Kodaiko Ramen & Bar @ 718 K Street
Food
Small Plates
house kimchi and pickled vegetables
japanese fried chicken, yuzu-tajin mayo
panko crusted fried cutlet
albacore, chili ponzu, jalapeno
local tofu, rhubarb, ponzu, shio kombu, radish, bubu arare, pickled onions, nori, chili oil
panko fried with kewpie mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes, green onion
Choice of: albacore & negi; spicy albacore & kaiware; veggie
chili caramel, toasted cashews, mint
furikake, nori ranch
Sandos
Ramens
three day pork paitan, shoyu tare, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, mizuna, negi
chicken chintan, shoyu tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, negi, wakame
rich cashew cream, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, shimeji mushrooms, negi
chicken chintan, lemon-shio tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, roasted garlic oil, negi, wakame, sumac
shiitake-kombu dashi, shoyu tare, seasoned tofu, seasonal veggies, negi, wakame
chicken chintan, lemon shio tare, shrimp dumplings, poached shrimp, negi, lemon, katsuobushi, garlic oil, chili thread
Donburi & Salads
sake kasu marinated chicken, ginger, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mizuna, onsen egg, crispy fried onions
summer vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi
sesame- soy vinaigrette
sesame chili karage, cabbage-wakame slaw, daikon radish, cucumber, cashews, citrus, mint, crispy noodles, sesame vinaigrette
Side
63º Egg
1 pc
umami rich dried fish powder