9" Signature Knockouts

9" Fat Tony

$16.95

9" Torta. Roast beef, pastrami, turkey, ham, salami, and melted provolone cheese

9" Al Capone

$12.95

Shish kabob over hot pastrami, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, banana peppers, Dijon mustard, and 1,000 island dressing

9" John Gotti

$12.95

Hot pastrami, mortadella, salami, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Dijon mustard, and banana peppers

9" Jimmy 2 Times

$12.95

Italian sausage, marinated steak, melted provolone cheese, avocado, 1,000 island dressing, banana peppers, and Dijon mustard

9" Famous Chicago Dog

$12.95

Jumbo beef dog butterflied over hot pastrami, melted provolone cheese, jalapeño peppers, and Dijon mustard

9" Screwey Louie

$12.95

Hot pastrami, bacon, pepperoni, Philadelphia cream cheese, and pesto sauce

12" Signature Knockouts

12" Al Capone

$15.95

Shish kabob over hot pastrami, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, banana peppers, Dijon mustard, and 1,000 island dressing

12" John Gotti

$15.95

Hot pastrami, mortadella, salami, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Dijon mustard, and banana peppers

12" Jimmy 2 Times

$15.95

Italian sausage, marinated steak, melted provolone cheese, avocado, 1,000 island dressing, banana peppers, and Dijon mustard

12" Famous Chicago Dog

$15.95

Jumbo beef dog butterflied over hot pastrami, melted provolone cheese, jalapeño peppers, and Dijon mustard

12" Screwey Louie

$15.95

Hot pastrami, bacon, pepperoni, Philadelphia cream cheese, and pesto sauce

8" Cold Cut Gourmet Sandwiches

8" California Club

$11.95

Turkey breast, bacon, avocado, and Cheddar cheese

8" Tangy Turkey

$11.95

Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard

8" Padres Club

$11.95

Honey ham, turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese

8" San Diegan Club

$11.95

Turkey breast, pastrami, and Swiss cheese

8" Charger Club

$11.95

Overstuffed sandwich with roast beef, ham, turkey breast, and Pepper Jack Cheese

8" The Mission

$11.95

Roast beef, avocado, jalapeño, Pepper Jack cheese, and Knockout sauce

8" Beef Gourmet

$11.95

Roast beef, pastrami, salami, and provolone cheese

8" Little Italy

$11.95

Italian salami, mortadella, cotto salami, and provolone cheese

8" The Uptown

$11.95

White albacore tuna salad, bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese

8" Tuna Deluxe

$11.95

White albacore tuna salad, avocado, and Swiss cheese

8" Egg Salad & Bacon

$11.95

Creamy homemade egg salad topped with crispy bacon strips

8" Veggie Club

$11.95

Mixed greens, Swiss, Cheddar, roasted red peppers, avocado, black olives, and banana peppers with 1,000 island dressing and Dijon mustard

8" Ultimate Vegan

$11.95

Hummus, avocado, cucumber, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, and Dijon mustard

12" Cold Cut Gourmet Sandwiches

12" California Club

$14.95

Turkey breast, bacon, avocado, and Cheddar cheese

12" Tangy Turkey

$14.95

Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard

12" Padres Club

$14.95

Honey ham, turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese

12" San Diegan Club

$14.95

Turkey breast, pastrami, and Swiss cheese

12" Charger Club

$14.95

Overstuffed sandwich with roast beef, ham, turkey breast, and Pepper Jack Cheese

12" The Mission

$14.95

Roast beef, avocado, jalapeño, Pepper Jack cheese, and Knockout sauce

12" Beef Gourmet

$14.95

Roast beef, pastrami, salami, and provolone cheese

12" Little Italy

$14.95

Italian salami, mortadella, cotto salami, and provolone cheese

12" The Uptown

$14.95

White albacore tuna salad, bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese

12" Tuna Deluxe

$14.95

White albacore tuna salad, avocado, and Swiss cheese

12" Egg Salad & Bacon

$14.95

Creamy homemade egg salad topped with crispy bacon strips

12" Veggie Club

$14.95

Mixed greens, Swiss, Cheddar, roasted red peppers, avocado, black olives, and banana peppers with 1,000 island dressing and Dijon mustard

12" Ultimate Vegan

$14.95

Hummus, avocado, cucumber, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, and Dijon mustard

8" Hot Sandwiches

8" BBQ Lover

$11.95

Your choice of hot roast beef, ham, or chicken with melted provolone cheese and BBQ sauce

8" Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Marinated steak with bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese

8" The Big BLT

$11.95

Triple Decker BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato

8" Chicken Club

$11.95

Marinated chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, cucumber, and ranch dressing

8" Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

Chicken breast, topped with melted Swiss cheese, and smothered in teriyaki sauce

8" Chicken Pesto

$11.95

Marinated chicken strips, melted Swiss cheese, pesto sauce, and feta cheese

8" Chicken Chipotle

$11.95

Marinated chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce

8" Chopper

$11.95

Hot pastrami, melted Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, and Dijon mustard

8" Gobbler

$11.95

Hot turkey breast, bacon, and melted provolone cheese

8" Bermuda Island

$11.95

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, smoked Cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, and Dijon mustard

8" Reuben

$11.95

Kosher style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, 1,000 island dressing on rye bread

8" Meatball

$11.95

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh ground beef, and melted provolone cheese

8" Pita Gyro

$11.95

Lamb, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and cucumber on pita bread

8" Shish Kebab Pita

$11.95

Beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and cucumber on pita bread

12" Hot Sandwiches

12" BBQ Lover

$14.95

Your choice of hot roast beef, ham, or chicken with melted provolone cheese and BBQ sauce

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Marinated steak with bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese

