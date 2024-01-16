Korner Plaza 5390 165th Ave. SE
Lunch/Dinner
Family Meals
- 8 Piece Tenders Family Meal
Comes with 2 Large Sides & 4 Biscuits$29.99
- Chicken Tenders Only
8 pc or 12 pc +$3 to make it a big box$16.99
- 8 Piece Mixed Chicken Family Meal
Comes with 2 Large Sides & 4 Biscuits$29.99
- Mixed Chicken Only
8 or 12 pc Mixed Chicken with No Sides$16.99
- 8 Piece Fish Family Meal
Comes with 2 Large Sides and 4 Biscuits$35.99
- Fish Filets Only
8 or 12 piece +$3 to make it a big box$24.99
- 12 Piece Tenders Family Meal
Comes with 3 large sides and 6 biscuits$42.99
- 12 Piece Mixed Chicken Family Meal
Comes with 3 large sides and 6 biscuits$42.99
- 12 Piece Fish Family Meal
Comes with 3 large sides and 6 biscuits$55.99
Value Boxes
- Chicken Sandwich Box
Big Champ Chicken Sandwich with Fries and 1 Dipping Cup$7.99
- 2 pc Chicken Tender Box
2 Hand Breaded Tenders served with French Fries and 1 Dipping Cup$6.99
- 3 pc Chicken Tender Box
3 Hand Breaded Tenders served with French Fries and 1 Dipping Cup$8.79
- 6 pc Shrimp Box
6 pieces of shrimp served with French fries and 1 dipping cup.$8.99
- 8 pc Dipper Box
8 Dippers served with French fries and 1 dipping cup.$7.49
- 2 pc Fish Fillet Box
2 fish fillets served with French fries and 1 dipping cup.$8.99
- 2 pc Chicken Box Mixed
2 pieces of chicken (1 white & 1 dark) served with French fries and 1 dipping cup.$6.99
- 3 pc Chicken Box (Breast/Thigh/Leg Only)
3 pieces of chicken served with French fries and 1 dipping cup.$8.79
- Dipper Bowl
Mashed potatoes topped with sweet corn, chicken dippers, gravy, and shredded cheese.$7.49
Dipper Mania
Mac Attack Bowls
Sides
Protien only
Sauce Cups
Drinks/ Frozen Treats
Fountain Drinks
Specialty Coffee
- Cappuccino
A blend of rich espresso, steamed milk, and a crown of creamy foam. Savor the perfect balance of bold coffee flavor with a luxurious, smooth texture.$4.29
- Latte
Our Latte is a blend of expresso and steamed milk.$4.29
- Caramel Macchiato
Our Carmel Macchiato is a sweet espresso drink composed of steamed milk, espresso, caramel, and vanilla syrup.$4.29
- Mocha
Our hot Mocha blends espresso, steamed milk, and decadent chocolate.$4.29
- Iced Cappuccino
Our Iced Cappuccino is a harmonious marriage of bold espresso, and frothy milk served over ice.$4.29
- Iced Latte
Crafted with our espresso poured over ice, our Iced Latte combines the bold flavor of coffee with the smoothness of chilled, velvety milk. The perfect companion for any warm day.$4.29
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Our Iced Carmel Macchiato will have you indulging in a refreshing blend of smooth espresso, velvety milk, and caramel layered over ice.$4.29
- Iced Mocha
Quench your thirst with our refreshing Iced Mocha, a delightful fusion of cool indulgence and rich flavor. Crafted with our espresso poured over ice, mingled with creamy milk and decadent chocolate.$4.29
- Flat White
Our flat white is a velvety smooth masterpiece. It begins with a double shot of our espresso. The milk is steamed to perfection, creating a creamy yet subtle sweetness that beautifully complements the coffee.$4.29
