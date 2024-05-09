KO Live 1520 Nolan Ryan Expressway
Salads
- Chopped Caprese
A tantalizing new twist on the classic favorite. Our dish combines the vibrant flavors of wild arugula lettuce, basil pesto, creamy ciliegine mozzarella, juicy grape tomatoes, red onion and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. This new gig is pure entertainment for your taste buds.$14.75
- People's Champ
This flavor-packed salad offers the perfect mix of crunchy and savory goodness. Our signature blend of fresh romaine lettuce and spring mix is combined with two cheese tater kegs, juicy grape tomatoes, black beans, roasted corn, red onion, red pepper, corn tortilla strips, creamy smoked gouda and a zesty chipotle ranch dressing. Get ready to indulge in a delicious, action-packed salad that is the champ of them all! (Add chicken for $3.00)$15.75
- Fajita Salad
Get a blast of bold fajita enjoyment in this flavor-packed salad made with chopped romaine lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, aged cotija cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted bell peppers, onions and our zesty salsa vinaigrette. This is definitely not a salad for featherweights!$16.75
- .50 Add-on$0.50
- 1.00 Add-on$1.00
Appetizers
- Fried Pickle Spears
Start your meal with a burst of flavors. Each tangy pickle is perfectly coated with seasoned flour and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with a zesty Cajun aioli sauce and a refreshing lemon wedge, it's the perfect punch your taste buds have been craving.$9.75
- Chips & Queso
Enjoy a platter of crunchy, cheesy fun featuring our housemade tortilla chips, then kick it up a notch with our fire-roasted salsa.$8.75
- KO Nacho Stack
These house made tortilla chips are stacked with your choice of chipotle grilled chicken or carne asada, house queso, pico de gallo, black bean purée, avocado cream and fire-roasted salsa. It's a unanimous favorite of KO fans.$16.75
- Brisket Bombers
These delectable bacon-wrapped jalapeño peppers are stuffed with tender brisket and gooey gouda cheese, then finished off with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Each bite is an explosion of flavor that you can jab into a side of Cajun aioli sauce.$15.75
- Burnt End Nacho Stack
These are nacho typical nachos. Our house made tortilla chips are piled high with a savory stack of smoked brisket burnt ends, decadent house queso, flavorful pico de gallo, a tantalizing drizzle of BBQ sauce, creamy avocado cream and zesty pickled onions. Experience a whole new level of deliciousness.$18.75
- Fried Cheese Curds
Your friends will grapple over these simple and delicious treats – battered and fried cheese curds served with spicy marinara and ranch for your final takedown.$13.75
- Pork Rinds Refill$2.00
Burgers
- All American
Weighing in at a tasty 1/2 pound, this fresh ground sirloin burger is worthy of the main event – and the country it represents. We cook it to order, then top with romaine lettuce, juicy beefsteak tomato, white onion, rich cheddar cheese, mustard and ketchup.$16.75
- KO Signature
Introducing the ultimate knockout champion of burgers! Our 1/2 pound freshly-ground sirloin patty is topped with our hard-to-top citrus pulled pork, flavorful pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema and garlic aioli. It's the combo punch you'll love!$18.75
- Flaming Haymaker
It's a 1/2 pound freshly-ground sirloin burger with pepperjack cheese, habanero sauce, jalapeño tomato relish, Cajun aioli, crispy lettuce and onion slices that will slam you to the canvas. Take a bite and stay down for the count.$16.75
- Bacon Jam
This delicious burger is about to become your main jam! You get our 1/2 pound freshly-ground sirloin patty topped with flavorful pepperjack cheddar cheese, sweet bacon jam, caramelized onions and the perfect amount of garlic aioli.$16.75
- Texas Chili Burger
Y'all will love this 1/2 pound freshly-ground sirloin burger topped with a generous helping of our right-off-the-campfire beef chili, cheddar cheese, pepperjack cheese and onions. Yee-haw!$16.75
- Brisket Burger
Hungry? Good. Because this meal-on-a-bun features two of our freshly-ground sirloin burger patties topped with tender BBQ brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled onions, crisp bacon and a special BBQ aioli. Let's see if you can go the distance.$18.75
Wings
- Chicken Wings
These traditional favorites will sucker punch you with their tastiness – fried to perfection and served with crisp celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.$13.99+
- Boneless Wings
When your watching a fight, a concert or people at the bar, you don't always want to worry about bones. Our boneless wings are hand-cut tenderloins breaded in house and tossed in the sauce of your choice. They're served with crisp celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce. Worry-free deliciousness!$8.99+
- Pork Wings
