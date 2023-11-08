Kracky McGee's 4501 Abbott Drive
NA Bev
- Hot Coffee$3.49
- Bottled Water$3.75
- Fountain Drink 32oz$4.04
- Bottled Soda$3.75
- Bottled Juice$3.75
- Bottled Coffee$5.00
- Milk$3.10
- Fountain Drink Small$3.79
- Hot Tea$2.49
- RedBull$5.00
- Monster$5.00
- Bottled Tea$3.75
- Core Power$4.75
- Powerade$3.50
- Body Armor$5.00
- Coffee Cup NO Liquids$0.45
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Apple Cider$2.50
Bar Drinks
- Draft Beer$8.75
- Bottled Beer$7.25
- Wine$12.25
- Well Drink$9.75
- Call Drink$10.75
- Premium Drink$11.75
- Bloody Mary$11.75
- Screwdriver$12.50
- Long Island IT$17.00
- Seltzer$8.00
- Delayed Flight Seltzer 4can$24.00
- Snozz Berry/ Sideshow$8.00
- White Russian$11.75
- Vegas $$ Bomb$13.00
- Sex On The Beach$12.75
- Moscow Mule Copper$12.50
- Mimosa$12.50
- Mango Cart / Oatmeal Stout$8.00
- Blood Mary NA$8.00
- $3 Special$3.00
- Margarita$10.75
- $4 Special$4.00
- PM Marg $10$10.00
Kracky McGee's Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 346-6070
Closed • Opens Friday at 4AM