- Hot Chocolate
Our Hot Chocolate is a decadent treat that will warm your soul. Crafted with the finest cocoa powder and creamy, steamed milk.$3.79
- Americano
Our Americano starts with a foundation of rich, fully-bodied espresso that is carefully extracted to perfection. Hot water is added to create a smooth brew that's as bold as it is invigorating.$4.29
- Espresso
Our Espresso is a concentrated shot of rich, velvety espresso extracted to perfection from premium coffee beans.$1.99
- Double Espresso
Double the delight with our Double Espresso, an indulgent offering for those seeking an extra kick of bold coffee flavor. It features not one but two shots of rich, velvety espresso extracted to perfection from premium coffee beans.$2.49
- Ristretto
Our Ristretto is a concentrated shot of bold flavor and unparalleled intensity. It is extracted using a shorter, more refined meths, resulting in a small yet powerful shot of espresso.$1.99
- Espresso Macchiato
Our Espresso Macchiato is crafted with the finest quality espresso shot topped with a dollop of frothy milk.$2.69
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.29
- Cold Brew$3.99
Lemonade
Drinks
Energy Drinks
- Monster$3.00
- Sparkling Ice Caffeine Blue Raspberry$2.25
- Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Vanilla$2.25
- Sparkling Ice Caffeine Black Raspberry$2.25
- Ghost Energy Sour-Pink Lemonade$2.75
- Ghost Energy Swedish Fish$2.75
- Ghost Energy Blue Raspberry$2.75
- Ghost Energy Sour Watemelon$2.75
- Ghost Energy Sour Watermelon$2.75
- Ghost Energy Faze pop$2.75
- Ghost Energy RedBerry$2.75
- Ryse Fuel Zero Sugar Tropical Punch$2.75
- Ryse Fuel Zero Sugar Berry Blast$2.75
- Ryse Fuel Zero Sugar Sour Blue Raspberry$2.75
- Mean Bean Monster$3.00
- Monster Loca Moca$3.00
- Redbull$3.00
- Celsius Arctic Vibe$2.79
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.79
- Celsius Peach Vibe$2.79
- Celsius Wild Berry$2.79
- Celsius Watermelon$2.79
- Celsius Orange$2.79
- Premier Protein Vanilla$2.29
- Premier Protein Chocolate$2.29
- Premier Protein Cafe Latte$2.29
- White Monster$3.00
- Sparkling Ice Strawberry Citrus$2.25
- Alani Cherry Slush$2.79
- Alani Watermelon Wave$2.79
- Alani Arctic Wave$2.79
- Alani Breezeberry$2.79
- Alani Kimade$2.79
- Alanin Orange Kiss$2.79
- Alani Pink Slush$2.79
- Alani Watermelon Wave$2.79
- V8 Energy Pomegranate Blueberry$2.29
- V8 Energy Orange Pineapple$2.29
- Reign Storm Kiwi Blend$2.99
- Reign Storm Valencia Orange$2.99
- Reign Storm Harvest Grape$2.99
- Monstor Energy Ultra Sunrise$3.00
- Monster Energy Ultra Violet$3.00
- Monster Juice Pacific Punch$3.00
- Monster Juice Mango Loco$3.00
- Monster Juice Pipeline Punch$3.00
- Nos High Performance Energy$3.00
- Monster Energy Loca Moca 11oz$2.50
- Monster Energy Mean Bean 11oz$2.50
- Snicker Iced Coffee$1.99
- Bubblr Tripple Berry Breez'r$2.50
- Bubblr Lemon Lime Twist'r$2.50
- Bubblr Pomegranate Acai Refresh'r$2.49
- Ryse Fuel Cotton Candy$2.75
- Alani Cherry Twist$2.79
- Ghost Electric Limeade$2.75