One bite and you will believe pigs can fly. Order these beautifully braised and fried bone-In pork shanks tossed in the sauce of your choice and your mouth will be as happy as pigs on holiday. Served with your choice of side.$19.75
- Duck Wings
Take a quack at a different kind of wing. Our tasty, juicy duck wings are carefully fried, tossed in a sweet Asian soy glaze and served with crisp celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.$15.75
Tacos
- Fish Taco
Dive into deliciousness and savor the flavors of beer-battered cod, garlic aioli, red cabbage slaw, cilantro and curry aioli, all wrapped in three warm flour tortillas. Each bite is a burst of freshness and flavor, accompanied by a zesty lemon wedge to elevate your dining experience. No snorkel necessary.$15.75
- Pork Belly Taco
This is a combo of Mexican and Asian flavors. Our crispy pork belly is paired with bold gochujang sauce, pickled carrot slaw, shoyu aioli, fresh cilantro sprigs and a zesty lime wedge – all wrapped in three warm flour tortillas. Enjoy your three rounds of savory, spicy, tangy fun!$14.75
- Street Tacos
This authentic Mexican dish that combines uniquely seasoned chopped skirt steak, freshly-diced onions, fresh cilantro, salsa roja and a lime wedge wrapped up in three soft yellow corn tortillas that keep the savory flavors intact. This dish will make a big statement with your taste buds.$13.75
- Burnt End Taco
Get ready for a bold BBQ experience that will leave you craving more. Indulge in three flour tortillas packed with our signature BBQ brisket burnt ends, complemented by flavorful Cajun aioli, zesty cilantro cole slaw and tangy pickled onions. Is your mouth watering, yet? it will.$17.75
Hotdogs
- KO Signature
This signature dish is a smoked Polish sausage topped with Philly-style ribeye steak, zesty roasted red pepper, creamy Gouda cheese, pickled onions and our house made Cajun aioli sauce. You'll be a fan!$17.75
- All American
This premium all-beef hot dog is a patriotic delight that will have you standing and saluting with each bite. It's topped with crispy fried pickles, fresh sliced tomatoes, julienned onions, our flavorful Cajun aioli sauce and classic yellow mustard. It's what red, white and blue tastes like.$15.75
- KO Slaw Dog
A mouthwatering creation that elevates your classic hot dog game to a whole new level! A premium all-beef hot dog is topped with a unique blend of savory and tangy flavors including KO chili, pickled onions, Cajun aioli sauce and our signature fresh and zesty cilantro cole slaw.$15.75
- Chicago Dog
This iconic creation features an all-beef hot dog topped with Nathan's horseradish pickle relish, sport peppers, sliced onions, sliced tomatoes and a dash of celery salt, all nestled in a soft poppyseed bun. Experience the flavors of the Windy City.$15.75
- Build-Your-Own Dog
Build your own delicious hot dog masterpiece with this unique and customizable dining experience. Select your preferred meat, then we'll enhance it with a variety of toppings including onions, pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, cole slaw, pickled onions and roasted peppers. Indulge in a mouth-watering creation that perfectly caters to your taste buds.$15.75
Sandwiches
- Southpaw Cheesesteak
Step into the ring with this one! It's our Philly-style shaved ribeye, American cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, bell peppers, sport peppers and our Cajun aioli sauce piled high on a soft French hoagie roll. Feel free to eat with either hand (or both).$16.75
- Brisket Melt
This melt will melt in your mouth. It's tender, juicy chopped BBQ beef brisket, creamy gouda queso and BBQ aioli grilled between two pieces of our amazing jalapeño cheddar brioche bread. Served with a side of our tangy cole slaw and a nod to your good taste.$16.75
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
As tasty as the perfect band in the perfect venue (remind you of anyplace?), this sandwich starts with your choice of perfectly fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, then it's topped with pepperjack cheese, blue cheese aioli and some crisp, fresh lettuce. You'll want an encore.$12.75
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
The Colonel would be jealous of this one – perfectly fried chicken breast topped with our Cajun aioli sauce, tangy dill pickle slices, crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes. Hopefully, your crunching won't disturb the entertainers.$12.75
- KO BLAT
You may need to rest on the canvas after this BLAT. It's a filling mix of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe avocado, juicy beefsteak tomato and house made garlic aioli sauce on our grilled jalapeño cheddar brioche toast.$16.75
Entrees
- BBQ Braised Pork Belly
Get your barbecue on with our bourbon bacon BBQ braised pork belly. It's served with our creamy cole slaw and your choice of KO special side dishes for a smackdown smoker experience.$26.75
- Fish N Chips
