Kravegan
Popular Items
Mac N'Cheeze
Infamous creamy and savory signature Mac N'Cheeze -bowl
KraBurger
Signature Burger (Beets & Mushrooms) topped with fried Kalamari (Hearts of Palm), lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles served with Fries
KraPhilly Cheezesteak
Grilled smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), grilled in signature herb gravy, green peppers, onions, and white cheddar cheeze served with Fries
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
Dinners
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Smoked KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage) grilled with Bellpeppers & Onions served with 2 sides
Fried Chik'n Dinner
Crispy Jackfruit Chik'n smothered in signature herb gravy served with 2 sides
Kalamari Dinner
Crispy vegan Kalamari (Hearts of Palm) served with 2 sides. GF option available upon request
Smoked Beefless Roast
Signature smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms) served with 2 sides
Mongolian unBeef BBQ
Signature smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), sauteed white onions and green scallions served with 2 sides
MonStar Platter
Choice of 3 Meatz served with 2 sides
Sauteed Vegetable Medley
GF - Sauteed zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet bellpeppers & onions, carrots, and scallions served over Jasmine Rice
rib dinner
Blackened unScallop Alfredo Linguine
Blackened King Oyster Mushrooms, signature Alfredo sauce (contains soy) served with 1 side. GF option available upon request
Tacos
Trifecta Taco - qty 3
Your choice of 3 taco served with crispy french fries
Chik'n Taco - qty 1
Signature Jackfruit Chik'n, white cheedar cheeze, lettuce served with Fries
Burger Taco - qty 1
Signature KraBurger (Beets & Mushrooms), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles served with Fries
Double Taco - qty 2
Your choice of 2 tacos served with crispy fries
fish qty 1
Beefless roast - Qty. 1
taco tuesday qty. 2
Buns
Jackfruit Chik'n Sandwich
Crispy Jackfruit Chik'n, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with Avocado sauce served with Fries
Pulled unPork Sandwich
Shredded and Grilled Kravyback Ribz (Jackfruit & Mushrooms) in both signature BBQ sauces, onions and topped with Coleslaw served with Fries
Classic Kra"BLT"
Grilled thin sliced smoked beefless roast, lettuce, tomato, signature KraMayo on toasted pullam bread served with Fries
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Signature Burger (Beets & Mushrooms) topped with sauteed Portobello Mushroom, lettuce, and signature white cheddar cheeze served with Fries
Hoagies
Meatball Hoagie
Grilled KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage), topped with signature Marinara sauce, yellow and white Cheddar cheeze, topped with signature cashew parm cheeze served with Fries
Kalamari Po'Boy
Crispy fried Kalamari (Hearts of Palm), yellow cheddar cheeze, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, green scallions, topped with Krave sauce drizzle served with Fries
Chikpea Parm Hoagie
Fried Chikpea Tenders (Chickpeas), white cheddar cheeze, lettuce, topped with signature Marinara sauce and cashew parm cheeze
Italian Hoagie
Grilled smoked Beefless roast (Beets & Mushrooms), sweet red peppers, banana peppers, topped with yellow cheedar cheeze served with Fries
Kravyback Ribz Mac Hoagie
Grilled smoked Kravyback Ribz (Jackfruit & Mushrooms) topped with signature Mac N'Cheeze and signature Smokey Mesquite BBQ sauce served with Fries
krav rib 6' mac hoagie
6 inch hoagie
Specialties
Ackee Scramble
Ackee sauteed with sweet bellpeppers, onions, herbs, Kraiyaki sauce, topped with avocado sauce drizzle with smoked KraSausage (Potatoes & Cabbage) served with Jasmine Rice
KraGumbo
Signature Gumbo roux, zucchini, Japanese eggplant, sweet corn, tomatoes, and smoked Krasauage served over Jasmine Rice
Krabless Cakes over Mac
Signature Krab (Hearts of Palm, Artichoke Bottoms, Mushrooms) over infamous Mac N'Cheeze
Sausage Dawg
Grilled KraSausage grilled bellpeppers & onions, topped with coleslaw served with Fries
Nacho Chik'n Tenders
Crispy Chikpea Tenders (Chickpeas) tossed in signature Buffalo sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, green scallions served with Fries
Fries
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with yellow chedder cheeze, sauteed sweet peppers, red onions in Krave sauce and the protein of your choice
Buffalo Fries
Crispy fries tossed in signature Buffalo sauce, topped with yellow and white cheddar cheeze, diced tomatoes, red onions, green scallions
KraCheezy Fries
Crispy fries topped with yellow and white cheddar cheeze, green scallions and parsley
Standard Fries
Crispy lightly seasoned fries
Sides
Mac N'Cheeze
Infamous creamy and savory signature Mac N'Cheeze -cup
Black Eyed Peas
Savory Blackeyed peas - cup
Collard Greens
Savory and spicy slow cooked collard greens - cup
Coleslaw
perfect combination of sweet with a mild kick of spice creamy cole slaw - cup
Cucumber Salad
Crispy English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions in signature sauces - cup
Jasmine Rice
seasoned with herbs and a touch of sea salt - cup
dirty rice
large dirty rice
large jasmine rice
Kids
Chikpea Tenders
Crispy fried Chikpea tenders (Chickpeas) served with Fries
Sunbutter & Jam
lightly toasted pullam bread, sunbutter & jam served with Fries