Kramer's Grill
Appetizers
French Fries
Spicy Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
served with Kramer's honey mustard
Chili Cheese Fries
crispy golden fries topped with Kramer’s chili & melted cheddar cheese
Buffalo Fries
french fries topped with melted cheese, your choice of wing sauce, & bleu cheese
Onion Straws
house made onion straws served with Kramer’s boom boom sauce
Pickled Fried Cauliflower
lightly pickled breaded cauliflower served with Kramer’s boom boom sauce
Fried Pickle Spears
pickle spears coated in our homemade breading served with Kramer’s ranch
Potato Cheese Bites
potatoes mixed with cheddar & mozzarella cheese served with Kramer’s ranch
Corn Bites
sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese, & bacon served with sour cream
Pretzel Sticks
4 bavarian pretzel sticks served with cheese
Handhelds
Steak & Cheese
sliced steak topped with american cheese, fried fresh mushrooms, & onions
Slider Hoagie
3 100% certified Angus beef sliders topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Chicken & Cheese
sliced chicken topped with american cheese, fried fresh mushrooms, & onions
Chili Cheese Dog
2 wieners topped with Kramer's chili & melted cheddar cheese
Chili Steak & Cheese
sliced steak topped with melted cheddar cheese & Kramer's chili
Chili Chicken & Cheese
sliced chicken topped with cheddar cheese & Kramer's chili
BLT
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise
Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie
your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & Kramer's ranch
Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce topped with lettuce & bleu cheese
Margherita
fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, & fresh melted mozzarella with a balsamic glaze
Sausage & Peppers
sweet sausage, hot sausage, & bell peppers in a tomato sauce
Chicken Tenders
3 homemade chicken tenders with your choice of sauce
6-Cut Pizza
6-Cut BBQ Chicken
Kramer's BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken & our cheese blend
6-Cut Broccoli & Tomato
our homemade garlic butter topped with broccoli, fresh tomato, & our cheese blend
6-Cut Buffalo Chicken
your choice of wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, & our cheese blend
6-Cut Chicken Bacon Honey Mustard
Kramer's honey mustard, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend
6-Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
Kramer's ranch, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend & fresh basil
6-Cut Grandma's Style
our cheese blend topped with our homemade sauce, fresh basil, & fresh tomatoes
6-Cut Margherita
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, & basil topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
6-Cut Pickle
Kramer's ranch topped with chopped pickles, dill, & our cheese blend
6-Cut Plain
our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend
6-Cut Steak & Cheese
our homemade sauce topped with sliced steak, fried fresh mushrooms, fried onions, & and our cheese blend
6-Cut Taco
our homemade sauce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, lettuce, our cheese blend, & crispy tortilla strips
6-Cut White Pesto
ricotta cheese, homemade pesto, & our cheese blend
12 Cut Pizza
12-Cut BBQ Chicken
Kramer's BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken & our cheese blend
12-Cut Broccoli & Tomato
our homemade garlic butter topped with broccoli, fresh tomato, & our cheese blend
12-Cut Buffalo Chicken
your choice of wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, & our cheese blend
12-Cut Chicken Bacon Honey Mustard
Kramer's honey mustard, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend
12-Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
Kramer's ranch, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend & fresh basil
12-Cut Grandma's Style
fresh mozzarella topped with our homemade sauce with fresh basil & fresh tomatoes
12-Cut Margherita
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, & basil topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
12-Cut Pickle
Kramer’s ranch topped with chopped pickles, dill, & our cheese blend
12-Cut Plain
our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend
12-Cut Steak & Cheese
our homemade sauce topped with sliced steak, fried fresh mushrooms, fried onions, & and our cheese blend
12-Cut Taco
our homemade sauce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, lettuce, & our cheese blends with crispy tortilla strips
12-Cut White Pesto
creamy ricotta cheese & homemade pesto topped with our cheese blend
Cauliflower Crust
our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend on a 10” round cauliflower crust
Salads
House Salad
iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg, & croutons with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce topped with black olives, parmesan cheese, onions, & croutons with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
iceberg lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, & crispy tortilla strips with your choice of dressing
Wedge Salad
a wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, & bacon
BLT Salad
romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, & your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, diced ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing
Sliders
2 Build-Your-Own Sliders
4 Build-Your-Own Sliders
Black Garlic Truffle Sliders
your choice of protein with black garlic & truffle mayo
Pickle Lover Sliders
your choice of protein with deep fried pickles & house made pickle sauce
BBQ Crunch Sliders
your choice of protein with Kramer's BBQ sauce & onion straws
Pizza Sliders
your choice of protein topped with Kramer's pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Boom Boom Sliders
your choice of protein with sweet potato fries & Kramer's boom boom sauce
Margherita Sliders
your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, basil, & a balsamic glaze
Mushroom Swiss Sliders
your choice of protein topped with fried fresh mushrooms, grilled onions, & swiss cheese
The Heat Sliders
your choice of protein topped with grilled onions & house made spicy aioli
Wings & Bites
Desserts
Dessert Nachos
cannoli chips topped with Kramer's cannoli cream, chocolate chips, & sprinkles
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels
pretzel sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
chocolate cake topped with fudge brownies, peanut butter mousse, brownie chunks, & peanut butter chips
Caramel Apple Crumb Cake
cake topped with brown-sugar apples, cinnamon streusel topping, & a caramel drizzle
Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake
yellow sponge cake topped with lemon mousse & raspberry preserves with a lemon glaze & white chocolate curls
Chocolate Chip Brownie (GF)
gluten free chocolate chocolate chip brownie topped with your choice ice cream
Ice Cream Sundae
2 scoops of your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of syrup. sprinkles, & a cherry