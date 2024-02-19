Kor 127 West Huron St
Happy Hour
Beer
Kor 3PO
Hot Mezze
- Eggplant Manti$16.00
Marinated Beets, Whipped Goat Cheese, Pomegranate, Candied Pecans, Mizuna (Contains Nuts)
- Turkish Cigars$12.00
Pumpkin Seeds, Cream, Grilled Sourdough Bread
- Wagyu Chopshish$16.00
Toasted Hazelnut, Pecorino, Chervil
- Scallop Urfa$15.00
Baby Gem Ceasar, Garlic Crouton, Parmesan
- Zucchini Tempura$14.00
Charcoal
Woodfire
- Pita$4.00
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce with a blend of Indian spices(GF,Contains Nuts) **Does not come with Naan or Rice**
- Truffle Pide$14.00
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Sauce with a blend of Indian spices(GF,Contains Nuts) **Does not come with Naan or Rice**
- Spinach Pide$12.00
- Charcoal Grilled Garlic Naan$8.00
Indian Flatbread, Butter, Garlic, Cilantro
Raw & Salad
Kor 127 West Huron St Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 459-7750
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM