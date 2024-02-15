Kravingz 404 llc 1116 Zebulon rd
Main Menu
Burger Combo
Chicken Quesadilla/Chicken Wrap
Chips
Drinks
Fish Dinner
Hot Dog Combo
Ice Cream Bowls
Kids Meal
Kravingz Mix Combos
- 6 pc wings and 2 pc tenders combo$13.99
Fries, drink, roll
- 6 pc wings and 2 burger sliders combo$13.99
Fries, drink, roll
- 6 pc wings / Whiting Sandwich combo$14.99
Fries, drink, roll
- 6pc wings / Catfish Sandwich combo$15.99
Fries, drink, roll
- 6 pc wings /pork chop Sandwich combo$13.99
Fries, drink, roll
- 6 pc wings / 6 pc shrimp combo$15.99
Fries, drink, roll
Nachos
Philly Combo
Powerade
Sandwich
Sandwich Combo
Sausage Combo
Shakes
Shrimp Combo
Shrimp Only
Sides
Single Slider
Slider Combo
Specialty Fries
Specialty Sliders
Tender Combo
Whole Wing Combo
Whole Wing Only
Wing Combo
Kravingz 404 llc 1116 Zebulon rd Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 720-1891
Closed