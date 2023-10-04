Skip to Main content
Kiyomi Street Food
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Steam Bun
$8.00
Dumplings
$10.00
Fried Rice
$14.00
Ube Crispies
$4.00
Noodles
$14.00
KFC Bao
$10.00
Crispy dark meat chicken bites tossed in Korean Barbecue sauce on Bao Buns.
KFC Cup
$12.00
Green Curry & Rice
$14.00
Pineapple Fried Rice
$16.00
Shumai Dumplings
$10.00
Soda
$3.00
