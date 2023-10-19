Popular Items

Shoyu
$16.00

chicken chintan, shoyu tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, negi, wakame

Karaage
Karaage
$12.00

japanese fried chicken, yuzu-tajin mayo

Mushroom Paitan
Mushroom Paitan
$17.50

rich cashew cream, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, shimeji mushrooms, negi

Food

Small Plates

Pickle Plate
Pickle Plate
$7.00

house kimchi and pickled vegetables

Karaage
Karaage
$12.00

japanese fried chicken, yuzu-tajin mayo

Chicken Katsu
$10.00

panko crusted fried cutlet

Shiro Maguro Carpaccio
Shiro Maguro Carpaccio
$15.00

albacore, chili ponzu, jalapeno

Hiyayakko
Hiyayakko
$9.00

local tofu, rhubarb, ponzu, shio kombu, radish, bubu arare, pickled onions, nori, chili oil

Shrimp Toast
Shrimp Toast
$12.00

panko fried with kewpie mayo, tobiko, bonito flakes, green onion

Sushi Hand Rolls
$7.00

Choice of: albacore & negi; spicy albacore & kaiware; veggie

Brussels
$9.00

chili caramel, toasted cashews, mint

Nori Fries
$8.00

furikake, nori ranch

Sandos

Spicy Kimchi Chicken Sando
Spicy Kimchi Chicken Sando
$14.00

fried chicken cutlet, housemade kimchi slaw, chili oil, lemon, kewpie mayo

Chicken Katsu Sando
$14.00

fried chicken cutlet, katsu sauce, japanese egg salad

Egg Salad Sando
$9.00

japanese egg salad, katsu sauce

Ramens

Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu
$17.50

three day pork paitan, shoyu tare, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, mizuna, negi

Shoyu
$16.00

chicken chintan, shoyu tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, negi, wakame

Mushroom Paitan
Mushroom Paitan
$17.50

rich cashew cream, pork belly chashu, half ajitama, shimeji mushrooms, negi

Citrus Shio
Citrus Shio
$16.50

chicken chintan, lemon-shio tare, chicken chashu, half ajitama, roasted garlic oil, negi, wakame, sumac

Vegan Shoyu
$15.00

shiitake-kombu dashi, shoyu tare, seasoned tofu, seasonal veggies, negi, wakame

Shrimp Miso
Shrimp Miso
$25.00

chicken chintan, lemon shio tare, shrimp dumplings, poached shrimp, negi, lemon, katsuobushi, garlic oil, chili thread

Mabo Ramen
$18.00
Junk Mazemen
$18.00

Donburi & Salads

Miso Chicken Donburi
$15.00

sake kasu marinated chicken, ginger, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mizuna, onsen egg, crispy fried onions

Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi
Tofu Katsu Curry Donburi
$15.00

summer vegetables, pickled onions & ginger, steamed rice, negi

Cabbage-Wakame Slaw
$5.00

sesame- soy vinaigrette

LG Cabbage-Wakame Slaw
$8.00
Kodaiko Salad
$16.00

sesame chili karage, cabbage-wakame slaw, daikon radish, cucumber, cashews, citrus, mint, crispy noodles, sesame vinaigrette

Dessert

Honey Nori Ice Cream Sando
$9.00

Side

Side of House Fermented Spicy Sambal
$1.00
Ajitama
$3.00
Onsen Egg
$3.00

63º Egg

Pork Belly Chashu
$3.00

1 pc

Chicken Chashu
$4.00
Seasonal Vegetable
$3.50
Organic Tofu
$3.00
Garlic Confit Puree
$1.00
Gyofun
$1.00

umami rich dried fish powder

Chili Oil
$1.00
Side Kimchi
$3.00
Side Steamed Rice
$3.00
Substitute Shirataki Noodles
$2.00
Kaedama
$3.00
Tajin Mayo
$1.00
Chili Caramel
$1.00
Ex Tonk Broth
$6.00
Ex Shoyu Broth
$3.00
Ex Shio Broth
$3.00
Ex Paitan Broth
$4.00
Soy Sauce
$0.50
Wasabi
$0.50
Chili Ponzu
$0.50
Togarashi
$0.50
Katsu Sauce
$1.00
Nori Ranch
$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Ramen
Kid's Ramen
$8.00

light shoyu vegetable broth, seasoned egg - please, for our younger guests only

Kid's Chicken Donburi
$8.00

marinated chicken, ginger-miso sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, rice

Kid's Karaage
$8.00

half order of our japanese fried chicken, kewpie mayo, side of rice with black sesame

N/A, Beer, Wine, Sake

N/A

Sencha Iced
$3.50
Mineragua
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Squirt
$2.50
Tonic Water
$4.00
Pineapple Ramune
$4.00
Ramune
$4.00
Melon Ramune
$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Ramune
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
White Peach Lemonade
$8.00
Gin Free Refresher
$12.00
Not A Margarita
$12.00
Roy Rogers
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00