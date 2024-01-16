Kook Burger & Bar 47 7th Ave S
Starters
- Big Ass Pretzel
hot bavarian pretzel with spicy dijon mustard, queso dip, & house made beer cheese (veg)$16.00
- Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
Fresh Sliced Rib-Eye Steak, Mozzarella cheese, Sautéed onions, wrapped & Rolled in a Crispy Egg noodle crust. Served with a side of our famous Kook Sauce.$16.00
- Chips & Guac
house made corn tortillas, seasonal salsa | handmade guacamole + 4 | queso +3 (v | veg | gf)$18.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
rich cream cheese, crispy breading, marinara (veg)$14.00
- Lobster Mac & Cheese
Fresh Maine lobster, Homemade macaroni pasta, Gruyere Cheese, Toasted bread crumbs, Chives$23.00
- Nanna's Homemade Nachos
house made corn tortillas, cheese blend, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, Chives, jalapeno, cilantro, house made crema, Served with a side of house made Guac (veg | gf)$21.00
- Spicy Cheese Curds
lightly breaded fresh wisconsin cheese curds, marinara (veg)$14.00
- Tailgate Tower$60.00
- Tickle My Pickle
fried pickles with parmesan ranch dip (veg)$14.00
- Bar Trifecta
All Day Brekky
- Braeden Special$16.00
- Egg N' Cheese
fried egg, cheddar, kook sauce, brioche bun (veg)$12.00
- Hashbrown Patty
golden crisp hashbrown (v | veg | gf)$4.00
- Pryce Special$16.00
- The Dawny
sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, tomato, kook suace, brioche bun$14.00
- Wake N' Bac
bacon, fried egg, cheddar, tomato, kook sauce, brioche bun$14.00
- NY B.E.C$15.00
Bangin' Burgers
- Broski Burger
two 4oz smash patties, bacon, jalapenos, goat cheese, sriracha mayo, brioche bun$20.00
- Craft Your Own
you craft, we smash (v | veg | gf)$14.00
- Garden Goof
two veggie smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, kook sauce, cheddar, brioche bun (veg)$18.00
- Garden Goof Extreme
two veggie smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, vegan kook sauce, vegan cheese, vegan bun | sub gluten free bun +1 (v | veg | gf)$18.00
- Kalifornia Klassic
two 4oz smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, guacamole, pickles, kook sauce, brioche bun$20.00
- Kook Burger
two 4oz smash patties, lettuce, tomatoes, kook sauce, cheddar, brioche bun$17.00
- Plain Jane
two 4oz smash patties, brioche bun, plain & simple$13.00
- Plain Joe
two 4oz smash patties, brioche bun, cheddar$14.00
- The Local
two 4oz smash patties, bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce, mayo, brioche bun$17.00
- Truffle Me Sideways
two 4oz smash patties, mushrooms, truffle aioli, brioche bun$20.00
- The Big Apple$20.00
- New York Glizzy$14.00
Chicken
Snacks & Bites
- Cheese Fries$9.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
chili, cheddar cheese sauce, scallions$13.00
- Fries
the "bugatti" of fries (v | veg)$8.00
- Kooky Fries
cheddar cheese sauce, kook sauce, scallions (veg)$12.00
- Kooky Tots
fluffy crispy tots with cheddar cheese sauce, kook sauce, scallions (veg)$10.00
- Loaded Rings
onion rings with cheddar cheese sauce, bbq sauce, kook sauce, bacon, scallions$14.00
- Onion Rings
onions with japanese panko breadcrumbs (v | veg)$10.00
- Poutine
fries with creamy wisconsin cheese curds & gravy (veg)$14.00
- Sweet Potato Fries
crispy waffle cut fries (v | veg)$12.00
- Tater Tots
fluffy crispy tots$8.00
- Truffle Fries
truffle salt, parmesan, parsley (veg)$14.00
- Homemade French Fries$9.00
- Brussel Sprouts
brown butter, maple glaze, pork belly (gf)$14.00
Crunch Time
- Bretts Chopped
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, radish, cucumber, carrots, dill, goat cheese, vinaigrette | chicken +7 (veg | gf)$20.00
- Not Randall's Cobb
romaine, red wine vin, egg, roasted chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chives (gf)$20.00
- Suck My Kale
kale, parmesan, lemon, brioche croutons, ceasar dresseing | chicken +7 (veg)$17.00
Milkshakes
Kids Menu
Side Sauce
- Kook Sauce$1.25
- Ketchup$0.25
- Mayo$0.25
- Mustard$0.25
- Sriracha Mayo$0.75
- Truffle Aoili$1.00
- Long Hot Mayo$0.75
- Vegan Kook$1.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.25
- Sweet and Sour$0.25
- Cheese Sauce$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Queso$1.50
- Guacamole$1.50
- BBQ$0.25
- Buffalo$0.25
- Honey Garlic$0.25
- Mango Habanero$0.25
- Garlic Parmesan$0.25