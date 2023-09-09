Knowlton House Distillery
Apps
Knowlton Cheese Curds
Fresh Mullins cheddar cheese curds dipped in Knowlton House Distillery vodka batter & fried golden brown. Served w/ smoked ketchup
Wisconsin Charcuterie Board
Selection of local meats & cheeses accompanied w. fruit chutney, nuts, & cracker
Tenhead Smoked Wings
Chicken wings house smoked & fried crispy, tossed w/ a choice of bourbon BBQ or a parmesan dry rub
Smoked Platter
Smoked brisket, smoked pulled pork, smoked pork brat served w/ Mullins applewood smoked cheddar & assorted accompaniments
Pulled Pork Poutine
Crispy Fries, topped w/ pulled pork, yellow cheese curds, & house made gravy
Garden Hummus
Basil, spinach, & roasted hummus, served w/ cucumbers, pita bread, nuts, & topped w/ house made ricotta cheese
Mains
Harvest Salad
Roasted red beets & apple over baby field greens, w/ feta, almonds, & gin vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast dusted w/ seasoned flour & fried until golden brown served on brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo
Knowlton Burger
7 oz local ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a brioche bun.
Whole Farm Burger
7 oz local ground beef topped w/ bacon, white cheddar, smoked brisket, house BBQ, fried egg, & crispy onion on a brioche bun
House Smoked Local Heritage Beef Brisket
Local beef brisket smoked topped w/ mushrooms, crispy onions, horseradish mayo, & ghost pepper gouda on a brioche bun.
Local Smoked BBQ Pork
Slow smoked local pork tossed w/ bourbon BBQ, topped w/ coleslaw, & pickled red onion served on a brioche bun