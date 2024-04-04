Kochin Hut
Food
Veg Appetizer
- Veg Samosa$7.99
Homemade patties stuffed with turmeric infused potatoes and mix vegetables
- Veg Pakora$8.00
potato, cauliflower, onion fried fritters
- Onion Pakora$7.00
fried onion fritters
- Mirchi Pakora$8.00
fried chilli fritters spicy
- Tamarind Baigan$10.50
- Samosa Chat$8.50
sliced samosa layered with yogurt ,mint chutney, tamarind, chickpeas,herbs
- Spanich Chat$8.50
chickpeas batter fried spanich with herbs, yogurt, mint, tamarind chutneys
- Chilli Paneer$12.50
batter fried paneer tossed in sweet ,hot, spicy and tangy chilli sauce
- Lasuni Gobi$12.50
Crispy , garlicky batter coated cauliflower tossed with tomato and cilantro
- Gobi Manchurian$12.50
crispy fried cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet, tangy and rich manchurian sauce
Non Veg Appetizer
- Chicken Lollypop$14.50
crispy and flavourful chicken is marinated in spicy yogurt and batter fried
- Chicken 65$13.50
deep fried boneless marinated chicken with spices
- Chicken Tikka Masala Samosa$11.50
crispy handcrafed wraps with chicken in a creamy masala sauce, fresh curry leaves,garam masala
- Kochin Calamari$14.50
Fried squid stir with onions, bellpepper, garlic and curry leaves
- Prawns Roast$15.50
grilled shrimp tossed with read onion, spices and curry leaves
- Chicken Wings Tandoori$15.00
Smoky flavor grilled wings cooked in tandoor
- Chicken 555$14.50
Shllow fried marinated chicken with yogurt , spices and coated with sauces
- Chilly Chicken$14.50
Fried boneless chicken tossed with onions, bellpeppers ,chillis and herbs
- Kochin Platter$15.50
Mix kebab chicken tikka, malai tikka, shola kebab, chicken wings
Dosa
- Plain Dosa$12.00
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils served with sambar and chutney
- Masala Dosa$12.99
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils stuffed with turmeric infused potatoes served with sambar and chutney
- Maysore Dosa$12.99
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils,thick garlic-red chilli sauce is added,served with sambar and chutney
- Cheese Dosa$14.99
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils,grated cheese mozzrella, served with sambar and chutney
- Chicken Tikka Dosa$15.50
Thin savory crepe made from rice batter and lentils juicy chicken tikka, served with sambar and chutney
Fusion Food
Tandoori [Clay Oven]
- Tandoori Chicken$20.50
chicken with bone marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in a tandoor
- Chicken Tikka$20.50
Boneless chicken infused with saffron ,yogurt and spices cooked in tandoor
- Chicken Malai Tikka$21.50
white marination grilled chicken with ginger,garlic, cream and spices
- Dongri Kebabs$27.50
- Seekh Kebabs$27.50
Ground lamb with Indian spices, skewers and grilled
- Lamb Chops$28.50
Marinated lamb chops with herbs and house spices and yogurt
- Shrimp Tikka$22.50
shrimp, lemon juice, garam masala and herbs grilled in tandoor
- Shrimp Malai Tikka$22.50
marinated shrimp with malai cream with indian herbs and spices
- Fish Tikka$23.50
boneless chunks of fish marinated in delicious spices
- Fish Maiai Tikka$23.50
perfect blend of well-loved spices and herbs
- Paneer Tikka$19.50
Cottage cheese marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor
- Tandoori Vegetable$17.50
fresh marinated vegetables with spices and cooked in tandoor
- Kochin Mix Platter$25.50
combination of tandoori chicken,chicken tikka and lamb seekh kebob
Vegeterian
- Channa Masala$16.00
chickpeas in an onion tomato gravy
- Aloo Gobi$16.50
