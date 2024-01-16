Krak Boba Addison
Krak Boba In Store & Online Drinks
Seasonal
Specialties
- King Brulee (Large)$6.55
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)
- Queen Brulee (Large)$6.55
Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)
- Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)$6.55
A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam
- Taro Twist (Large)$6.55
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!
- Matcha Storm (Large)$6.55
Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel
- Guerrilla Thai (Large)$6.55
A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream
- Moon Princess (Large)$6.55
Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba
- Tropical Paradise (Large)$6.55
A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment
- Sunset Passion (Large)$6.55
A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy
- Dragon Slayer (Large)$6.55
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits
Milk Teas
- Krak Signature Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)$5.45
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea
- Thai Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)$5.45
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way
- Matcha Milk Tea (Large)$5.45
A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)$5.45
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea
- Winter Melon Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)$5.45
Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)$5.45
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea
- Caramel Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)$5.45
Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel
- Strawberry Milk (Large)$5.45
An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!
Fruit Teas
- Sun Bright (Large)$5.35
Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights
- Lychee Tea (Large)$5.35
Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits
- Strawberry Tea (Large)$5.35
Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea
- Mango Tea (Large)$5.35
Zesty mango puree with premium tea
- Peach Tea (Large)$5.35
A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea
- Peachapple Green Tea (Large)$5.35
Refreshing white peach and pineapple bits with jasmine green tea.
- Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)$5.35
So pretty you almost don't want to drink it! Almost...
Smoothies
- Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)$6.55
Strawberry banana smoothie
- Taro Crush (Large)$6.55
The slushy version of our Taro Twist
- Mango Tango (Large)$6.55
It takes two to mango - aka mango slush!
- Strawberry Snow (Large)$6.55
Creamy strawberry topped with sweet cream
- Mango Snow (Large)$6.55
Creamy & sweet tart mango topped with sweet cream
- Maui Waui (Large)$6.55
Pineapple coconut heaven to enjoy by the pool
- Cookies & Crème (Large)$6.55
Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies