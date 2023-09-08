KJ Chinese and Sushi-Marco 537 Bald Eagle Dr
A La Carte
Beef Mongolian*
Black Pepper Sauce
Broccoli**
Cashew
Chow Mein**
Crispy Chicken with Almond
Curry**
Deluxe Chop Suey Assorted Chinese Vegetables
Egg Foo Young**
Fried Rice**
Garlic Sauce**
Honey Chicken*
Honey Shrimp*
Hunan Style**
Kung Pao**
Lemon Chicken
Moo Goo Gai Pan**
Moo Shu*
Pepper Steak
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce**
Snow Pea Pods**
Lo Mein*
Special Rice Noodle
Pork, shrimp, curry, & sesame seed
Subgum**
Sweet and Sour*
Szechuan Sauce
Appetizers
Barbecued Spare Ribs
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Shiitake mushroom, chestnut, bamboo shoot, and crispy rice noodle in lettuce cup
Chinese Dumplings
Crab Rangoons
Crispy Noodles
Egg Roll
Fantail Shrimp
For Two Pu Pu Platter
Egg roll, chicken wing, fried wonton, crab rangoon, golden fingers, fantail shrimp, spare ribs, teriyaki chicken, & teriyaki beef
Fried Chicken Wings
Fried Wonton
Golden Fingers
Peanut Base Cold Sesame Noodle
Pork Strips Barbecued Pork
Rumaki
Spring Roll
Teriyaki Beef on Stick
Teriyaki Chicken on Stick
Vegetable Dumplings
Vegetable Spring Roll
Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap
Shiitake mushroom, chestnut, bamboo shoot, and crispy rice noodle in lettuce cup
Complete Dinner
D Broccoli
D Cashew Nuts
D Chinese Vegetables
D Chow Mein
D Curry
D Egg Foo Young
D Fried Rice
D Garlic Sauce
D Green Pepper Steak
D Hunan Style
D Kung Pao
D Lo Mein
D Moo Goo Gai Pan
D Moo Shu
D Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
D Snow Pea Pods
D Subgum
D Sweet and Sour
D Vegetable Delight
House Specialities
Beef in Orange Flavour
Delightful crispy sliced beef with dried orange peels
Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Kung Pao Three Delight
Chicken Double Styles
One order allows you to enjoy two different delicious chicken dishes, celestial chicken (dark meat) and chicken (white meat) with assorted vegetables
Chicken in Orange Flavour
Spring chicken (dark meat) cut into large chunks, then marinated and quickly fried till crispy with orange flavoured sauce
Chicken with Plum Sauce
Spring chicken (dark meat) cut into large chunks, marinated and quickly fried till crispy, then sautéed with special plum sauce
Delicacy Delight Combination
Chunks of ribeye steak, sea scallops, shrimp, cooked with assorted vegetables. Served on a sizzling hot plate at your table
Dragon and Phoenix
One order allows you to enjoy two different delicious dishes, celestial chicken and Maine lobster tail in tomato sauce
Duck with Plum Sauce
Half crispy boneless long island duckling served with special plum sauce
Fillet Hunan Fish
Whole fish market price
Fillet Steam Fish
Choice of ginger and scallion or black bean sauce. Whole fish market price
Fillet Sweet & Sour Fish
Whole fish market price
For Two Beijing Duck
The crispy skin of whole long island duck is carved and served with Chinese pancake and tender scallions, crispy cucumbers, and hoisin sauce. (One day notice is required, please)
For Two Seven Stars Around the Moon
Maine lobster tail, sea scallops, and crabmeat, stir-fried with assorted vegetables, surrounded by seven golden pan-fried butterfly shrimp, finally it is topped with pieces of deep-fried crispy chicken breasts
General Tso’s Chicken Celestial Chicken
Spring chicken (dark meat) cut into large chunks, then marinated and quickly fried till crispy sautéed with scallions and dry sliced garlic
Happy Family
Chicken (white meat), shrimp, and roast pork, cooked with assorted Chinese vegetables
Hunan Double
Sautéed shrimp with chilli sauce on one side and shredded pork with szechuan sauce on the other
Lobster Garlic Sauce
Mandarin Duck
Half crispy boneless long island duckling, cooked with special Chinese spice and herbs. Served with sautéed chicken (white meat), sea scallops, shrimp, crabmeat, and assorted vegetables
Mandarin Surf and Turf
Chunks of ribeye steak and Maine lobster tail cooked with assorted vegetables. Served on a sizzling hot plate at your table
Pineapple Cashew Shrimp
Fried shrimp with pineapple and cashew in a special creamy sauce
Pineapple Chicken
Chicken (white meat) and assorted vegetables with special sweet & sour pineapple sauce
Pineapple Duck
Half crispy boneless long island duckling and assorted vegetables cooked with special sweet and sour pineapple sauce
Salt & Pepper Calamari Steak
Seafood Basket
Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat with assorted Chinese vegetables, sautéed and served in a crispy basket
Seafood Clay Pot
Shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, squid, and tofu sautéed with assorted vegetables. Served in a hot clay pot
Sesame Chicken
Spring chicken (dark meat) deep-fried till crispy, then it's stir-fried with assorted vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds
Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp and scallops and assorted vegetables sautéed with hot garlic sauce
Shrimp with Crabmeat Sauce
Fried fresh shrimp cooked with chef's special crabmeat sauce surrounded by fresh broccoli
Sizzling Seafood Wor Bar
Lobster tail, shrimp, sea scallops, and crabmeat sautéed with assorted vegetables. Served on a sizzling hot plate
Special Pan-Fried Cantonese Noodle
Su's Garden Flaming Steak Kew
Delightful ribeye steak grilled to your own taste with Chinese vegetables. Served with flaming wine sauce on a sizzling hot plate at your table
Su's Garden Special Crispy Duck
Half long island duckling cooked with special Chinese spice and herbs, then cut into pieces with the skin and bone
Three Special Combination
Fish, shrimp, and scallop with assorted vegetables
Treasure Tofu
Tofu stuffed with shrimp, pork, and black mushroom
Triple Style Shrimp
Tomato sauce, curry sauce, and wine sauce sautéed with assorted vegetables