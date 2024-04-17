KP Kitchen - Bellaire
BEVERAGES MENU
TEA & SODA
JUICE & MILK
COCKTAILS I LIQUOR
Signature Cocktails
Tequila
Whiskey
Cordials
Cocktails
- Bees Knees$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- French 75$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Grapefruit Paloma$12.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
Add Cordials
WINE, BEER & MENU
WHITE WINE GLASS
- GL Gruet$12.00
- GL HOUSE SPARKLING$11.00
- GL Man Vitner Chardonnay$10.00
Glass of MAN VItners Chardonnay, a light fresh chardonnay from South Africa
- GL Prosecco Rose$10.00Out of stock
- GL Reisling$10.00
- GL ROMBAUER$15.00
- GL Santa Margherita$16.00
Glass of Santa Margharita Pinot Grigio. One of the most popular wines from Italy.
- GL Vueve$18.00
- GL Whispering Angel$15.00
- GL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
Glass of Yealand Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough New Zealand
RED WINE GLASS
RED WINE
- BTL 375 Justin$25.00
- BTL 375 ml Duckhorn Merlot$28.00
- BTL Austin Hope Cabernet$75.00
- BTL Bella Union$85.00Out of stock
- BTL Bonanza Cabernet$42.00
This everyday Cabernet by Chuck Wagner (Caymus Vineyards) is rich, dark and delicous.
- BTL Catena Malbec$52.00
Growing Malbec for over 100 years, the Catena family are the leaders in the Malbec revolution. Elegant minerality, slightly spicy, & deep texture and flavors.
- BTL Chappellet "Signature" Cabernet$89.00
This benchmark hillside cabernet has been the flagship of Chappallet for more than three decades. Full bodied and rich from French Oak aging, lush and luxorious.
- BTL Chateau Goudichaud Bordeaux$45.00
Bordeaux-style red blend. Graves de Vayres, France. Smooth & rich. Ripe & juicy.
- BTL Conundrum Red Blend$33.00
Conundrum by Caymus Vineyards is red blend of zinfandel, cabernet and petite syrah. Rich and velvety with floral notes.
- BTL Elouan Pinot Noir$49.00
Dark, rich flavored Pinot from Caymus' Joe Wagner. Moderate tannins and acid.
- BTL Evening Land$63.00
- BTL Failla Pinot Noir$52.00
- BTL Far Niente "Post and Beam" Cabernet$69.00
This delicious NAPA cabernet from Far Neite has ripe plum, dark berry and black currant flavors. Ages beautifully.
- BTL Faust Cabernet$67.00
Full bodied, highly expressive red grapes from their Coombsville estate, Rutherford and Oakville. Black-fruit notes, tempered with clove, espresso and toasted oak. 92 pts.
- BTL Frank Family Cabernet$67.00
Sourced primarily from estate vineyards and aged in French Oak barrels. Loads of blue and black fruit and Asian spices. Medium to full-bodied, solid overall balance with a great finish.
- BTL Groth Reserve$240.00
- BTL Heitz Cellars Cabernet$93.00
- BTL Ken Wright Pinot Noir$44.00
One of Williamette Valley's best producers. Notes of cherry, raspberry, and tea with ripe tannins and a long finish.
- BTL Kith and Kin$62.00
- BTL La Vista Reserve$48.00
Made by winemaker Grant Long Jr., the cabernet based wine is a blend of spicy Petite Sirah from Paso Robles, Malbec and Petite Verdot. Just delicious wine!
- BTL Leviathan Red Blend$45.00
Bordeaux blend by Andy Erickson. Complex notes of red and black fruit. This full bodied, elegant wine finishes with cedar and spring flowers.
- BTL Nice Winery "Vixen" Rhone Red Blend$56.00
Lush fruit forward blend of Syrah, Grenach, & Cabernet Franc. Old world fruit with California attitude. Great with our ribs!