Cheerio, mate! We're serving up tender hand-beer battered fresh cod and seasoned shoestring French fries! With our house made tartar sauce and curry aioli sauce, it's the Piccadilly perfect plate!$17.75
- Twice Cooked Sticky Baby Back Ribs
You have to try this culinary masterpiece combining braised-then-fried ribs with a tantalizing ginger garlic pan sauce. Complemented by a flavorful pickled carrot slaw and creamy gouda mac, this dish promises a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.$25.75
- Loaded Gouda Mac
You might have to fight away those who want to "share" this tasty mac. It's shell pasta mixed with creamy gouda cheese sauce that we load up with crispy chicken tenders, BBQ burnt ends, authentic carne asada and/or sautéed broccoli Santa Fe. Don't let them have a "taste," either!$17.75
- Chicken Tenders
Well, isn't this a kick in the head? We serve our crunchy, tasty hand-breaded chicken tenders with seasoned shoestring French fries and two tasty sauces – Cajun aioli and curry aioli. This classic can't be beat!$12.75
Skewers
- Gator Link
The perfect pairing for a wild night of action, our Louisiana gator 'n' pork sausage link comes grilled and skewered with three of our deep-fried bacon jalapeño potato kegs, and is served with our house made Cajun aioli sauce.$17.75
- Jalapeno Cheddar Link
Just when you thought your night couldn't get any spicier, here are juicy grilled slices of our jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage and three deep-fried cheese bomb potato kegs. It's a stick, a jab and the perfect punch.$13.75
- Spicy Hot Link
The ref won't be able to stop this, and neither will you. We combine generous slices of our hot-off-the-grill red hot sausage link and three deep-fried cheese bomb tater kegs into one explosive dish that will definitely go the distance.$10.75
Sides
- Shoestring French Fries
In this corner, check out our hand-cut potatoes' that come perfectly seasoned, perfectly fried and perfectly tasty.$3.75
- Onion Rings
For classic ring action, bite into these freshly-sliced onion rings that are dipped in our house made batter, then fried to our strict house standards.$4.75
- Charro Black Beans
Our beans will ring your bell! We enhance this Mexican style staple with pork, spice Y mucho amor.$3.75
- Cilantro Cole Slaw
Bite into freshness! Crisp and full of tangly flavor, our slaw is perfect as a topping, on the side or anything else that cilantro lovers like you desire.$4.75
- Esquites
Get all the delights of Mexican street corn but in a handy salad format, grilled sweet corn mixed with mayo, sour cream, flavorful cotija cheese, chile powder and lime (you might want to get two orders, it goes fast!)$4.75
- Broccoli Sante Fe
This light side is a flavor heavyweight. We sauté our broccoli in butter with a bit of chili pepper, cumin and garlic so you can taste the southwest in every bite.$4.75
- Gouda Mac
Creamy, rich and flavorful, this velvety baked mac and cheese is a sure winner.$6.75
Desserts
- Butter Cake
The perfect treat for any occasion, our fluffy cake is filled with a heavenly blend of brown butter and cream cheese, then topped with citrus caramel and freshly whipped cream that will leave your taste buds craving for more.$10.75
- Churro Royale
This decadent treat like no other includes a half-dozen churros stuffed with Bavarian cream, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with both white and dark chocolate. Indulge in the richness and sweetness of our signature churros for a truly royal experience that will satisfy your cravings and delight your taste buds.$10.75
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
Looking for something rich and sweet to enjoy during the action? Our flourless chocolate mousse cake is the perfect end match.$10.75
- KO Bread Pudding
This comfort food will knock your socks off. Made from bread, sweet raisins and even sweeter custard, it will be better than you and your brain can imagine.$10.75
Sauces and Dressing
- Thousand Island
A savory blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and spices, offering a creamy base with a sweet and tangy punch$1.00
- Jalapeño Aioli
Flavorful blend of smooth mayonnaise, fiery jalapeño, tangy citrus, and garlic$1.00
- Ranch
Tangy and refreshing blend of creamy buttermilk, savory garlic, sweet onion, fragrant dill and parsley$1.00
- Chipotle Aioli
A smoky and spicy blend of cool mayo, fiery chipotle, vibrant chili, and refreshing sriracha$1.00
- Cajun Aioli
Creamy blend of fiery Cajun spices, rich mayo, tangy citrus, and bold cayenne and paprika$1.00
- Sriracha Aioli
Creamy blend of smooth mayo, sizzling sriracha, tangy lime, and garlicky notes$1.00
- Curry Aioli
Aromatic blend of cool mayo, fragrant curry spices, tangy lime, savory garlic and ginger$1.00
- BBQ Aioli
Sweet and smoky blend of tangy BBQ, creamy mayo, sweet brown sugar, and spicy paprika$1.00
- BBQ Sauce
Sweet and tangy blend of smoky BBQ, vibrant tomato, and sweet paprika$1.00
- Queso
Warm, creamy cheese with savory blend of chiles and bold flavors$1.00