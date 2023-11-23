Skip to Main content
Drinks
Food
Hot Drinks
Smoothies
Sodas/Energy
Kids
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Latte
$3.75+
Mocha
$4.25+
Doppio
$1.50
Tea
$2.50+
Americano
$3.25+
Cappuccino
$3.75+
Chai
$4.00+
Italiano
$3.75+
London Fog Tea
$3.25+
Matcha
$4.00+
Eggnog Latte
$4.25+
Smoothies
Smoothie
$6.00+
Sodas/Energy
Redbull
$7.50+
Italian Soda
$4.15+
Lotus
$6.25+
Kids
Shake
$3.25
Steamer
$1.50
Babyccino
$1.95
Steamed milk w/cocoa powder
Food
Croissant Sandwiches
Sandwich
$2.75
Koffie Bean Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 475-0644
5148 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002
Open now
• Closes at 6PM
All hours