- Alani Witch's Brew$2.79
- Alani Blue Slush$2.79
- Ryse Fuel Country Time$2.75
- Ryse Fuel Sunny D$2.75
- Monster Energy Ultra Red$3.00
- Monster Ultra Blue$3.00
- Monster Ultra Paradise$3.00
- Celsius Galaxy Vibe$2.79
- Celsius Astro Vibe$2.79
- Celsius Cosmic Vibe$2.79
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.79
- Celsius Mango Passionfruit$2.79
- Redbull Sugar Free$3.00
- Bubblr Pitaya Berry Nectr$2.50
- Bubblr Blood Orange Mango Minglr$2.50
- Bubblr Wild Cherry Chillr$2.50
- Bubblr Cranberry Grapefruit Sparklr
- Bubblr Twisted Elixr$2.50
- C4 Frozen Bobmsicle$3.00
- C4 Cherry Popsicle
- Prime Energy Orange$2.79
- Prime Energy Ice Pop$2.79
- Prime Energy B. Raspberry$2.79
- Prime Energy Lemon Lime$2.79
- Bubblr Cranberry Grapefruit$2.50
- Alani Cosmic Stardust$2.75
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice$2.75
Gatorade
Soda Bottle
Soda Can
- Coke$0.75
- Diet Coke$0.75
- Diet Mtn Dew$0.75
- Diet Pepsi$0.75
- Dr Pepper$0.75
- Mtn Dew$0.75
- Pepsi$0.75
- Sprite$0.75
- Poppi Orange$2.99
- Poppi Raspberry$2.29
- Poppi Doc Pop$2.29
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$2.29
- Poppi Grape$2.29
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$2.99
- Poppi Root Beer$2.29
- Poppi Ginger Lime$2.29
- Poppi Watermelon$2.29
- Poppi Lemon Lime$2.29
- Poppy Orange$2.29
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$2.29
- Mtn Dew Baja Point Break Punch$0.75
- Mtn Dew Baja Laguna Lemonade$0.75
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$3.29
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$0.75
- Canada Dry Rasberry Lemonade$0.75
- Canada Dry Lemonade$0.75
- A&W$0.75
- Crush Grape$0.75
- Crush Orange$0.75
- Crush Strawberry$0.75
- Squirt$0.75
Juice
- Skittles Original$2.00
- Skittles Wild Berry$2.00
- Skittles Sour$2.00
- Skittles Tropical$2.00
- Good 2 Grow Grape Juice$3.99
- Good 2 Grow Apple Juice$3.99
- Good 2 Grow Fruit Punch$3.99
- Good 2 Grow Tropical Fruit Medley$3.99
- Green Prime$2.49
- Blue Prime$2.49
- Red Prime$2.49
- Lemonade Prime$2.49
- Ice Pop Prime$2.49
- Pink Prime$2.49
- Body Armor Fruit Punch$1.79
- Body Armor Tropical Punch$1.79
- Body Armor Strwbry Banana$1.79
- Body Armor Blue Rspbry$1.79
- Sparkling Ice Starburst Orange$2.00
- Sparkling Ice Starburst Strawberry$2.00
- Sparkling Ice Starburst Cherry$2.00
- Sparkling Ice Starburst Lemon$2.00
- Ghost Hydration Kiwi Strawberry$2.50
- Ghost Hydration Lemon Lime$2.50
- Arizona Sweet Tea$2.25
- Sparking Ice Black Raspberry$1.89
- Sparking Ice Classic Lemonade$1.89
- Sparking Ice Kiwi Strawberry$1.89
- Sparking Ice Orange Mango$1.89
- Sparking Ice Cherry Limeade$1.89
- Sparking Ice Black Cherry$1.89
- Spindrift Lime$1.49
- Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine$1.49
- Spindrift Lemon$1.49
- Alo Crisp$3.99
- Alo Exposed$3.99
- Ghost Hydration Sourpatch Redberry$2.50
- Ghost Hydration Sour Patch Kids Blue Raspberry$2.50
- Pure Orange Juice$3.19
- Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw$2.99
- Liquid Death Cherry Obituary$2.99
- Liquid Death Mountain Water$2.99
- Liquid Death Blueberry Buzzsaw$3.29
- Calypso Lemonade$3.00