- BTL Nice Winery Malbec Reserve$38.00
100% organic, sustainable and no additives, this malbec has a rating of 92 pts! Flavors of figs, ruby plum, and black cherry add to its velvety texture. Nice winery partnered with growers Alberto and Fabiana Cecchin in Argentina.
- BTL Padrillos Malbec$39.00
Smooth and fresh malbec from Ernesto Catena Vineyards. Aged in 50% French Oak and 50% American Oak.
- BTL Pahlmeyer$97.00
- BTL Penner Ash PN18$75.00
- BTL Prisoner Red Blend$56.00
Aromas of ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak. This zinfandel blend is full bodied with concentrated dark chocolate and blackberry.
- BTL Red Schooner Malbec$40.00
Malbec grapes grown in the Andes Mountains and transported to Caymus. Ripe plums and cherries with French Oak and tannins.
- BTL Rombauer Zinfandel$55.00
- BTL Silver Oak Cabernet$99.00
Perfect blending of bright fruit and savory notes. Rich with wild strawberry, raspberry and hand-picked plum.
- BTL Sinegal Cabernet$88.00
ORGANIC. Incredible full bodied cabernet from NAPA. Black cherry, dark chocolate and hint of thyme.
- BTL Tercos Malbec$25.00
- BTL Termes$37.00
- BTL Transit 2$40.00
- BTL Turley Zinfandel$52.00
With only 30 bottles in the whole state, this vibrant and distinctive zinfandel is so fresh! Red fruits, black raspberry, wild flowers and spices round out this wine. 94 pts.
WHITE WINE
- BTL Sancerre$45.00
Cave des Vins de Sancerre, Loire Valley, France. Touches of melon, orange & citrus.
- BTL 375 La Crema$22.00
- BTL 375 ml Duckhorn Sauv Blanc$23.00
- BTL 375ml Sonoma Cutrer$21.00
Well balanced chardonnay. Flavors of oak, butter and fruit. Citrus notes of lemon and hints of pear.
- BTL Cakebread Chardonnay$66.00
- BTL Dr Loosen Reisling$33.00
- BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc$33.00
- BTL Far Niente Chardonnay$70.00
- BTL Flowers Chard$55.00
- BTL Harken "Barrel Fermented" Chardonnay$45.00
- BTL La Crema Chardonnay$36.00
Aromas of meyer lemon, gala apples, and jasmine, this fan favorite full bodies chardonnay is juicy with a lingering finish.
- BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse$42.00
This French burgundy is 100% chardonnay fermented with 6 months aging in French Oak casks. Fresh honey and white flower, elegant & rich.
- BTL MAN Vitners Chardonnay 2021$30.00
"Padstal" Chardonnay from South Africa, know for offering the best goods ranging from produce to crafts. This easy drinking chardonnay is perfect starter to your meal or just by itself enjoying the day.
- BTL Miraval Rose$39.00
The signature of a great rose, complex and fresh. Long finish that is signature of French roses.
- BTL Nice Rose$42.00
- BTL Ponzi Pinot Gris$45.00
- BTL Rombauer Chardonnay$56.00
- BTL Sancerre Rose$42.00
- BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio$49.00
One of the most popular Pinot Grigio's from Italy, introduced to America in the early '70s. Vibrant and fresh, setting the standard for all Pinot Grigios.
- BTL Sauvignon John$35.00
- BTL Stout Sauv Blanc$38.00
- BTL W. Fevre Chablis$60.00
- BTL Whispering Angel$38.00
- BTL Yealands Sauv Blanc$39.00
Bright and crispy with notes of stone fruit & guava. Long, clean mineral finish.
SPARKLING
- 375 Villa Sandi Prosecco$16.00
Aromas of golden apples and honeysuckle on the nose. Dry, fresh and fruit driven with citrus.
- BTL Gruet Sparkling$36.00
- BTL Paul Chevalier$28.00
- BTL Paris Sparkling$28.00
- BTL Perrier Jouet$74.00
Stylish, harmonious champagne. Honey, candied citrus and mineral flavors. Seamless and graceful.
