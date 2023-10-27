Korean Garden Restaurant 122 Harvard Avenue
Appetizer
5 pieces. Fried beef and pork dumplings
5 pieces. Steamed dumplings
Korean style crispy rice flour pancake made with finely chopped assortment of seafood & scallions
Korean style crispy rice flour pancake made with finely chopped kimchi
May be served as vegetarian dish. Korean style crispy rice flour pancake made with finely chopped assortment of vegetables
5 pieces. Fried chicken wings
Dumpling soup
May be served as vegetarian dish. Seasoned seaweed
Boiled soybeans, lightly salted
Tukbokki Special
May be served as vegetarian dish. Assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce served with rice cake
Dumplings with assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce served with rice cake
Marinated rib eye with assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce served with rice cake
Sliced octopus with assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce, served with rice cake
Assortment of vegetables and fish cake in spicy sauce, served with rice cake topped with mozzarella cheese
Barbecue
Chunks of the most tender part of beef short rib, freshly marinated
Marinated beef short rib
Thick slice of beef rib eye
Strips of unmarinated beef short rib
Thinly sliced brisket of beef
Fresh thick sliced pork belly
Thinly slice pork belly
Pork belly, marinated in wine
Garlic pork belly
Shrimp marinated in our special sauce. With marinated mushrooms and onion
Chicken thigh marinated in soy based sauce
Thin slices of beef tongue
Thin slices unmarinated duck
Assorted mushroom. Your choice with or without sauce
From the Grill
Casserole & Specials
Mixed seafood and vegetables in special broth
Beef intestine and assorted vegetables, peanuts in special broth
Marinated sliced boneless beef and mixed seafood with octopus in spicy beef broth
A spicy casserole with ham, sausage, kimchi, bean curd and thick noodles
Beef intestine marinated in spicy sauce
Thinly sliced beef rib eye, marinated in soy sauce
Pork belly and squid in a spicy sauce
Main Dishes - Soup Dishes
Codfish, vegetables and tofu in a spicy broth
Large chunks of cod fish with assortment of vegetables and bean curd in a clear broth
Monk fish and vegetables in a spicy broth
Choice of: denjang, soondubu, or kimchi jigae. Salted mackeral barbecue
Beef intestine, tripe and assorted vegetables in special broth
Prime short ribs in spicy beef broth with scallions
Prime short ribs in beef broth with scallions
Ham, sausage and vegetables in special sauce
Kimchi and sliced pork stew with vegetables and tofu
May be served as vegetarian dish. Spicy soft tofu & vegetable soup
Thin slices of lean beef, tripe, creamy white broth with scallion and noodles
Soybean paste soup with tofu, seafood and vegetables
Sliced rice cake, beef, pork and vegetables dumplings in beef based soup
Beef, pork and vegetables dumplings in a beef based soup
Traditional Korean soup consisting of beef, pork and vegetables, beef tripe
Finely shredded beef, scallions, mushrooms in very spicy beef broth
Whole baby chicken stuffed with rice, ginseng and herbs (summer)
Main Dishes - Rice Dishes
May be served as vegetarian dish. Korean vegetables and fried egg with spicy sauce
May be served as vegetarian dish. Bibimbap served on hot stone pot
May be served as vegetarian dish. Fried rice, choice of kimchi, beef, vegetable, shrimp
May be served as vegetarian dish. Vegetables in rice porridge
Abalone in rice porridge with egg
Noodles
Korean cold buckwheat noodles in beef broth
May be served as vegetarian dish. Korean spicy cold buckwheat noodles
Cold buckwheat noodles and arrowroot in beef broth
May be served as vegetarian dish. Spicy cold buckwheat noodles and arrowroot with spicy sauce
May be served as vegetarian dish. Noodles with chicken and vegetables
Spicy sausage ham and vegetable with ramen
Garden Special
Pan-fried small octopus with vegetables and noodle in hot spicy sauce
Pan-fried pork with vegetables
Sliced squid stir-fried with onions and scallions
Stir-fried beef intestines with vegetables
Pork feet mixed with vegetables
Stir-fried pork loins and kimchi with spicy sauce served with steamed tofu on the side
Pork cutlet
Chicken cutlet
Thinly sliced pork belly served with lightly salted fermented cabbages with sauce
Pork feet steamed with special sauce
Pork or beef battered & deep-fried, topped with sweet & sour sauce
Seafood and scallions with stir-fried vermicelli with vegetables in a rich soy based sauce
May be served as vegetarian dish. Stir-fried vermicelli with thinly sliced carrots, onions, peppers, spinach in a rich soy based sauce
Chunks of steamed monk fish in a thick spicy sauce
Steamed prime short ribs with spicy sauce
Steamed prime short ribs