Mashed Potatoes
creamy, buttery mashed potatoes
Side of Meat
side of grilled steak, pork, chicken, or trout
Main Sides
side of parmesan risotto, wild rice, or rice pilaf
Vegetable Sides
side of asparagus, green beans, or cold cucumber salad