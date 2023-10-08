Koreana restaurant 3 LLC 5009 Preston Highway
Dinner
Appetizers
Sides
Korean BBQ & Stir Fry
Galbi
Marinated beef rib, grilled on charcoal. One of the most popular korean dishes.
Pork Belly
Thinly sliced, unseasoned pork. Seasoning comes on side.
Beef Bulgogi
Thinly sliced boneless marinated beef, chicken or pork. One of the most popular korean dishes. Spicy option available.
Chicken Bulgogi
Pork Bulgogi
Stir Fried Squid
Tender squid stir fried with assorted vegetables.
Grilled Mackerel
Grilled fresh mackerel.
Grilled Yellowfish
Grilled Yellow Covina fish.
Jap Chae
Korean glass noodles with stir fried vegetables and pork.
Ji Gae
Yook Gae Jang
Spicy shredded beed and mushroom stew with scallions, egg, assorted vegetables and glass noodles.
Fish Egg Soup
Pollock Roe soup
Ah Goo Tang
Boiled Monkfish served in broth with mixed vegetable.
Soybean Paste Soup
Soybean paste soup.
Kimchi Ji Gae
Kimchi stew made with pork.
Sundubu Ji Gae
Soft tofu stew made with vegetables, onion, and optional seafood and meat.
Ji Gae to Share
Bi Bim Bap
Nyang Myun
Korean-style Chinese Entrees
Fried RIce
Korean-style fried rice
Jja Jang Myeon
Wheat noodles with vegetables and pork topped with julienned cucumber.
Jjam Pong
Wheat noodles in a spicy broth with vegetables and seafood.
Sweet & Sour Pork
Deep fried pork or chicken topped with korean style sweet and sour sauce and mixed vegetables.