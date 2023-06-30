Knead Doughnuts 900 Smith Street
Retail Items
Beverages
Hot Coffee
Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.
Hot Tea
Your choice of Tea Pigs hot tea!
Cafe Au Lait
Our signature Sweet Spot drip coffee topped with rich and foamy steamed milk
Hot Chai
Sweet and spicy Risha Masala Chai, steamed with your choice of milk.
Iced Coffee
Iced Chai
Featuring Rishi tea, this chai is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Made with your choice of milk!
Nitro! By Bolt
We are excited to release our new Nitro cold brew brought to you by our friends at Bolt Coffee! Nitro cold brew puts forth a sweet and creamy cold coffee with incredible balance. Notes of chocolate, cherry and walnut round out this tasty representation of sweet spot.
Iced Tea
Tea Pigs Fresh Brewed Iced Tea! Choose from black or herbal (super fruit)
Hot Matcha
Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!
Iced Matcha
Box of Coffee
96oz of fresh brewed Sweet Spot by Bolt! Comes with cups, creamer, sugar and stir sticks *We have had to increase our price due to the rising cost in to go box packaging. We apologize for the inconvenience*
Assorted Mix
Brioche Doughnuts
Vanilla
Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
Vanilla Sprinkled
Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles
Chocolate Frosted
Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.
Brown Butter Pecan
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
Blackberry Crumble
Our signature vanilla brioche, topped with a blackberry glazed and rolled in a cinnamon oat crumble.
Cinnamon Roll- KNEAD
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
Blueberry Rhubarb Fritter
Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a blueberry rhubarb filling. Finished with a blueberry glaze.
Raspberry Fritter
Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.
Jelly
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
Cake Doughnuts
Chocolate
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate cake finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.
Strawberry Shortcake
Just like the ice cream bar! Vanilla cake with a fresh strawberry glaze. Topped with house-made shortcake.
Old Fashioned Doughnuts
Alternative
VEGAN Vanilla
Our signature vegan dough finished with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.
VEGAN Blackberry Crumble
Our signature vegan vanilla brioche, topped with a blackberry glazed and rolled in a cinnamon oat crumble.
VEGAN Chocolate Raspberry
Vegan chocolate cake finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.
VEGAN Chocolate Cake
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
VEGAN Strawberry
A moist vegan vanilla cake doughnut finished with a glaze made with fresh strawberries.
Flourless Chocolate
Moist chocolate cake. Dressed with our vanilla glaze.
Flourless Strawberry
A moist flourless vanilla cake finished with a glaze made with fresh strawberries.
Good Egg!
Savory- Assorted Pastry Box
A delicious assortment of our savory Good Egg pastries! Comes with: 2 butter croissants, ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato goat cheese danish, cheddar jalapeno scone, savory popover.
Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries! Comes with: cinnamon bun, strawberry mascarpone danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, double chocolate muffin, lemon poppyseed scone.
Butter Croissant
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.
Pain Au Chocolat
Our flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.
Ham and Cheese Croissant
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
Strawberry Mascarpone Danish
Our croissant dough filled with cream cheese, mascarpone, and housemade strawberry jam.
Roasted Sweet Potato and goat cheese danish
Flaky, buttery croissant dough with herbed goat cheese and fresh roasted sweet potato
Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG
Loaded with cinnamon sugar, rolled tight, topped with a cream cheese glaze.
Lemon Poppyseed Scone
Fresh lemon and poppyseeds. Finished with a lemon glaze.
Cheddar Jalapeno Scone
Corn meal, cheddar cheese and just the right amount of heat with pieces of jalapeno.
Coffee Cake Muffin
A vanilla muffin base with housemade cinnamon streusel throughout and topped with streusel also.
Double Chocolate Muffin
A chocolate muffin base with chocolate chips throughout.
Savory Popover
Our brioche dough with cheddar cheese and chives. Topped with everything seasoning.
Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.