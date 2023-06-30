Knead Doughnuts 900 Smith Street


Retail Items

16oz Travel Tumbler

16oz Travel Tumbler

$23.00

Available in 4 colors!

10 OZ Retail Coffee

10 OZ Retail Coffee

$18.00

Locally roasted by BOLT Coffee. Exclusive blend for KNEAD.

Ceramic Mug "new!"

Ceramic Mug "new!"

$12.00

The newest version of our ceramic mug, available in a fun variety of colors.

Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.20

Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.10

Your choice of Tea Pigs hot tea!

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.40

Our signature Sweet Spot drip coffee topped with rich and foamy steamed milk

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$4.40

Sweet and spicy Risha Masala Chai, steamed with your choice of milk.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.40

Our friends at Bolt Coffee created a Sweet Spot blend just for us! A well balanced medium roast.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.90

Featuring Rishi tea, this chai is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy. Made with your choice of milk!

Nitro! By Bolt

Nitro! By Bolt

$5.00

We are excited to release our new Nitro cold brew brought to you by our friends at Bolt Coffee! Nitro cold brew puts forth a sweet and creamy cold coffee with incredible balance. Notes of chocolate, cherry and walnut round out this tasty representation of sweet spot.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.40

Tea Pigs Fresh Brewed Iced Tea! Choose from black or herbal (super fruit)

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$5.00

Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.50

Spirit Tea brand matcha, with a touch of house made vanilla syrup and your choice of milk! A nice balance of sweet and earthy!

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$30.00

96oz of fresh brewed Sweet Spot by Bolt! Comes with cups, creamer, sugar and stir sticks *We have had to increase our price due to the rising cost in to go box packaging. We apologize for the inconvenience*

Assorted Mix

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$22.50

A variety of our best sellers.

Dozen

Dozen

$45.00

A variety of our best sellers.

18 Assorted

18 Assorted

$63.00

A variety of our best sellers.

24 Assorted

24 Assorted

$84.00

A variety of our best sellers.

Brioche Doughnuts

Vanilla

Vanilla

$3.75

Our brioche base, topped with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.

Vanilla Sprinkled

Vanilla Sprinkled

$3.75

Our classic vanilla glazed topped with colorful sprinkles

Chocolate Frosted

Chocolate Frosted

$4.25

Brioche, chocolate buttercream frosting. Rainbow sprinkles.

Brown Butter Pecan

Brown Butter Pecan

$4.50

Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.

Blackberry Crumble

Blackberry Crumble

$4.00

Our signature vanilla brioche, topped with a blackberry glazed and rolled in a cinnamon oat crumble.

Cinnamon Roll- KNEAD

Cinnamon Roll- KNEAD

$4.10

Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.

Blueberry Rhubarb Fritter

Blueberry Rhubarb Fritter

$4.10

Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a blueberry rhubarb filling. Finished with a blueberry glaze.

Raspberry Fritter

Raspberry Fritter

$4.10

Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.

Jelly

Jelly

$4.25

Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.

Cake Doughnuts

Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.65

A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Raspberry

Chocolate Raspberry

$3.65

Chocolate cake finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.65

Just like the ice cream bar! Vanilla cake with a fresh strawberry glaze. Topped with house-made shortcake.

Old Fashioned Doughnuts

Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned

Chocolate Chip Old Fashioned

$4.25

Cookies and milk. Vanilla base, made with mini chocolate chips and finished with white chocolate.

Blueberry Lemon

Blueberry Lemon

$4.25

Fresh Lemon throughout and the glazed is made with real blueberries

Alternative

VEGAN Vanilla

VEGAN Vanilla

$3.60

Our signature vegan dough finished with a simple glaze made in house with fresh vanilla beans.

VEGAN Blackberry Crumble

VEGAN Blackberry Crumble

$3.60

Our signature vegan vanilla brioche, topped with a blackberry glazed and rolled in a cinnamon oat crumble.

VEGAN Chocolate Raspberry

VEGAN Chocolate Raspberry

$3.60

Vegan chocolate cake finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.

VEGAN Chocolate Cake

VEGAN Chocolate Cake

$3.60

A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.

VEGAN Strawberry

VEGAN Strawberry

$3.60

A moist vegan vanilla cake doughnut finished with a glaze made with fresh strawberries.

Flourless Chocolate

Flourless Chocolate

$3.00

Moist chocolate cake. Dressed with our vanilla glaze.

Flourless Strawberry

Flourless Strawberry

$3.00

A moist flourless vanilla cake finished with a glaze made with fresh strawberries.

Good Egg!

Savory- Assorted Pastry Box

Savory- Assorted Pastry Box

$23.75

A delicious assortment of our savory Good Egg pastries! Comes with: 2 butter croissants, ham and cheese croissant, sweet potato goat cheese danish, cheddar jalapeno scone, savory popover.

Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box

Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box

$23.00

An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries! Comes with: cinnamon bun, strawberry mascarpone danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, double chocolate muffin, lemon poppyseed scone.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.25

Our flaky croissant dough filled with dark chocolate.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.

Strawberry Mascarpone Danish

Strawberry Mascarpone Danish

$4.25

Our croissant dough filled with cream cheese, mascarpone, and housemade strawberry jam.

Roasted Sweet Potato and goat cheese danish

Roasted Sweet Potato and goat cheese danish

$4.25

Flaky, buttery croissant dough with herbed goat cheese and fresh roasted sweet potato

Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG

Cinnamon Bun-GOOD EGG

$4.50

Loaded with cinnamon sugar, rolled tight, topped with a cream cheese glaze.

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.50

Fresh lemon and poppyseeds. Finished with a lemon glaze.

Cheddar Jalapeno Scone

Cheddar Jalapeno Scone

$3.50

Corn meal, cheddar cheese and just the right amount of heat with pieces of jalapeno.

Coffee Cake Muffin

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.25

A vanilla muffin base with housemade cinnamon streusel throughout and topped with streusel also.

Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

A chocolate muffin base with chocolate chips throughout.

Savory Popover

Savory Popover

$3.50

Our brioche dough with cheddar cheese and chives. Topped with everything seasoning.

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg

Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg

$2.25

Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.