- BTL Prosecco Rose$40.00
- BTL Schramsberg Blanc$52.00
- BTL Serveaux$85.00
- BTL Tattinger$66.00
- BTL Vueve Cliquot "Yellow Label"$95.00
One of the largest champagne houses, founded in 1772 and based in Reims, is perfectly balanced 50% pinot noir, 30% chardonnay and 20% pinot meunier.
BEER
LUNCH & DINNER MENU
Todays Specials
Appetizer
- Cheese & Charcuterie (2-4 people)$26.00
Houston Dairy Maids Spanish Manchego, firm, sheep & cow milk cheese, Praire Breeze Cheddar, Triple Creme (brie), Texas jam, grapes, summer sausage, almonds, pickled veggies & local bread.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
Spinach and artichokes, 3 cheese béchamel, herbs & panko with house-made chips.
- Southern Fried Chicken Fingers$14.00
Chicken tenders & house ranch.
- Italian Meatballs$19.00
Italian-style all-beef meatball, topped with house marinara and served with garlic crostini
- Wings$12.00
- Cup Of Soup$7.00
- Soup$10.00
Salad
- Small House Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, & house vinaigrette
- Small Caesar$7.00
Our caesar salad as a side salad.
- Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Classic ceasar with parmesan crouton.
- Cobb Salad$21.00
Artisan greens with diced chicken & ham, boiled eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado & KP's classic vinaigrette
- Ancient Grain Salad$16.00
Farro, swiss chard, crispy artichokes, radish, tomatoes, & house vinaigrette
- ASIAN SALMON SALAD$24.00
Asian inspired salad with Citrus, Radish, Snow Pea, Pea Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Herb Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons & Grilled Salmon
- *Crunchy Asian Salad$16.00
Asian Inspired salad topped with radish, cherry tomatoes, crispy wontons & Asian pears, served with our seasonal fresh fish. (chicken upon request)
Sandwich
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Smoked bacon, Kraft American cheese, dijonnaise, & house-cut fries.
- Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
"Hot" crispy chicken, cole slaw, hot honey, ranch & house-made chips.
- Grilled Hot Chicken$16.00
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Brioche bun, roasted red pepper sauce, mayo, tabbouleh, served on top of our homemade veggie patty, made with eggplant, corn, chickpea, egg & herbs. Served with chips.
- Club Sandwich$19.00
Toasted brioche, basil aioli, sliced ham & turkey, marinated tomatoes, artisan cheeses, cured bacon, lettuce & house-cut chips.
Entree
- BABY BACK RIBS$29.00
Slow smoked baby back ribs, served with backyard slaw and hand cut french fries.
- Crispy Shrimp Platter$26.00
- Filet Mignon$42.00
Angus Filet Mignon "chimichurri" & broccoli
- Grilled Chicken Breast$16.00
Our lightly seasoned and brined chicken breast served over our market vegetables.
- Grilled Redfish$36.00
Grilled Redfish, tomato brown butter, & brocollini
- Gulf Crab Cake$32.00
Blue Horizon Gulf Crab, served over Parisian slaw.
- Rigatoni "Alfredo"$24.00
Pasta Rigatoni "Alfredo" with proscuitto & english peas
- Roasted Rosemary-Lemon Chicken$29.00
Oven roasted chicken, parmesan spinach.
- Vegan Platter$19.00
Cauliflower, beets, carrots over herb pea puree with Impossible Meat Patties.
- Pork Chop$32.00Out of stock
Sides
- Crispy Cauliflower$15.00
Crispy cauliflower, soy ginger, currants, marcona almonds & basil
- House Cut French Fries$8.00
Hand-cut french fries
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Crispy brussel sprouts, fish sauce caramel
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$12.00
Our fabulous fries with aged truffle oil & Parmesan-reggiano.
- Sd Avocado$3.00
- Sd Orzo, Spin, Mush$10.00
- Side Chips$5.00
- Slaw$5.00
Our backyard slaw with a hint of spice coming from sliced jalapenos.