potato, cauliflower,spices and herbs
- Saag Paneer$17.00
A classic Indian dish, spinach cooked with spices and grounded and add cubes of cottage cheese
- Kadai Paneer$17.00
spicy and flavorful dish made by cooking paneer and bell peppers,fresh ground spice powder
- Paneer Tikka Masala$17.00
North indian dish of grilled paneer served in a tikka masala,spices onion,tomatoes.cashews and butter
- Paneer Khurchan$17.00
Scraped paneer, cooked in a creamy tomatoes sauce ,onions and bell peppers
- Mutter Paneer$16.99
Green peas and paneer cooked with onions ,tomatoes ,cashews, spices and herbs
- Daal Tadka$15.00
Smooth and creamy dal spiced with tadka
- Daal Makhani$15.99
Punjab origin dish,thick and creamy black lentils and red kidney beans slow cookek with spices, butter and cream
- Bhindi Masala$16.00
Okra, whole and ground spices,herbs,onions and tomatoes
- Malai Kofta$17.00
veggie and cheese dumpling in a creamy sauce , blended with nuts and spices
- Navaratna Korma$16.99
mix veg in a creamy gravy with assorted nuts and spices
- Smoked Baingan Bharta$16.99
fire roasted smoked eggpland mashed and cooked with spices
- Gutti vankaya curry$16.99
eggplant cooked in a spices , peanut and coconut base gravy
Chicken
- Chicken Tikka Masala$19.50
All time favorite, marinated chickenbreast roasted in tandoor and cooked in a mild cashew creamy tomato and spices
- Butter Chicken$19.50
Chicken breast cooked in a creamy tomato sauce with ginger crushed fenugreek leaves
- Chicken Korma$19.50
Chicken breast cooked in a creamy sauce , blended with nuts and spices
- Chicken Malabar$19.50
Chicken cooked with spices, coconut, coconut oil and curry leaves from state of Kerala
- Chicken Curry$19.50
Curry is a traditional indian dish made by simmering chicken with plenty of spices ,herbs onions and tomato
- Mughlai Chicken$19.50
Roasted chicken then cooked in a aromatic rich creamy and brown onion gravy with spices, black pepper nuts and dry fruits
- Chicken Madras$19.50
Boneless chicken stewed in coconut ,red chilly , mustard seed and spices
- Chicken Jalfrezi$19.50
Boneless chicken cooked in a tomato base gravy with bell peppers spices and onions
- Chicken Vindaloo$19.50
Boneless chicken cooked in a spicy and tangy curry with red chile paste, ginger,garlic and spices from state of gova [spicy]
- Chicken Chettinad$19.50
chicken cooked flavourful gravy ,freshly ground mixture of spices ,black pepper from state of tamilnadu [spicy]
- Chicken Tikka Kadai$19.50
Marinated chicken roasted in tandoor and then saute with garlic, ginger, herbs and spicesand bell peppers , semi gravy
- Sag Chicken$19.50
chicken breast cooked with creamy grounded spanich and spices
- Mango Chicken$19.50
Chicken breast cooked with mango and chefs special spices
Lamb
- Laal Maas$22.00
lamb curry made with popular spices of Rajasthan with onion,tomatoes and spices
- Lamb Saag$22.00
Delicious lamb and grounded creamy spinach ,green chillies and cilantro
- Lamb Tikka Masala$22.00
Grilled tender lamb cooked in aromatic rich creamy tomato chew curry sauce
- Lamb Korma$22.00
mild lamb curry in a yogurt, cream and nut-paste based sauce and seasoned with mild aromatic Indian spices
- Lamb Maamsumkora$22.00
Tender pieces of lamb with peanut ,coriander ,ginger and red chillies in spicy gravy
- Lamb Rogan Josh$22.00
Lamb curry with combination of spices in a thick, flavourful creamy tomato curry sauce
- Lamb Vindaloo$22.00
Goan dish of tender chunks of lamb marinated and cooked with vinegar garlic, ginger and spices
- Lamb Madras$22.00
South Indian dish cooked in a special madras spices and deep rich coconut , mustard and curry leaves
Seafood
