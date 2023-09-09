Apps

Knowlton Cheese Curds

$11.00

Fresh Mullins cheddar cheese curds dipped in Knowlton House Distillery vodka batter & fried golden brown. Served w/ smoked ketchup

Wisconsin Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Selection of local meats & cheeses accompanied w. fruit chutney, nuts, & cracker

Tenhead Smoked Wings

$13.00

Chicken wings house smoked & fried crispy, tossed w/ a choice of bourbon BBQ or a parmesan dry rub

Smoked Platter

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked brisket, smoked pulled pork, smoked pork brat served w/ Mullins applewood smoked cheddar & assorted accompaniments

Pulled Pork Poutine

$14.00

Crispy Fries, topped w/ pulled pork, yellow cheese curds, & house made gravy

Garden Hummus

$13.00

Basil, spinach, & roasted hummus, served w/ cucumbers, pita bread, nuts, & topped w/ house made ricotta cheese

Mains

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Roasted red beets & apple over baby field greens, w/ feta, almonds, & gin vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken breast dusted w/ seasoned flour & fried until golden brown served on brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo

Knowlton Burger

$15.00

7 oz local ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a brioche bun.

Whole Farm Burger

$17.00

7 oz local ground beef topped w/ bacon, white cheddar, smoked brisket, house BBQ, fried egg, & crispy onion on a brioche bun

House Smoked Local Heritage Beef Brisket

$18.00Out of stock

Local beef brisket smoked topped w/ mushrooms, crispy onions, horseradish mayo, & ghost pepper gouda on a brioche bun.

Local Smoked BBQ Pork

$15.00

Slow smoked local pork tossed w/ bourbon BBQ, topped w/ coleslaw, & pickled red onion served on a brioche bun

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Fried chicken strips

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mac & cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$9.00

Apple cobbler served w/ vanilla bean ice cream