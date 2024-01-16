Skip to Main content
Food
Drinks
Combo
1 Side 1 Entree
$16.00
1 Side 2 Entrees
$21.00
1 Side 3 Entrees
$25.00
Single Entree
Orange Chicken
$18.00
Ginger Sweet Chili Chicken
$18.00
Spicy Pork Chop
$18.00
Stir Fry Vegetables
$20.00
Teriyaki Chicken
$18.00
Sides
Chowmein
$13.00
Fried Rice (Vegetable)
$13.00
Jasmine plain steam rice
$10.00
Chowmein (Veggie)
$16.00
Chowmein (Vegan) No eggs
$16.00
Extras
Egg roll (2 PIECES)
$8.00
Spring rolls (3 pieces)
$8.00
Desserts
Coconut Cake
$8.00
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Cupcake - Strawberry Crunch
$5.00
Oatmeal cookies (2)
$6.00
Cookies - Red Velvet (2)
$6.00
Cookie - Double chocolate (2)
$6.00
Brownies (1)
$3.50
Specials
Pepper Steak
$25.00
Spicy sweet chili Shrimp
$23.00
Chowmein (chicken)
$20.00
Stir Fry (Vegan) No eggs (ONLY SPECIAL REQUEST)
$20.00
Wings
8 Wings
$12.00
12 wings
$20.00
Drinks
can soda
$2.50
Bottle Water
$2.50
Beer
Beer
$7.00
