Kream Tapas Bar and Grill
Main Food Menu
Appetizer/Tapas
- Spinach Kale Puffs$20.00
Spinach Kale Puffs -A luscious blend of spinach and kale creates a delightful dip encased in golden puff pastry. Topped with zesty bruschetta and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Modifier can remove bruschetta and omit balsamic glaze.
- Ocean Harvest Duo$36.00
Ocean Harvest Duo - Two 6 oz crab cakes served topped with a vibrant roasted corn salsa and a zesty citrus remoulade. The dish is elegantly finished with a refreshing arugula salad. Customize your experience with optional toppings to create a delightful appetizer tailored to your taste buds.
- Della's deep-fried eggs$18.00
Deep Fried Della's Eggs - Each deep-fried, panko-crusted deviled egg boasts a velvety smooth yolk center. Customize your experience with optional toppings like rich bacon jam and zesty chipotle aioli. This is a crispy, gluten-free, flavorful twist on a classic appetizer.
- Zesty House Pickles$11.00
Zesty House Pickles - Enjoy the crisp sensation of 72-hour brined cucumber slices, dusted with Tajín for a spicy kick. Paired with a creamy avocado crema, it's a refreshing burst of flavor in every bite.
- The Jack Wraps$16.00
The Jack Wraps - Two bibb lettuce leaves encase seasoned jackfruit, crowned with vibrant red slaw, Thai sun butter, and a side of sweet chili dipping sauce. Experience this gluten-free, vegan, tropical bliss in every bite.
- Garlic Parm Chicken Skewers$18.00
Savor the exquisite combination of garlic and parmesan with our Garlic Parm Chicken Skewers. Succulent pieces of chicken, expertly grilled to perfection, are served on skewers and accompanied by a zesty lemon aioli. Indulge in this flavorful appetizer that promises a burst of savory delights in every bite.
- Fried Onion Tower$13.00
Fried Onion Tower - Thinly sliced and crisped onion rings paired with three sauces bursting with flavor. Chipotle aioli, house ranch, and onion sauce.
- Shrimp Stack$17.00
Shrimp Stack - Succulent shrimp ceviche meets velvety avocado mousse on a crisp wonton base, accompanied by refreshing cucumber salsa and crispy shishito peppers. Each bite is a journey through the ocean's bounty, delivering a perfect balance of textures and tastes. Dive into the Shrimp Stack experience and let your palate sail away on a wave of indulgence.
- Stuffed Avocado Boat$15.00
Stuffed Avocado Boat - An exquisite blend of wholesome farro grain salad, diced avocado, and zesty lemon arugula folded together within a hallowed avocado husk. Savor this elegant creation, where each bite is a celebration of fresh ingredients and thoughtful craftsmanship.
- Mediterranean Turkey Balls - 5$20.00
Mediterranean Turkey Balls - A delightful ensemble of five succulent turkey meatballs bathed in a luscious romesco marinara. Topped with a decadent blend of Parmesan and Manchego cheese, these meatballs are a celebration of Mediterranean-inspired indulgence. Accompanied by crispy crostinis, this dish invites you to experience the perfect harmony of tender turkey, robust romesco, and the savory allure of dual cheeses. It's a symphony for your taste buds, a culinary journey that transforms each bite into a moment of pure bliss.
- Fried Calamari$23.00
Crispy fried calamari served with a side sweet chili sauce
- Vegan Fiesta Queso$15.00
Dive into a plant-based fiesta with our Vegan Fiesta Queso. A luscious vegan cheese dip paired with flavorful vegan chorizo, served with crispy crostinis. Indulge guilt-free in this savory delight that promises all the richness of traditional queso, without compromising on taste.
Soups
Salads
- Kream Caesar Salad$23.00
A crisp blend of kale and romaine, delicately shaved Parmesan, and roasted tomatoes are tossed in our house Caesar dressing, creating a symphony of freshness. Topped with house-made croutons for a satisfying crunch and finished with a zesty lemon twist, this salad is a delightful journey through vibrant and savory notes. Dressing can alternatively be served on the side.
- Signature House Chopped Salad$23.00
A vibrant combination of crisp romaine, carrots, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and craisins, all tossed together for a harmonious blend. The addition of our signature crunchies provides a satisfying texture, and the salad is perfectly dressed in our house vinaigrette. Enjoy a delightful burst of freshness in every bite with this wholesome and satisfying salad.
- Harvest Salad$23.00
Celebrate with our Harvest Salad, a delightful fusion of winter flavors. Revel in the robust taste of kale paired with the sweetness of roasted butternut squash. The salad is enriched with creamy feta, candied pecans for a satisfying crunch, and the crispness of Granny Smith apples. Tying it all together, the medley is drizzled with a light champagne vinaigrette, creating a harmonious balance of sweet and savory notes. Enjoy the essence of winter in every bite with this refreshing and nourishing salad.
