Knockout Deli + Kitchen 6635 Alvarado Rd.
Full Menu
9" Signature Knockouts
9" Fat Tony
9" Torta. Roast beef, pastrami, turkey, ham, salami, and melted provolone cheese
9" Al Capone
Shish kabob over hot pastrami, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, banana peppers, Dijon mustard, and 1,000 island dressing
9" John Gotti
Hot pastrami, mortadella, salami, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Dijon mustard, and banana peppers
9" Jimmy 2 Times
Italian sausage, marinated steak, melted provolone cheese, avocado, 1,000 island dressing, banana peppers, and Dijon mustard
9" Famous Chicago Dog
Jumbo beef dog butterflied over hot pastrami, melted provolone cheese, jalapeño peppers, and Dijon mustard
9" Screwey Louie
Hot pastrami, bacon, pepperoni, Philadelphia cream cheese, and pesto sauce
12" Signature Knockouts
12" Al Capone
12" John Gotti
12" Jimmy 2 Times
12" Famous Chicago Dog
12" Screwey Louie
8" Cold Cut Gourmet Sandwiches
8" California Club
Turkey breast, bacon, avocado, and Cheddar cheese
8" Tangy Turkey
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard
8" Padres Club
Honey ham, turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese
8" San Diegan Club
Turkey breast, pastrami, and Swiss cheese
8" Charger Club
Overstuffed sandwich with roast beef, ham, turkey breast, and Pepper Jack Cheese
8" The Mission
Roast beef, avocado, jalapeño, Pepper Jack cheese, and Knockout sauce
8" Beef Gourmet
Roast beef, pastrami, salami, and provolone cheese
8" Little Italy
Italian salami, mortadella, cotto salami, and provolone cheese
8" The Uptown
White albacore tuna salad, bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese
8" Tuna Deluxe
White albacore tuna salad, avocado, and Swiss cheese
8" Egg Salad & Bacon
Creamy homemade egg salad topped with crispy bacon strips
8" Veggie Club
Mixed greens, Swiss, Cheddar, roasted red peppers, avocado, black olives, and banana peppers with 1,000 island dressing and Dijon mustard
8" Ultimate Vegan
Hummus, avocado, cucumber, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, and Dijon mustard
12" Cold Cut Gourmet Sandwiches
12" California Club
12" Tangy Turkey
12" Padres Club
12" San Diegan Club
12" Charger Club
12" The Mission
12" Beef Gourmet
12" Little Italy
12" The Uptown
12" Tuna Deluxe
12" Egg Salad & Bacon
12" Veggie Club
12" Ultimate Vegan
8" Hot Sandwiches
8" BBQ Lover
Your choice of hot roast beef, ham, or chicken with melted provolone cheese and BBQ sauce
8" Philly Cheesesteak
Marinated steak with bell peppers, onion, and provolone cheese
8" The Big BLT
Triple Decker BLT with crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato
8" Chicken Club
Marinated chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, cucumber, and ranch dressing
8" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breast, topped with melted Swiss cheese, and smothered in teriyaki sauce
8" Chicken Pesto
Marinated chicken strips, melted Swiss cheese, pesto sauce, and feta cheese
8" Chicken Chipotle
Marinated chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce
8" Chopper
Hot pastrami, melted Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, and Dijon mustard
8" Gobbler
Hot turkey breast, bacon, and melted provolone cheese
8" Bermuda Island
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, smoked Cheddar cheese, crisp bacon, and Dijon mustard
8" Reuben
Kosher style corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, 1,000 island dressing on rye bread
8" Meatball
Homemade marinara sauce, fresh ground beef, and melted provolone cheese
8" Pita Gyro
Lamb, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and cucumber on pita bread
8" Shish Kebab Pita
Beef, tzatziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onions, and cucumber on pita bread
12" Hot Sandwiches
12" BBQ Lover
12" Philly Cheesesteak
12" The Big BLT
12" Chicken Club
12" Teriyaki Chicken
12" Chicken Pesto
12" Chicken Chipotle
12" Chopper
12" Gobbler
12" Bermuda Island
12" Reuben
12" Meatball
12" Pita Gyro
12" Shish Kebab Pita
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs and cheese with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
Breakfast Club Sandwich
Two eggs, bacon, ham, provolone, and Cheddar cheese
Burrito
Three eggs, ham, bacon, Swiss, and Cheddar cheese
Protein Sandwich
Egg whites, chicken breast, Pepper Jack cheese, & avocado
Burger, Egg, & Cheese
Kobe patty, sunny-side up egg, American Cheddar, peppercorn, arugula, and aioli on brioche bun
The Italiano
Open face sunny-side up eggs, Roma tomato roasted with organic butter, fresh basil, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread
Croissant
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, and Pepper Jack cheese
Cream Cheese Bagel
Vegetarian Bagel
Cream cheese, avocado, tomato, mixed greens, and cucumbers
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, olive oil, mixed greens, organic tomato, balsamic glaze, and pepitas
Sides
8" Avocado
8" Bacon
8" Sausage
8" Cheese
12" Avocado
12" Bacon
12" Sausage
12" Cheese
1 Lb Potato Salad
1/2 Lb Potato Salad
1 Lb Mac Salad
1/2 Lb Mac Salad
(2) Eggs
Dressings & More
Fruit Bowl
3 Pieces Pickles
Croissant
Hash Brown Patty
Side Fries
Soups
Gourmet Salads
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, avocado, black olives, blue cheese, diced jalapeños, & Pepper Jack cheese
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onions, gyro beef, feta cheese, vinaigrette, cucumber yogurt sauce, & pita bread
Chicken Caesar
Fresh romaine lettuce, roasted red bell peppers, grated Parmesan cheese, strips of smoked chicken, and caesar dressing
Italian Chicken Parmesan Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, and black olives
Chef Salad
On a bed of greens, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncinis, turkey breast, honey ham, Cheddar cheese, and boiled eggs
Beet Salad
Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, cherry tomato, red onions, walnut, dried cranberry, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped romaine, spring mix, fresh mint, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garbanzo beans, sumac, olive oil, and red vinegar
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Roasted chicken breast, mixed greens, caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and roasted red bell peppers
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, avocado, and Italian dressing
Turkey Delight Wrap
Roasted turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, avocado, and Italian dressing
Veggie Delight Wrap
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, black olives, oil, and vinaigrette
Boar Club Wrap
Honey baked ham, Swiss cheese, smoked Cheddar, and avocado
Roast Beef Baja Wrap
Roasted beef, whipped light cream cheese, avocado, roasted red bell peppers, and provolone cheese