Krak Boba Chico
Krak Boba In Store & Online Drinks
Seasonal
Specialties
- King Brulee (Large)
Sweet fresh milk poured over crème brûlée and caramelized brown sugar (Comes with boba)$6.85
- Queen Brulee (Large)
Blended version of our top-selling King Brulee (Comes with Boba)$6.85
- Strawberry Matcha Latte (Large)
A beautiful blend of matcha and fresh milk to balance the tangy sweet strawberry jam$6.85
- Taro Twist (Large)
Creamy fresh taro with fresh milk - a taro lover’s favorite!$6.85
- Matcha Storm (Large)
Premium matcha slush, house-made sea cream, and salted caramel$6.85
- Guerrilla Thai (Large)
A wonderful union of Thai tea slush with premium matcha and sea cream$6.85
- Moon Princess (Large)
Delectable peachy green tea dressed in creamy pink crystal boba$6.85
- Tropical Paradise (Large)
A spritzy cocktail of classic fruits in ginger ale for an awesome refreshment$6.85
- Sunset Passion (Large)
A slushy drink with sweet and tangy mango perfectly balances the savory chamoy$6.85
- Dragon Slayer (Large)
Lychee slush embellished with dragon fruit and mango bits$6.85
Milk Teas
- Krak Signature Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)
Our signature blend of premium black milk tea$5.85
- Thai Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)
Authentic Thai tea mixes the Krak Boba way$5.85
- Matcha Milk Tea (Large)
A lambada of matcha and fresh milk.$5.85
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea (Large)
A thirst-quenching drink of fresh milk with aromas of brown sugar and black tea$5.85
- Winter Melon Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)
Winter melon cooked to perfection to yield smoky, caramel flavors$5.85
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)
Delicate, sweet, and aromatic flavors of jasmine milk tea$5.85
- Caramel Milk Tea (Non-Dairy, Large)
Rich black milk tea sweetened with caramel$5.85
- Strawberry Milk (Large)
An imposter within the Milk Teas section: milk, no tea, and yummy!$5.85
Fruit Teas
- Sun Bright (Large)
Passionfruit honey green tea citrusy delights$5.75
- Lychee Tea (Large)
Pleasant aromas of premium tea with lychee flavors and lychee bits$5.75
- Strawberry Tea (Large)
Chunky strawberry puree with premium tea$5.75
- Mango Tea (Large)
Zesty mango puree with premium tea$5.75
- Peach Tea (Large)
A serenade of peachy bits and premium tea$5.75
- Peachapple Green Tea (Large)
Refreshing white peach and pineapple bits with jasmine green tea.$5.75
- Butterfly Passion Fritz (Large)
So pretty you almost don't want to drink it! Almost...$5.75
Smoothies
- Strawberry Gon' Bananas (Large)
Strawberry banana smoothie$6.85
- Taro Crush (Large)
The slushy version of our Taro Twist$6.85
- Mango Tango (Large)
It takes two to mango - aka mango slush!$6.85
- Strawberry Snow (Large)
Creamy strawberry topped with sweet cream$6.85
- Mango Snow (Large)
Creamy & sweet tart mango topped with sweet cream$6.85
- Maui Waui (Large)
Pineapple coconut heaven to enjoy by the pool$6.85
- Cookies & Crème (Large)
Nutty flavors of chocolate blended in milk with the classic favorite Oreo cookies$6.85
Yogurts
- OUT OF STOCKLychee Yogurt (Large)
Dreamy tropical concoction with a probiotic twist (Comes with rainbow popping boba)OUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Yogurt (Large)
Classic fruity notes sweetened by an army of good-guy probiotic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)OUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKMango Yogurt (Large)
Another tart classic, wonderfully aromatic (Comes with rainbow popping boba)OUT OF STOCK$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKPeach Yogurt (Large)
Flirty peachy tantalizes creamy yogurt (Comes with rainbow popping boba)OUT OF STOCK$6.25
Coffee
Fresh Teas
Krak in a Bag
Krak in a Bag - MUST ORDER 2 HOURS AHEAD
- Krak Signature Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
This is a LOT of Krak Signature MT, all over your taste buddies! Best served with Ice (not included) (Serves 10-20 buddies)$39.95
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
Hmmmm Jasmine... Milky... So yummy in your tummy! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Caramel Black Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
Caramel lovers' paradise! Made with our highest quality Black Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Thai Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
You can get Thai Milk Tea without going to a Thai restaurant... a whole gallon of it! Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Winter Melon Milk Tea - Gallon Bag
Easily one of the most popular boba-fan's favs. A Gallon Bag of your Winter Melon Milk Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Lychee Tea - Gallon Bag
"Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee! Lee Chee Tee!" (a gallon times). Best served with Ice ( not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Peach Tea - Gallon Bag
Something so classic yet done so well. Gotta be the Krak Boba way. A Gallon Bag of your Peach Tea. Best served with Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Strawberry Tea - Gallon Bag
When properly chilled and diluted with ice... first sip: Ahhhh so good! Remember to add ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Mango Tea - Gallon Bag
Surely one of our best offerings for a spot in your fridge... A Gallon Bag of your Mango Tea. Remember to add Ice (not included). (Serves 10-20 guests)$39.95
- Sun Bright - Gallon Bag
Bright as the Sun in a whole Gallon. (Serves 10-20 guests). Best served with Ice (not included).$39.95