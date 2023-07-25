Entrees

Vegetables

$8.99

A mixture of mushroom, broccoli, zucchini, onions, sliced carrots cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with fried rice, sweet carrots and Koji Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Hibachi Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Teriyaki Steak

$12.99

USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Hibachi Steak

$12.99

USDA Choice sirloin steak cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Shrimp

$12.89

Shrimp cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Scallops

$13.99

Sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Steak & Chicken

$15.59

USDA Choice sirloin steak and grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Steak & Shrimp

$16.59

USDA Choice sirloin steak and shrimp cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Steak & Scallops

$17.09

USDA Choice sirloin steak and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Shrimp & Chicken

$14.99

Shrimp and grilled chicken tenderloin cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Chicken & Scallops

$15.89

Grilled chicken tenderloin and sea scallops cooked in our savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Shrimp & Scallops

$17.29

Shrimp and sea scallops cooked in our blended teriyaki and savory hibachi sauce. Served with mushroom, broccoli, sweet carrots, fried rice, Koji sauce

Sides

S/O White Rice

$5.39

S/O Fried Rice

$5.39

S/O Vegetables

$5.49

S/O Teriyaki Chicken

$8.59

S/O Hibachi Chicken

$8.59

S/O Teriyaki Steak

$9.99

S/O Hibachi Steak

$9.99

S/O Shrimp

$9.69

S/O Scallops

$10.99

S/O Zucchini & Onions

$4.49

S/O Zucchini

$4.49

S/O Onions

$4.49

S/O Mushrooms

$4.49

S/O Broccoli

$4.49

S/O Sweet Carrots

$3.99

Sauces

Extra 4oz Koji Sauce

$1.00

Extra 4oz Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Extra 4oz Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

DT Drink - Regular 20oz

$1.99

DT Drink - Large 32oz

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Condiments

Chopsticks

Extra Soy Sauce