- Kerala Fish Curry$21.00
Fish is braised in a sauce made of ginger, garlic ,green chillies, turmeric powder along with mustard and curry leaves
- Fish Molee$21.00
fish pieces are simmered in a smooth,coconut milk gravy
- Fish Tikka Masala$21.00
simmering grilled fish in a spicy masala with onion,tomatoes and ground spices
- Goan Fish Curry$21.00
fish, tamarind paste, grated coconut, green chilies, onion and a melange of spices
- Nellore Chepala Pulusu$21.00
Traditional Andhra style fish curry.fish is simmered in a tangy and spicy stew,chillies,poppy seeds and sesame seeds
- Shrimp Curry$22.00
Shrimp cooked in a thick sauce of a yellow hue with turmeric, onion, garlic, pepper, coriander, tamarind and spices
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$21.00
roasted tandoori shrimp in rich cashew , creamy tomato sauce
- shrimp korma$21.00
Bread
- Plain Naan$4.00
A leavened flatbread from northern India
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Naan bread seasoned with minced garlic and cilantro
- Onion Kulcha/Naan$5.00
Bread stuffed with onions
- Chilly Naan$5.00
Naan seasoned with green chillis and cilantro
- Kashmiri Naan$5.00
bread is filled with dried fruits,nuts,cherries,raisins,almonds,cashews and herbs
- Tandoori Rotti$4.00
A round soft flat unleavened whole wheat bread made in tandoor oven
- Chappatti$4.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat flour and baked on a griddle
- Kerala Parota$3.00
Flaky,layered bread made of refined wheat flour or maida
- Plain Parota$3.00
unleavened flatbread
- Stuffed Aloo Parota$5.00
whole-wheat flour stuffed with potato
- Stuffed Keema Parota$5.00
whole-wheat flour with minced lamb meat
- Cheese Naan$5.00
Naan stuffed with melted cheese,minced garlic and cilantro
- Chilly Cheese Naan$5.00
Naan seasoned with green chillis and cilantro
- Onion Naan$5.00
Naan bread seasoned with minced onion and cilantro on top
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$7.00
sliced cucumbers and onion are tossed in sweet and tangy vinaigrette
- Chikpea Salad$7.00
chickpea combines fresh vegetables tomatoes,cucumbers and lemon
- Tandoor Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
marinated, grilled, warm pieces of chicken breast, mixed greens, yogurt, coriander, turmeric, chickpea and lemon
Biriyani
- Veg. Biryani$17.00
An aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice,mix veggies,herbs and biryani spices
- Chicken Biryani$18.50
Delicious savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, onions and flavorful saffron rice
- Lamb Biriyani$19.50
braised lamb, layered and aromatic slow cooked basmati rice, secret homemade masala
- Hyderabadi Chicken dum Biriyani$18.50
chicken is cooked with special masala as a thick curry and then cooked along with the basmati rice
- Hyderabadi special fried Chicken Biryani$19.00
Boneless fried chicken flavoured with exotic spices and secret masala then cooked along with the basmati rice
- Thalapakatti Goat Biryani$20.00
cooked jeera rice with goat meat and spices served with raita and salna
- Hyderabadi Goat dum Biryani$20.00
- Paneer Biryani$17.50
- Shrimp Biryani$21.00
Rice
Soup
Sides
Dessert
- Gulab Jamun$5.99
soft delicious milk balls soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup
- Ras Malai$5.99
cooked spongy soft cheese dumplings soaked in creamy cardamom-saffron milk
- Carrot Halwa$5.99
combination of nuts, milk, sugar and ghee with grated carrots
- Rice Kheer$5.00
popular Indian pudding made by boiling milk, jaggery and rice
- Mango Kulfi$5.99
mango flavored Indian frozen dessert
- Pistachio Kulfi$5.99
pistachio flavored Indian dessert