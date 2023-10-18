Appetizers

French Fries

$5.57

Spicy Waffle Fries

$6.13

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.13

served with Kramer's honey mustard

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.71

crispy golden fries topped with Kramer’s chili & melted cheddar cheese

Buffalo Fries

$8.92

french fries topped with melted cheese, your choice of wing sauce, & bleu cheese

Onion Straws

$6.13

house made onion straws served with Kramer’s boom boom sauce

Pickled Fried Cauliflower

$6.13

lightly pickled breaded cauliflower served with Kramer’s boom boom sauce

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.13

pickle spears coated in our homemade breading served with Kramer’s ranch

Potato Cheese Bites

$6.13

potatoes mixed with cheddar & mozzarella cheese served with Kramer’s ranch

Corn Bites

$6.13

sweet corn, jalapenos, cream cheese, & bacon served with sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$7.80

4 bavarian pretzel sticks served with cheese

Handhelds

Steak & Cheese

$15.05

sliced steak topped with american cheese, fried fresh mushrooms, & onions

Slider Hoagie

$14.49

3 100% certified Angus beef sliders topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion

Chicken & Cheese

$15.05

sliced chicken topped with american cheese, fried fresh mushrooms, & onions

Chili Cheese Dog

$15.05

2 wieners topped with Kramer's chili & melted cheddar cheese

Chili Steak & Cheese

$15.60

sliced steak topped with melted cheddar cheese & Kramer's chili

Chili Chicken & Cheese

$15.60

sliced chicken topped with cheddar cheese & Kramer's chili

BLT

$12.82

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie

$15.60

your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & Kramer's ranch

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$15.05

your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce topped with lettuce & bleu cheese

Margherita

$15.05

fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, & fresh melted mozzarella with a balsamic glaze

Sausage & Peppers

$15.60

sweet sausage, hot sausage, & bell peppers in a tomato sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.26

3 homemade chicken tenders with your choice of sauce

6-Cut Pizza

6-Cut BBQ Chicken

$11.15

Kramer's BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken & our cheese blend

6-Cut Broccoli & Tomato

$13.37

our homemade garlic butter topped with broccoli, fresh tomato, & our cheese blend

6-Cut Buffalo Chicken

$12.26

your choice of wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, & our cheese blend

6-Cut Chicken Bacon Honey Mustard

$13.37

Kramer's honey mustard, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend

6-Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.37

Kramer's ranch, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend & fresh basil

6-Cut Grandma's Style

$14.49

our cheese blend topped with our homemade sauce, fresh basil, & fresh tomatoes

6-Cut Margherita

$14.49

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, & basil topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle

6-Cut Pickle

$12.26

Kramer's ranch topped with chopped pickles, dill, & our cheese blend

6-Cut Plain

$11.15

our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend

6-Cut Steak & Cheese

$13.37

our homemade sauce topped with sliced steak, fried fresh mushrooms, fried onions, & and our cheese blend

6-Cut Taco

$14.49

our homemade sauce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, lettuce, our cheese blend, & crispy tortilla strips

6-Cut White Pesto

$14.49

ricotta cheese, homemade pesto, & our cheese blend

12 Cut Pizza

12-Cut BBQ Chicken

$23.40

Kramer's BBQ sauce topped with grilled chicken & our cheese blend

12-Cut Broccoli & Tomato

$25.63

our homemade garlic butter topped with broccoli, fresh tomato, & our cheese blend

12-Cut Buffalo Chicken

$23.40

your choice of wing sauce topped with grilled chicken, bleu cheese, & our cheese blend

12-Cut Chicken Bacon Honey Mustard

$25.63

Kramer's honey mustard, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend

12-Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.63

Kramer's ranch, grilled chicken, & crispy bacon topped with our cheese blend & fresh basil

12-Cut Grandma's Style

$26.75

fresh mozzarella topped with our homemade sauce with fresh basil & fresh tomatoes

12-Cut Margherita

$26.75

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, & basil topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle

