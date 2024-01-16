Online Ordering Available
Kooper's Chowhound BGR Wagon 2 (Food Truck) 1702 Thames St
Truck Menu
Kooper's Signature Burgers
- Macguinness
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese$12.00
- Otis
100% Black Angus Beef, satueed mushroom, sauteed onion and cheddar jack cheese$12.00
- Baja
100% Black Angus Beef, baja slaw, jalapeno ranch, cheddar jack cheese, wrapped in a tortilla$12.00
- Elvis Got rhe Blues
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon and Maytag bleu cheese$12.00
- Ronan
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon, dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, chiptole mayo$12.00
- Ricky Bobby
Bison patty, topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeno ranch$14.00
- Ophelia
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, sauteed onions, mayo$12.00
- Bash
100% Black Angus Beef, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, cheddar cheese, sweet BBQ$12.00
- Charlie Brown
one pound BYOB$18.00
Kooper's Locations and Ordering Hours
12240 Tullamore Rd
(410) 563-5423
Open now • Closes at 10PM
4615 Hollins Ferry Rd, Halethorpe MD 21227
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM
1702 Thames St
(410) 563-5423
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM
1702 Thames St
(410) 563-5423
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Kooper's North
(410) 853-7324
Open now • Closes at 10PM