Entrees
- Herb Lamb Trifecta$65.00
Herb Lamb Trifecta - Three indulgent 2-bone chops, perfectly herb-crusted for a burst of flavor. Paired with creamy Yukon mash and crisp asparagus tips, the ensemble is perfected with a drizzle of bordelaise sauce, creating a luxurious masterpiece on your plate. Delight in the artistry of culinary excellence with this combination of textures and tastes. Lamb cooked to your liking.
- (Land & Sea) lamb chops and 8oz lobster tail$98.00
4 juicy farm raised perfectly seasoned lamp chops accompanied by and 8oz succulent lobster tail with garlic drawn butter
- Seoul Serenade (Korean Braised chicken)$32.00
Seoul Serenade - A symphony of flavors featuring Korean braised chicken thighs, accompanied by seasoned jasmine rice and a medley of veggies while a luscious Korean BBQ sauce drizzle enhances the dish's bold profile. For an extra kick, our signature BBQ sauce is also served on the side, allowing you to orchestrate your own culinary melody with every bite.
- Aviator Herb Chicken$42.00
Aviator Herb Chicken - Succulent airline chicken, adorned with a fragrant herb crust, takes center stage. Nestled beside creamy Yukon mash and tender asparagus tips, each bite is a journey through refined flavors and exquisite textures. Drizzled with a delicate white wine sauce, this dish is a celebration of culinary finesse, promising a dining experience that marries comfort and sophistication.
- Moonlit Catch (Salmon)$34.00
Moonlit Catch - Pan-seared 8oz salmon takes center stage, served with an array of tantalizing flavors. Choose from three delectable preparations: the aromatic Garlic Herb, the bold and spicy Blackened, or the sweet and tangy Citrus Maple Glazed. Accompanied by jasmine rice and citrus-glazed Brussels sprouts, this dish is a symphony of textures and tastes that will transport your palate to new heights.
- Bayou (shrimp pasta)$45.00
A tantalizing dish featuring six jumbo shrimp, expertly prepared in your choice of blackened or garlic herb seasoning. These succulent shrimp are artfully tossed with linguine pasta and a vibrant medley of julienne peppers. This creation captures the essence of the bayou with every flavorful bite, offering a harmonious dance of spices and textures that's sure to transport you to a world of culinary delight. Note: This is not a Rasta pasta, but a unique Bayou-inspired experience.
- Isle Breeze Shrimp$45.00
Isle Breeze Shrimp - Six jumbo green shrimp nestled on a bed of creamy coconut curry risotto. Crowned with a zesty pineapple chimichurri, each bite is a journey through a symphony of flavors, where the richness of the curry meets the refreshing tang of pineapple. Indulge in a culinary vacation with this vibrant and satisfying dish.
- Louie Lobster (Tempura lobster)$48.00
Tempura Treasures Feast - Two 4 oz cold water lobster tails expertly deep-fried to golden perfection. Served alongside a delectable crab fried rice, the dish reaches new heights with the addition of sweet chili broccolini. Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavors and textures, where the delicate crunch of tempura meets the succulence of lobster, creating a culinary journey that's both decadent and satisfying.
- Rustic Woodland Elegance - Vegan dish$28.00
Rustic Woodland Elegance - A hearty mushroom and lentil vegetable stew served gracefully over a bed of cauliflower mash. This soul-warming dish invites you to experience the richness of the forest, combining earthy mushrooms and wholesome lentils for a truly satisfying and elegant culinary encounter.
- Majestic Mane Steak$35.00
Majestic Mane Steak - An exquisite lion's mane mushroom steak served atop a bed of velvety butternut squash risotto. Drizzled with a luscious creamy peppercorn sauce, this dish is a celebration of plant-based sophistication. Immerse yourself in the savory richness of lion's mane mushroom, the creamy allure of butternut squash risotto, and the decadent finish of peppercorn sauce. Elevate your dining experience with this majestic and flavorful creation. Peppercorn sauce is optional.
- Wine Ctry Comfort ( Braised short ribs)$35.00
Succulent red wine-braised short ribs atop a bed of vegan collard greens, served on a canvas of sweet potato stone-ground grits. The slow-braised short rib, infused with the richness of red wine, melts in your mouth, while the vegan collard greens and sweet potato grits add layers of texture and flavor. Immerse yourself in this comforting journey that brings together the heartiness of braised meat with the wholesome goodness of plant-based greens and grains.
- Classic Ribeye Ensemble$50.00
A perfectly seared 8 oz ribeye steak, paired with sautéed Swiss chard and crispy smashed fingerling potatoes, this dish is a symphony of textures and flavors. Crowned with a delectable garlic herb butter and complemented by our signature house steak sauce, every bite is a celebration of a timeless steakhouse classic.