12" The Big BLT

$14.95

Triple Decker BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato

12" Chicken Club

$14.95

Marinated chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, cucumber, and ranch dressing

12" Teriyaki Chicken

$14.95

Chicken breast, topped with melted Swiss cheese, and smothered in teriyaki sauce

12" Chicken Pesto

$14.95

Marinated chicken strips, melted Swiss cheese, pesto sauce, and feta cheese

12" Chicken Chipotle

$14.95

Marinated chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce

12" Chopper

$14.95

Hot pastrami, melted Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, and Dijon mustard

12" Gobbler

$14.95

Hot turkey breast, bacon, and melted provolone cheese

12" Bermuda Island

$14.95

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, smoked Cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, and Dijon mustard

12" Reuben

$14.95

Kosher style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, 1,000 island dressing on rye bread

12" Meatball

$14.95

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh ground beef, and melted provolone cheese

12" Pita Gyro

$14.95

Lamb, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and cucumber on pita bread

12" Shish Kebab Pita

$14.95

Beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and cucumber on pita bread

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Two eggs and cheese with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Breakfast Club Sandwich

$8.95

Two eggs, bacon, ham, provolone, and Cheddar cheese

Burrito

$9.95

Three eggs, ham, bacon, Swiss, and Cheddar cheese

Protein Sandwich

$10.95

Egg whites, chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, & avocado

Burger, Egg, & Cheese

$10.95

Kobe patty, sunny-side up egg, American Cheddar, peppercorn, arugula, and aioli on brioche bun

The Italiano

$10.95

Open face sunny-side up eggs, Roma tomato roasted with organic butter, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread

Croissant

$8.95

Two eggs, bacon, sausage, and Pepper Jack cheese

Cream Cheese Bagel

$3.95

Vegetarian Bagel

$5.95

Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, and cucumbers

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Smashed avocado, olive oil, mixed greens, organic tomato, balsamic glaze, and pepitas

Sides

8" Avocado

$2.00

8" Bacon

$2.50

8" Sausage

$2.50

8" Cheese

$2.00

12" Avocado

$3.00

12" Bacon

$3.75

12" Sausage

$3.75

12" Cheese

$3.00

1 Lb Potato Salad

$5.95

1/2 Lb Potato Salad

$3.49

1 Lb Mac Salad

$5.95

1/2 Lb Mac Salad

$3.49

(2) Eggs

$3.50

Dressings & More

$1.25

Fruit Bowl

$5.95

3 Pieces Pickles

$1.50

Croissant

$2.00

Hash Brown Patty

$1.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Soups

12 Oz Cup Chicken Poblano

$5.95

16 Oz Cup Chicken Poblano

$7.95

12 Oz Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.95

16 Oz Cup Lobster Bisque

$7.95

Gourmet Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, avocado, black olives, blue cheese, diced jalapeños, & Pepper Jack cheese

Greek Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onions, gyro beef, feta cheese, vinaigrette, cucumber yogurt sauce, & pita bread

Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Fresh romaine lettuce, roasted red bell peppers, grated Parmesan cheese, strips of smoked chicken, and caesar dressing

Italian Chicken Parmesan Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, and black olives

Chef Salad

$12.95

On a bed of greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncinis, turkey breast, honey ham, Cheddar cheese, and boiled eggs

Beet Salad

$12.95

Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, cherry tomato, red onions, walnut, dried cranberry, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Chopped romaine, spring mix, fresh mint, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garbanzo beans, sumac, olive oil, and red vinegar

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Roasted chicken breast, mixed greens, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and roasted red bell peppers

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, avocado, and Italian dressing

Turkey Delight Wrap

$11.95

Roasted turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, avocado, and Italian dressing

Veggie Delight Wrap

$11.95

Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, black olives, oil, and vinaigrette

Boar Club Wrap

$11.95

Honey baked ham, Swiss cheese, smoked Cheddar, and avocado

Roast Beef Baja Wrap

$11.95

Roasted beef, whipped light cream cheese, avocado, roasted red bell peppers, and provolone cheese

Beverages

20 oz Fountain Drink

$2.75

24 oz Fountain Drink

$3.25

16 oz Iced Coffee

$3.25

20 oz Iced Coffee

$3.95

24 oz Iced Coffee

$4.95

Regular Coffee

$2.95

16oz Lipton Tea

$2.75

20 oz Lipton Tea

$3.25

Chips

Chips

$2.25

Build Your Own

8" BYO Sub

$11.95

12" BYO Sub

$14.95

BYO Wrap

BYO Salad

Combo

Chips and Drinks

$3.75

refill -16 OZ.

$0.75

refill -20 OZ

$1.00

Cooler Drinks

Voss Water

$3.00

Fiji

$2.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Martinelli's sparkling Apple

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50

Starbucks Frappacino Mocha

$3.50

Starbucks Frappacino Vanilla

$3.50

Starbucks Double shot

$4.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coca-cola

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

S.Pellegrino

$2.50

Cesius

$3.50

Monster

$4.00

Redbull sugar free

$4.00

RedBull

$4.00

Bottled water

$1.50

Cooler Food Items

Chobani Yogurt

$2.50

Fruit

$2.99

Cheesecake

$6.95

Red Velvet

$4.95

Tres Leche

$4.95

Kitchen Menu

Starters

Wings

$10.95+

Tenders

$9.95+

Pizza Fries

$13.95

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Fries

$14.95

Hummus & Pita Bread

$9.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Philly Cheesteak Fries

$15.95

Panko Shrimp & Chips

$14.95

Burgers

Boss Burger

$13.95

American Burger

$12.95

Pastrami Burger

$15.95

New York Pizzas 12"

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Bronx Lover

$17.00

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

New York Supreme Subs

Godfather Sub

$15.95

The Don Sub

$15.95

The Legend Sub

$15.95

New Yorker Sub

$15.95