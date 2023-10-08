Skip to Main content
Kosher Second Location 1308 NY-52
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Kiddie Cone
$4.99
Regular cone
$5.99
1 scoop cone
$5.99
2 scoop cone
$6.50
Small soft cup
$5.99
Medium soft cup
$6.99
Large soft cup
$7.99
1 scoop cup
$4.99
2 scoop cup
$5.99
3 scoop cup
$6.99
Salads
Salad
Small Garden Salad
$17.99
Large Garden Salad
$20.99
Small Nish Nosh Salad
$17.99
Large Nish Nosh Salad
$20.99
Small Greek Salad
$19.99
Large Greek Salad
$22.50
Small Caesar salad
$16.99
Large Caesar Salad
$19.50
Base Salad
$15.00
Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Tuna Sandwich
$6.50
Egg Salad Sandwich
$6.00
Butter
$3.99
Cream Cheese
$4.50
Peanut Butter & Jelly
$3.50
Paninis
Base Panini
$16.50
Shakes & Beverages
Ice Cream Shakes
The Shot
$8.50+
Peanut Explosion
$8.50+
Cookies & Cream
$8.50+
The Dulcenator
$8.50+
Lotus Elevator
$8.50+
Smoothies & Razzles
Fruit Shake
$9.75+
Razzle
$9.75+
Kosher Second Location 1308 NY-52 Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 210-6777
1308 NY-52, Loch Sheldrake, NY 12759
Closed
All hours