12-Cut Pickle

$23.40

Kramer’s ranch topped with chopped pickles, dill, & our cheese blend

12-Cut Plain

$21.18

our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend

12-Cut Steak & Cheese

$25.63

our homemade sauce topped with sliced steak, fried fresh mushrooms, fried onions, & and our cheese blend

12-Cut Taco

$26.75

our homemade sauce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, lettuce, & our cheese blends with crispy tortilla strips

12-Cut White Pesto

$26.75

creamy ricotta cheese & homemade pesto topped with our cheese blend

Cauliflower Crust

$17.83

our homemade sauce topped with our cheese blend on a 10” round cauliflower crust

Salads

House Salad

$11.15

iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, hard boiled egg, & croutons with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.37

romaine lettuce topped with black olives, parmesan cheese, onions, & croutons with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$15.60

iceberg lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, & crispy tortilla strips with your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$15.05

a wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, & bacon

BLT Salad

$15.05

romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, bacon, & your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$15.60

romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, diced ham, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, & croutons with your choice of dressing

Sliders

2 Build-Your-Own Sliders

$13.37
4 Build-Your-Own Sliders

$25.63

Black Garlic Truffle Sliders

$17.28

your choice of protein with black garlic & truffle mayo

Pickle Lover Sliders

$15.05

your choice of protein with deep fried pickles & house made pickle sauce

BBQ Crunch Sliders

$15.60

your choice of protein with Kramer's BBQ sauce & onion straws

Pizza Sliders

$15.60

your choice of protein topped with Kramer's pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese

Boom Boom Sliders

$15.60

your choice of protein with sweet potato fries & Kramer's boom boom sauce

Margherita Sliders

$15.88

your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, basil, & a balsamic glaze

Mushroom Swiss Sliders

$15.60

your choice of protein topped with fried fresh mushrooms, grilled onions, & swiss cheese

The Heat Sliders

$15.05

your choice of protein topped with grilled onions & house made spicy aioli

Wings & Bites

6 Bone-In Wings

$7.80
12 Bone-In Wings

$14.77
25 Bone-In Wings

$27.86

50 Bone-In Wings

$52.94

100 Bone-In Wings

$100.31
1/2 LB Boneless Bites

$8.08

1 LB Boneless Bites

$15.05

2 LBs Boneless Bites

$27.86

5 LBs Boneless Bites

$61.30

Desserts

Dessert Nachos

$15.60

cannoli chips topped with Kramer's cannoli cream, chocolate chips, & sprinkles

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$10.05

pretzel sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$10.05

chocolate cake topped with fudge brownies, peanut butter mousse, brownie chunks, & peanut butter chips

Caramel Apple Crumb Cake

$10.05

cake topped with brown-sugar apples, cinnamon streusel topping, & a caramel drizzle

Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake

$10.05Out of stock

yellow sponge cake topped with lemon mousse & raspberry preserves with a lemon glaze & white chocolate curls

Chocolate Chip Brownie (GF)

$11.43Out of stock

gluten free chocolate chocolate chip brownie topped with your choice ice cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.36

2 scoops of your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of syrup. sprinkles, & a cherry

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$10.05

Add Ons

Add Cheese

$2.23

Add Gravy

$1.68

Add Sour Cream

$0.56

Side Of Wing Sauce

$2.23

Bleu Cheese

$0.83

Ranch

$0.83

Celery

$0.83

Mayo

$0.56

Condiment

$1.68

Pickles

$0.83

Extra Meat

$3.34

Drinks

16 oz Coke

$3.36

16 oz Diet Coke

$3.36

16 oz Sprite

$3.36

16 oz Root Beer

$3.36

16 oz Lemonade

$3.36

16 oz Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.36

Children's Menu

Kids Build-Your-Own Personal Pizza

$13.20

personal-size crust served with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni to build your way

Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.20

2 house made hand breaded chicken tenders

Kids Hot Dog

$13.20

all beef hot dog on a toasted bun

Kids Quesadilla

$13.20

2 mini cheese quesadillas

Kids Sundae

Children's Drinks

Kid's Coke

Kid's Diet Coke

Kid's Sprite

Kid's Iced Tea

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's Root Beer

Kid's Shirley Temple