- Honey Cranberry Glazed Filet$35.00
A perfectly grilled 6 oz filet, meticulously crafted to perfection. Savor the season with a delightful honey cranberry glaze that adds a touch of sweetness and tartness to elevate the flavor profile. Enjoy this exquisite steak a la carte and let the natural excellence of the filet shine through, creating a dining experience that is both refined and satisfying. Honey Cranberry glaze can be subbed for any house sauce.
- A Carnivore's Dream$143.00
A majestic 32 oz steak served a la carte, offering the true essence of carnivorous luxury. Choose your culinary adventure by pairing this colossal cut with your preferred accompaniment: be it the classic richness of garlic butter, the bold flavors of cowboy butter, the herb-infused charm of chimichurri, or the signature notes of our house steak sauce. For an added thrill, explore alternative butters and sauces to personalize your feast. Join us for a Tomahawk experience that promises a symphony of flavors fit for the most discerning palate.
- Colossal Citrus Snapper$49.00
Colossal CItrus Snapper - A whole red snapper expertly grilled to perfection, a la carte and subject to seasonal availability. Immerse yourself in the invigorating blend of citrus and herb-infused flavors that enhance the natural taste of the fish. This dish is a celebration of simplicity, allowing the vibrant character of the red snapper to shine through with every succulent bite. Join us for a seasonal treat that captures the essence of the ocean on your plate.
Dessert
- Krème de la Krème$15.00
You’ve never seen a banana pudding like this. A tantalizing treat that begins with a delicate wafer crust. Immerse yourself in the velvety richness of banana cream custard, enhanced by the caramelized perfection of brûléed bananas. Crowned with a decadent salted whisky caramel drizzle and whipped topping, every spoonful is a symphony of flavors and textures. As a final flourish, enjoy the crunch of wafer cookie crumbles, elevating this dessert to a level of sublime satisfaction.
- Coconut Dream Bar$15.00
A 100% vegan delight that transcends ordinary desserts. Immerse yourself in the velvety embrace of our non-bake coconut cream filling, nestled within a decadent coconut maple crust. The experience unfolds with candied pineapples adding a burst of sweetness, while toasted coconut flakes offer a delightful crunch. As a grand finale, drizzled with a rum sauce, this dessert is a celebration of tropical flavors that transports your taste buds to a paradise of exquisite indulgence.
Sides & Vegetables
- Kream Corn Krulee'$10.00
cream style corn jalapeños green chiles
- Garlic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes$10.00
Yellow Yukon potatoes hand mashed with garlic and butter
- Sweet Potato Grits$14.00
sweet potato grits made the Kream way
- Pan Seared Asparagus$13.00
pan seared with garlic and herbs
- Kream Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Brussel sprouts done the Kream way
- Jasmine Rice$9.00
- Sweet Chili Broccolini$15.00
- Cauliflower Mash$8.00
- Crispy Smashed Fingerlings$11.00
- Vegan Collard Greens$11.00
- Veggie Medley$12.00
- Southern Mac$18.00
- Crab Fried Rice$22.00
- Fries$5.00
- Fingerling potatoes$5.00
Lunch
- Crab Cake Grilled Cheese$15.00
A lunchtime delight that elevates the classic grilled cheese to new heights. Sink your teeth into a generous 6 oz crab cake nestled between layers of Texas Toast, creating the perfect canvas for a mouthwatering symphony of flavors. Caramelized onions add a hint of sweetness, while the blend of smoked Gouda and sharp cheddar brings richness to every bite. To spice things up, our chipotle aioli adds a smoky kick, creating a harmony of tastes that will leave your taste buds singing. Truly a grilled cheese experience like no other.
- Golden Gulf Shrimp Basket$15.00
A seafood delight that's as crispy as it is satisfying. Enjoy 6 jumbo shrimp, available fried or grilled, served alongside your choice of a side salad (choose from our house or Caesar options). Accompanied by a generous portion of our signature house fries, this basket is a golden ticket to a flavorful seaside escape. Indulge in the crispy perfection of our Golden Gulf Shrimp Basket – a seaside feast right at your fingertips.
- Caesar Salad$12.00
A crisp blend of kale and romaine, delicately shaved Parmesan, and roasted tomatoes are tossed in our house Caesar dressing, creating a symphony of freshness. Topped with house-made croutons for a satisfying crunch and finished with a zesty lemon twist, this salad is a delightful journey through vibrant and savory notes. Dressing can alternatively be served on the side.
- Signature House Chopped Salad$12.00
A vibrant combination of crisp romaine, carrots, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and craisins, all tossed together for a harmonious blend. The addition of our signature crunchies provides a satisfying texture, and the salad is perfectly dressed in our house vinaigrette. Enjoy a delightful burst of freshness in every bite with this wholesome and satisfying salad.
