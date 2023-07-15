Popular Items

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Krab Poppers

$12.00

Mongolian unBeef BBQ Potato Skins

$12.00

Salad Platter

$10.00

Tasty Triangles

$12.00

unTuna Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Dinners

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$19.00

Smoked KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage) grilled with Bellpeppers & Onions served with 2 sides

Fried Chik'n Dinner

$19.00

Crispy Jackfruit Chik'n smothered in signature herb gravy served with 2 sides

Kalamari Dinner

$19.00

Crispy vegan Kalamari (Hearts of Palm) served with 2 sides. GF option available upon request

Smoked Beefless Roast

$19.00

Signature smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms) served with 2 sides

Mongolian unBeef BBQ

$19.00

Signature smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), sauteed white onions and green scallions served with 2 sides

MonStar Platter

$25.00

Choice of 3 Meatz served with 2 sides

Sauteed Vegetable Medley

$19.00

GF - Sauteed zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet bellpeppers & onions, carrots, and scallions served over Jasmine Rice

rib dinner

$19.00

Blackened unScallop Alfredo Linguine

$28.00

Blackened King Oyster Mushrooms, signature Alfredo sauce (contains soy) served with 1 side. GF option available upon request

Tacos

Trifecta Taco - qty 3

$16.00

Your choice of 3 taco served with crispy french fries

Chik'n Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature Jackfruit Chik'n, white cheedar cheeze, lettuce served with Fries

Burger Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature KraBurger (Beets & Mushrooms), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served with Fries

Double Taco - qty 2

$13.00

Your choice of 2 tacos served with crispy fries

fish qty 1

$8.00

Beefless roast - Qty. 1

$8.00

taco tuesday qty. 2

$11.00

Buns

KraBurger

$16.00

Signature Burger (Beets & Mushrooms) topped with fried Kalamari (Hearts of Palm), lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served with Fries

Jackfruit Chik'n Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Jackfruit Chik'n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with Avocado sauce served with Fries

Pulled unPork Sandwich

$16.00

Shredded and Grilled Kravyback Ribz (Jackfruit & Mushrooms) in both signature BBQ sauces, onions and topped with Coleslaw served with Fries

Classic Kra"BLT"

$16.00

Grilled thin sliced smoked beefless roast, lettuce, tomato, signature KraMayo on toasted pullam bread served with Fries

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Signature Burger (Beets & Mushrooms) topped with sauteed Portobello Mushroom, lettuce, and signature white cheddar cheeze served with Fries

Hoagies

KraPhilly Cheezesteak

$17.00

Grilled smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), grilled in signature herb gravy, green peppers, onions, and white cheddar cheeze served with Fries

Meatball Hoagie

$17.00

Grilled KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage), topped with signature Marinara sauce, yellow and white Cheddar cheeze, topped with signature cashew parm cheeze served with Fries

Kalamari Po'Boy

$17.00

Crispy fried Kalamari (Hearts of Palm), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, green scallions, topped with Krave sauce drizzle served with Fries

Chikpea Parm Hoagie

$17.00

Fried Chikpea Tenders (Chickpeas), white cheddar cheeze, lettuce, topped with signature Marinara sauce and cashew parm cheeze

Italian Hoagie

$17.00

Grilled smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), sweet red peppers, banana peppers, topped with yellow cheedar cheeze served with Fries

Kravyback Ribz Mac Hoagie

$17.00

Grilled smoked Kravyback Ribz (Jackfruit & Mushrooms) topped with signature Mac N'Cheeze and signature Smokey Mesquite BBQ sauce served with Fries

krav rib 6' mac hoagie

$14.00

6 inch hoagie

$14.00

Specialties

Ackee Scramble

$17.00

Ackee sauteed with sweet bellpeppers, onions, herbs, Kraiyaki sauce, topped with avocado sauce drizzle with smoked KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage) served with Jasmine Rice

KraGumbo

$14.00

Signature Gumbo roux, zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet corn, tomatoes, and smoked Krasauage served over Jasmine Rice

KraGumbo

$16.00

Signature Gumbo roux, zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet corn, tomatoes, and smoked Krasauage served over Dirty Rice

Krabless Cakes over Mac

$14.00

Signature Krab (Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Bottoms, Mushrooms) over infamous Mac N'Cheeze

Krabless Cakes over Mac

$16.00

Signature Krab (Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Bottoms, Mushrooms) over infamous Mac N'Cheeze and Dirty Rice

Sausage Dawg

$14.00

Grilled KraSausage grilled bellpeppers & onions, topped with coleslaw served with Fries

Nacho Chik'n Tenders

$15.00

Crispy Chikpea Tenders (Chickpeas) tossed in signature Buffalo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, green scallions served with Fries

Fries

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Crispy fries topped with yellow chedder cheeze, sauteed sweet peppers, red onions in Krave sauce and the protein of your choice

Buffalo Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries tossed in signature Buffalo sauce, topped with yellow and white cheddar cheeze, diced tomatoes, red onions, green scallions

KraCheezy Fries

$7.50

Crispy fries topped with yellow and white cheddar cheeze, green scallions and parsley

Standard Fries

$5.50

Crispy lightly seasoned fries

Sides

Mac N'Cheeze

$7.00

Infamous creamy and savory signature Mac N'Cheeze -cup

Mac N'Cheeze

$12.00

Infamous creamy and savory signature Mac N'Cheeze -bowl

Black Eyed Peas

$7.00

Savory Blackeyed peas - cup

Black Eyed Peas

$12.00

Savory Blackeyed peas - bowl

Collard Greens

$7.00

Savory and spicy slow cooked collard greens - cup

Collard Greens

$12.00

Savory and spicy slow cooked collard greens - Bowl

Coleslaw

$7.00

perfect combination of sweet with a mild kick of spice creamy cole slaw - cup

Coleslaw

$12.00

perfect combination of sweet with a mild kick of spice creamy cole slaw - Bowl

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Crispy English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions in signature sauces - cup

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Crispy English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions in signature sauces - Bowl

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

seasoned with herbs and a touch of sea salt - cup

dirty rice

$8.00

large dirty rice

$12.00

large jasmine rice

$7.00

Kids

Burger Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature KraBurger (Beets & Mushrooms), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served with Fries

Chik'n Taco - qty 1

$8.50

Signature Jackfruit Chik'n, white cheedar cheeze, lettuce served with Fries

Chikpea Tenders

$10.50

Crispy fried Chikpea tenders (Chickpeas) served with Fries

Sunbutter & Jam

$10.50

lightly toasted pullam bread, sunbutter & jam served with Fries

Add Ons

Qty 4. Cornbread

$8.00

Meat Samples

Extra Protein

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cheeze

$1.00

NA BEVERAGES

Glass Bottled Sodas

$3.00

Pepsi product sodas

$3.00

Kombucha Berry

$5.00

Kombucha Lavendar

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Kern's

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

water

$2.00

Kravey Merch

Merchandise

Sweet Gold Bottle

$10.99

BBQ Smokey Mosquiete Bottle

$10.99

Krave Sauce Bottle

$10.99

Kraviyaki Bottle

$10.99

Krave Jewelry

$10.99

Krave Fans

$10.99