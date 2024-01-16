Online Ordering Available
Kooper's Chowhound BGR Wagon 1 (Food Truck) 12240 Tullamore Rd
Truck Menu
Kooper's Signature Burgers
- Baja$12.00
100% Black Angus Beef, baja slaw, jalapeno ranch, cheddar jack cheese, wrapped in a tortilla
- Bash$12.00
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, cheddar cheese, sweet BBQ
- Charlie Brown$18.00
one pound BYOB
- Elvis Got the Blues$12.00
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon and Maytag bleu cheese
- Macguinness$12.00
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
- Ophelia$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, sauteed onions, mayo
- Otis$12.00
100% Black Angus Beef, satueed mushroom, sauteed onion and cheddar jack cheese
- Ricky Bobby$14.00
Bison patty, topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeno ranch
- Ronan$12.00
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, chiptole mayo
B.Y.O.B.
Sides
Kids
Kooper's Locations and Ordering Hours
12240 Tullamore Rd
(410) 563-5423
Open now • Closes at 10PM
4615 Hollins Ferry Rd, Halethorpe MD 21227
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM
1702 Thames St
(410) 563-5423
Open now • Closes at 9:45PM
1702 Thames St
(410) 563-5423
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Kooper's North
(410) 853-7324
Open now • Closes at 10PM