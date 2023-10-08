Popular Items

Lunch Galbi

$15.99

Galbi

$29.99

Marinated beef rib, grilled on charcoal. One of the most popular korean dishes.

Beef Bulgogi

$19.99

Thinly sliced boneless marinated beef, chicken or pork. One of the most popular korean dishes. Spicy option available.

Lunch

Lunch Bulgogi

$13.99

Lunch Pork Bulgogi

$12.99

Lunch Chicken Bulgogi

$12.99

Dinner

Appetizers

Seafood Pancake

$15.99

A traditonal pancake with green onions and seafood.

Fried Dumplings

$6.99

6 Fried dumplings stuffed with vegetables and beef

Won Ton Soup

$5.99

Marinated Tofu

$6.99

Tofu served with house marinated, sesame seeds and green onions. Served warm.

Tteok-bokki

$9.99

Sides

White Rice

$1.99

Korean BBQ & Stir Fry

Pork Belly

$18.99

Thinly sliced, unseasoned pork. Seasoning comes on side.

Chicken Bulgogi

$18.99

Pork Bulgogi

$18.99

Stir Fried Squid

$19.99

Tender squid stir fried with assorted vegetables.

Grilled Mackerel

$17.99

Grilled fresh mackerel.

Grilled Yellowfish

$16.99

Grilled Yellow Covina fish.

Jap Chae

$17.99

Korean glass noodles with stir fried vegetables and pork.

Ji Gae

Yook Gae Jang

$17.99

Spicy shredded beed and mushroom stew with scallions, egg, assorted vegetables and glass noodles.

Fish Egg Soup

$19.99

Pollock Roe soup

Ah Goo Tang

$19.99

Boiled Monkfish served in broth with mixed vegetable.

Soybean Paste Soup

$16.99

Soybean paste soup.

Kimchi Ji Gae

$17.99

Kimchi stew made with pork.

Sundubu Ji Gae

$16.99

Soft tofu stew made with vegetables, onion, and optional seafood and meat.

Ji Gae to Share

Seafood Ji Gae

$39.99

A mixture of seafood and vegetable soup served boiling at your table.

Cattle Offal Ji Gae

$39.99

Traditional korean stew with cattle offal.

Bi Bim Bap

Bi Bim Bap

$17.99

Mixed rice with vegetables, beef bulgogi, and gochujang.

Stone Bi Bim Bap

$18.99

Mixed rice with vegetables, beef bulgogi, and gochujang served in a hot stone bowl.

Seafood Bi Bim Bap

$23.98

Mixed rice with vegetables, seafood, and gochujang.

Nyang Myun

Cold Noodle Soup

$18.99

Traditional cold noodle soup.

Spicy Cold Noodle Soup

$18.99

Traditional cold noodle soup with dadaegi.

Cold Noodle & Galbi

$29.99

Traditional cold noodle soup served with galbi on side.

Korean-style Chinese Entrees

Fried RIce

$14.99

Korean-style fried rice

Jja Jang Myeon

$17.99

Wheat noodles with vegetables and pork topped with julienned cucumber.

Jjam Pong

$22.99

Wheat noodles in a spicy broth with vegetables and seafood.

Sweet & Sour Pork

$18.99

Deep fried pork or chicken topped with korean style sweet and sour sauce and mixed vegetables.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$18.99

Combo Fried Rice

$21.99