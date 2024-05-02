Knock U Out BBQ
Appetizers
- Upper Cup of Ribs$10.00
3 Bone (Pork) Hickory Smoke To Da Bone
- 6 Piece Smokin Joe Smoked Wings$12.00
- 12 Piece Smokin Joe Smoked Wings$24.00
Smoked to Perfection
- 24 Piece Smokin Joe Smoked Wings$45.00
Smoked to Perfection
- 6 Piece Rib Tips$13.00
All beef dog topped with pulled pork or pulled chicken
- 12 Piece Rib Tips$25.00
- 24 Piece Rib Tips$46.00
- Q Dog$10.00
- Smoke Fries w/ Brisket$13.00
Fries, BBQ sauce, chopped brisket or pulled pork
- Smoke Fries w/ Pulled Pork$11.00
- Smoke Fries w/ Pulled Chicken$11.00
- Chips Skins$8.00
- One Hitta Quitta Loaded Potato$15.00
Wrapped in bacon, BBQ sauce, and topped with 1 meat
- 4 Pull Pork Sliders$12.00
- 4 Chicken Sliders$12.00
- 4 Brisket Sliders$14.00
Sandwiches
- Punchem Out - Pulled Pork$14.00
Pulled pork, pickles, brioche bun, and BBQ sauce
- Iron Mike - Chopped Chicken$12.00
Chopped chicken, pickles, brioche bun, and BBQ sauce
- Forman - Brisket Burger$16.00
- Thrilla in Manilla Q Dog$12.00
Smoked ham
- Sugar Ray's - Pork Ribs$14.00
Brown Sugar & Honey Rub
- I Am the Greatest - Pork Ribs$14.00
Smoked Tennessee Style Rub
- Busta - Beef Ribs$32.00
Beef ribs
Combo Meals
- Thrilla in Manilla + 2 Sides$16.00
Q dog and 2 sides
- Face Off - 1 Meat + 2 Sides$17.00
Choose 1 meat and 2 sides
- Split Decision - 2 Meat + 2 Sides$22.00
Choose 2 meats and 2 sides
- TKO - 3 Meat + 2 Sides$28.00
Choose 3 meats and 2 sides
- Throw N DA Towel - 4 Meat + 3 Sides$36.00
Choose 4 meat and 2 sides
- Veggie Plate Choose 4 Sides$14.00
Sides
- Cup Man Down - Potato Salad$5.00
- Pint Man Down - Potato Salad$9.00
- Cup Marciano - Mac N Cheese$5.00
- Pint Marciano - Mac N Cheese$9.00
- Cup Butter Bean - Baked Beans$5.00
- Pint Butter Bean - Baked Beans$9.00
- Cup Hitman - Fried Collard Greens$5.00
- Pint Hitman - Fried Collard Greens$9.00
- Cup Knockem Out - Cold Slaw$5.00
- Pint Knockem Out - Cold Slaw$9.00
- Soppem Up - Corn Bread Half Pan$5.00
- Pan Soppem Up - Corn Bread Pan$9.00
- Cup Green Beans$5.00
- Pint Green Beans$9.00
- Fries$5.00
Desserts
Knock U Out BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 570-8867
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM