Kolachi 130 1st Avenue
Food
Beverage
Food
Chicken roll
$6.50
Beef roll
$6.50
Plant-based chicken roll
$8.00
Diesel fries
$4.50
Extra Sauce
$1.00
Dip
$1.00
Beverage
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Diet Cola
$3.50
Black Cherry Soda
$3.50
Orange Soda
$3.50
Water
$2.00
Kolachi LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(847) 644-6267
130 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 4PM
All hours
