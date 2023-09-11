Ko Fusion Campus 701 S Gregory St Suite F
Small Plates
house salad
Wakame Salad
seaweed marinated in a sesame oil dressing over small bed of mixed greens
Pork Dumplings
3 fried pork dumplings
Veggie Dumplings
5 crispy fried vegetable dumplings (contains tofu)
Edamame
boiled soybeans sprinkled with salt
Miso Soup
traditional Japanese soup with tofu made with soybean paste and dashi
Takoyaki
fried octopus balls drizzled with sweet soy and spicy mayo and bonito flakes
O Maki
deep fried rice ball with cream cheese, crab, bacon, onions and peppers with a side of sweet chili sauce
bowl of rice
Stir Fry
Curry
Spicy Korean Chicken
Dollar Sushi
Coco
fried shrimp and mango with honey mango sauce and coconut crunch
Creamy
fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado with sweet soy
Cali
crab, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Crab
spicy crab, avocado, cucumber with asian chili
next plate
Sampler
one piece each: coconut shrimp, creamy shrimp, cali, spicy crab
House Rolls
Big
crab, cream cheese, avocado, tamago, spicy mayo, sweet soy
Chicago
fried crab, seared tuna & salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño asian chili, sweet soy
Firecracker
spicy tuna & crab, cucumber, jalapeño, asian chili
Fusion
spicy tuna, crab, avocado spicy mayo, sweet soy
Jade
white tuna, asparagus, cucumber, black mushroom spicy mayo
Philadelphia
salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Popper
panko fried roll with crab, bacon, cream cheese, and peppers
Rainbow
salmon, tuna, crab, cucumber, avocado
Unagi
baked eel, cucumbers sweet soy
White Dragon
fried crab & shrimp, mango, avocado, tamago honey mango, coconut flakes