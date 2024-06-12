OPENING SOON!
Now Offering Delivery
Konami Bar & Grill
Food
Starters
- Konami Sliders
three juicy mini burgers, cheddar and konami sauce$10.00
- Southern BBQ Shrimp
fire-grilled or fried jumbo shrimp, savory bbq drizzle$12.00
- Cowboy Tacos
threeflour or corn tacos; Chicken, steak or shrimp$10.00
- Loaded Fries
Crispy shoestring fries, house cheese sauce; Chicken, steak or shrimp$10.00
- Cajun Calamari
buttermilk fried Calamari, Konami sauce$14.00
- House Salad
Chopped romaine argula, tomato, cucumber, shaved parm$8.00
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
- Creole Catfish$14.00
Wings
Fried Plate
- Chicken tenders with fries, slaw and sauce
comes with fries, house slaw and Konami sauce$15.00
- Fried shrimp with fries, slaw and sauce
comes with fries, house slaw and Konami sauce$17.00
- Ceole catfish with fries, slaw and sauce
comes with fries, house slaw and Konami sauce$19.00
- Combination Platter (2 items)$23.00
- Combination Platter (3 items)$28.00
- Wing plate w/fries, slaw and sauce$15.00
Entrees
Sides
Brunch
Happy hour
Weekly Specials
Tequila && Tacos
Surf N Turf Thursday
Bar Restock
Liquor
- Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades
- Bacardi Supeior
- Baileys Irish Cream
- Budwesier 12pk bottle
- Captain Morgan Spice
- Casamigo Blanco
- Casamigo Reposado
- Ciroc Apple
- Ciroc Mango
- Ciroc Pineapple
- Ciroc Red berry
- Ciroc Vodka
- Clase Azul
- Corona
- Corona 12pcs
- Crown
- Crown Apple
- Crown Peach
- Crown Vanilla
- Dekuyper Watermelon
- Disaronno
- Don Julio 1942
- Don Julio Anejo
- Don Julio Blanco
- Don Julio Reposado
- Dos Equis
- Dusse
- Espolon Blanco
- Espolon Reposado
- Four roses Bourbon
- Glenfiddich 12 yr scotch
- Grand Marinier
- Grey Goose Vodka
- Heineken
- Hendricks Gin
- Hennesy
- Hypnotic
- Jack Daniel
- Jameson Irish
- Jaurez Gold
- Jaurez Silver
- Johnnie Walker Black Label
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Jose Cuervo Silver
- Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila
- Juarez Silver
- Juarez Tequila Gold
- Kettle One Vodka
- Luna Repo
- Lunazul Silver
- Macallan 12 yr Sherry Cask
- Makers Mark
- Malibu Cocnut
- Michelob Ultra
- Milagro Blanco
- Milagro repo
- Milagro Reposado
- Modelo
- Moet & Cahndon Nectar
- Moet & Cahndon Nectar Rose
- Monsier Brut Champagne
- New Amsterdam Gin
- Nyak
- Old Forester Straight Bourbon
- Patron Reposado Tequila
- Patron Silver
- Remy Martin 1738
- Remy Martin VSOP
- Roses Lime Juice
- Sutter Home Moscato
- Tangueray
- Tanquery gin
- Teremana Repo
- Teremana Silver Tequila
- Titos
- Torada Triple Sec
Konami Bar & Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 801-1245
Open now • Closes at 1:30AM