- Harvest Salad$15.00
Revel in the robust taste of kale paired with the sweetness of roasted butternut squash. The salad is enriched with creamy feta, candied pecans for a satisfying crunch, and the crispness of Granny Smith apples. Tying it all together, the medley is drizzled with a light champagne vinaigrette, creating a harmonious balance of sweet and savory notes. Enjoy the essence of winter in every bite with this refreshing and nourishing salad.
- Chicken Skewers$12.00
Savor the exquisite combination of garlic and parmesan with our Garlic Parm Chicken Skewers. Succulent pieces of chicken, expertly grilled to perfection, are served on skewers and accompanied by a zesty lemon aioli. Indulge in this flavorful appetizer that promises a burst of savory delights in every bite.
- Della's Deep-fried Eggs$10.00
- Spinach puffs$10.00
- Lunch Chops$24.00
3 lollipop style lamb chops with golden Yukon mash and asparagus tips
- Salmon$20.00
pan seared with dirty rice, citrus glazed brussels sprouts
- Fries$5.00
house seasoning
- Steak and Frites$22.00
8 oz well-seasoned ribeye cooked to perfection with a side of Kream's natural cut fries with our house made seasoning.
- Hot Honey Chicken sandwich$12.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, house pimento cheese, and hot honey sauce on toasted brioche bun accompanied by fries, a side salad, or house made Cole slaw
- Turkey Burger$15.00
It comes with 2 hand patties, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and special sauce, on a brioche bun. comes with fries, a salad, or cole slaw
- Bourbon Bacon Mac$10.00
our own mac and cheese infused with Bourbon flavored beef bacon jam.
- Chef's Special$17.00
Brunch
- Kream Breakfast
Savor a 6oz ribeye steak, cooked to a perfect medium, accompanied by cheese eggs and crispy smashed fingerling potatoes. Drizzled with a grape juice reduction for a touch of sweetness.
- Cajun Rhapsody
Opt for a 4oz Cajun salmon filet or 6 blackened shrimp, skillfully seasoned to perfection. Resting on a bed of your choice – whether velvety white cheddar grits or classic butter grits – the dish is harmonized with a burst of flavors from our signature maque choux gravy. Elevate your dining experience with this symphony of Cajun-inspired delights, where every bite tells a story of culinary excellence.
- Chicken & Waffle Quartet
Four flavorful waffle sliders paired with our signature fried chicken breast.
- The Grand Riser
2 eggs, cooked to your liking ● Your choice of protein (options include smoked turkey sausage, candied beef bacon, regular beef bacon, vegan sausage) ● Crispy smashed fingerling potatoes ● Grits (choose between white cheddar or butter grits) ● Toast ( multigrain or texas toast) or Buttermilk Vanilla Waffle (upcharges for flavored waffles, crab cake, or steak)
- Crab Cake Benny
A culinary masterpiece featuring two sumptuous 6 oz crab cakes atop a toasted English muffin. Crowned with two eggs cooked to perfection and adorned with a lively citrus remoulade, this dish is complemented by a refreshing lemon arugula salad. Choose your preferred side to complete this delightful seafood brunch experience.
- Avocado Luxe Delight
A chic take on avocado toast. Multigrain sourdough is adorned with smooth avocado mousse, tangy pickled red onions, and a sprinkle of everything seasoning. Customize with eggs cooked your way, or add a protein twist with options like smoked salmon, candied beef bacon, or regular beef bacon. Elevate your brunch with this sophisticated and satisfying toast creation.
- Banana Oasis Pancakes
Indulge in a stack of three fluffy banana oatmeal pancakes topped with fresh banana slices, whipped cream, and berries. Served with a side of maple syrup, this vegan and gluten-free delight is a guilt-free morning indulgence. Add your personal touch with eggs cooked any way, choice of protein, and grits of your choice.
- Southwest Fiesta Bowl
Dive into the vibrant flavors of our Southwest Fiesta Bowl, a vegan and gluten-free delight. Savor the perfect blend of sautéed kale, vegan chorizo, roasted sweet potatoes, onions, and crispy fingerling potatoes. The bowl is crowned with roasted tomatoes and finished with a luscious drizzle of avocado crema, creating a symphony of textures and tastes that transport you to the heart of southwestern cuisine. Enjoy a guilt-free culinary journey with our Southwest Fiesta Bowl.
- Island Serenity Açaí Bowl
Immerse yourself in the lush blend of açaí and mixed berries, expertly paired with almond milk. Topped with the delightful combination of power grain crunchies, fresh berries, toasted coconut flakes, and slices of ripe banana, this bowl is a celebration of vibrant flavors and textures. Delight in guilt-free indulgence, as our Island Serenity Açaí Bowl is both vegan and gluten-free. Energize your day with a taste of paradise in every spoonful.