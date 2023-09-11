Popular Items

Firecracker

Firecracker

$14.50

spicy tuna & crab, cucumber, jalapeño, asian chili

Fusion

Fusion

$15.50

spicy tuna, crab, avocado spicy mayo, sweet soy

Yo Roll

Yo Roll

$12.00

Build yo' own 8 pc sushi roll


Small Plates

house salad

$5.00
Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$6.00

seaweed marinated in a sesame oil dressing over small bed of mixed greens

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$4.50

3 fried pork dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$5.75

5 crispy fried vegetable dumplings (contains tofu)

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

boiled soybeans sprinkled with salt

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

traditional Japanese soup with tofu made with soybean paste and dashi

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

fried octopus balls drizzled with sweet soy and spicy mayo and bonito flakes

O Maki

O Maki

$6.00

deep fried rice ball with cream cheese, crab, bacon, onions and peppers with a side of sweet chili sauce

bowl of rice

$2.50

Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.00

Freshly prepared broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and carrots tossed in our wok with our house stir fry sauce with your choice of rice or noodles.

Tofu Stir Fry

Tofu Stir Fry

$14.00
Chicken Stir Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.00
Beef Stir Fry

Beef Stir Fry

$16.00
Shrimp Stir Fry

Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.00

Curry

Veggie Curry

Veggie Curry

$14.00

Freshly prepared vegetables in a coconut milk curry, served with white rice.

Tofu Curry

Tofu Curry

$15.00
Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$16.00
Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Spicy Korean Chicken

Spicy Korean Chicken

Spicy Korean Chicken

$13.00

Hand breaded, crisped to perfection chicken tenders tossed in our sweet and spicy Korean sauce, served with white rice.

Dollar Sushi

Coco

Coco

$1.00

fried shrimp and mango with honey mango sauce and coconut crunch

Creamy

Creamy

$1.00

fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado with sweet soy

Cali

Cali

$1.00

crab, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$1.00

spicy crab, avocado, cucumber with asian chili

next plate

Sampler

$4.00

one piece each: coconut shrimp, creamy shrimp, cali, spicy crab

House Rolls

Big

Big

$10.50

crab, cream cheese, avocado, tamago, spicy mayo, sweet soy

Chicago

Chicago

$15.50

fried crab, seared tuna & salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño asian chili, sweet soy

Firecracker

Firecracker

$14.50

spicy tuna & crab, cucumber, jalapeño, asian chili

Fusion

Fusion

$15.50

spicy tuna, crab, avocado spicy mayo, sweet soy

Jade

Jade

$14.50

white tuna, asparagus, cucumber, black mushroom spicy mayo

Philadelphia

$11.50

salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Popper

Popper

$10.50

panko fried roll with crab, bacon, cream cheese, and peppers

Rainbow

Rainbow

$15.50

salmon, tuna, crab, cucumber, avocado

Unagi

$12.00

baked eel, cucumbers sweet soy

White Dragon

White Dragon

$15.50

fried crab & shrimp, mango, avocado, tamago honey mango, coconut flakes

yo' roll

Yo Roll

Yo Roll

$12.00

Build yo' own 8 pc sushi roll

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Choose a veggie, or a few if you'd like. We will roll it up in a seaweed wrap with rice, and cut into 6 pieces.

Yo' Veggie Roll

$12.00

Build yo' own 8 pc veggie roll with 4 fillings, a sauce, and topping of your choice

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Hot Rishi tea

$3.00

Ito En

$3.00

Apple juice

$2.50

PEACE tea

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Condiments/utensils

spicy mayo

$0.75

sweet soy

$0.50

honey mango

$0.50

chopsticks

fork

spoon

soy sauce

wasabi

ginger

$0.50

C,S,W

sweet chili

$0.50

asian chili

$0.75