- Toast$1.00
- Panko-Parmesan Broccoli$14.00
ALA CARTE
KIDS
Kids Meals
- Kid Tenders$9.00
Our famous chicken tenders, house made fries, ranch & ketchup.
- Burger$9.00
Single patty with American cheese & fries.
- Kid's Fruit Cup$6.00
Mixture of seasonal fruit for our little one's
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Just an amazing grilled cheese with local bread maker "The Bread Man" and American cheese.
- Kid Burger, No Cheese$9.00
- Pasta, Just Butter$9.00
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Just an amazing grilled cheese with local bread maker "The Bread Man" and American cheese.
DESSERTS
Dessert
- Deep Dish Seasonal Crumble$12.00
Roasted apples, mint, lemon zest, & pecan crumble
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$10.00
Chocolate, chocolate chip cookies baked in a iron skillet.
- Nanny's Creme Fraiche Cheesecake$11.00
Family recipe, pine nuts, sour cherries, & berry coulis
- Key Lime Tart$9.00
Shortbread cookie dough, lime custard, fresh raspberries & mint.
- Ice Cream$2.00
- GL Choc Port$15.00
- GL Croft Port$8.00
- China China Digestif$9.00
- BUTTER CAKE$11.00
FAMILY STYLE MEALS
FAMILY STYLE APPETIZERS
DINNER FOR TWO
FEED THE FAMILY
- Family Pack #1$36.00
After School Meal Deal #1: Roasted Chicken with orzo Faro & Artichoke Salad Two Kids Meals
- Family Pack #2$50.00
After School Meal Deal #2: Baby Back Ribs, fries and slaw, Faro & Artichoke Salad Two Kids Meals.
- Pulled Pork Sandwiches for 4$50.00
Four pulled pork sandwiches, quart of our backyard slaw, house chips and ranch. Perfect for your July 4th Festivities!
- KP Bistro Burgers for 4$45.00
Four bistro burgers served fries.
CATERING MENU
Small Bites - Vegetarian
Small Bites - Chicken + Beef
Family Style - Appetizers
- Cheese & Charcuterie (8-10 people)$50.00
The perfect party pack...Houston Dairymaids' cheeses, fruit, charcuterie, jam & crostinis. Feeds 8 to 10 people.
- Cheese & Charcuterie (15-20 people)$125.00
- 24 Pack of Mighty Wings$40.00
- Family Style Spinach Dip$30.00
Spinach Dip and House Chips for 8-10 people.
- Family Style Chicken Tenders$40.00
Twenty of our famous chicken tenders served with our homemade ranch and ketchup. Hot honey upon request. Served with fries.
- Family Style Meatballs & Garlic Bread$40.00
Family Style - Sides
- Bowl of Fruit$12.00
- Family Style Roasted Potatoes & Onions$18.00
- Family Style Slaw$15.00
- Family Style Sprouts$30.00
Our crispy brussels sprouts for 4-6 people. Served with fish sauce caramel.
- Family Style Cauliflower$30.00
Roasted cauliflower for 4-6 people. Served with Marcona almonds, black currants, hazelnut oil and basil chiffonade.
Family Style - Salad Plates
Family Style - Packs
- $50 Board & a Bottle$50.00
Enjoy our cheese and charcuterie board and a bottle of one of our most popular wines for a great price!
- Family Pack #1$36.00
After School Meal Deal #1: Roasted Chicken with orzo Faro & Artichoke Salad Two Kids Meals
- Family Pack #2$50.00
After School Meal Deal #2: Baby Back Ribs, fries and slaw, Faro & Artichoke Salad Two Kids Meals.
Box Lunches
Box Lunches - Beverages
JUST BUNDLE IT
- Bundle #1$85.00
Pick 6 box lunches and spinach dip or mighty wings. Feeds 6.
- Bundle #2$150.00
Pick four family style appetizers or sides & a pasta platter. (Seafood pasta available for additional charge)
- Bundle #3$90.00
Pick a salad platter, a pasta platter, and a family style and a family style appetizer.
- Bundle #4$130.00
Pick a salad platter, two daily platters & a dessert platter.