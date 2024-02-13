Krico's Italian Restaurant Pizza Caffe
FOOD MENU
Appetizers
- Shrimp di la Casa$12.99
Shrimp lightly breaded and pan-fried, served in white wine and lemon butter sauce.
- Fried Cheese$9.99
Breaded mozzarella fried and served with marinara sauce.
- Homemade Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.99
Served with homemade tortilla chips and pico de gallo.
- Homemade Hummus$9.99
Choice of regular hummus or jalapeño hummus, with pita bread.
- Brussel Sprouts$9.99
Served with homemade sweet glaze spicy sauce.
- Baked Goat Cheese Dip$14.99
Served with fresh parsley and toast bread.
Entrees
- Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
Chicken breast covered with Italian bread crumbs, baked with melted mozzarella cheese, and a side of spaghetti or sautéed vegetables.
- Lasagna Bolognese$15.99
Layers of pasta, mozzarella, ground meat, and ricotta baked and served with our Pomodoro sauce.
- Krico's Pasta$14.99
Homemade tomato cream sauce, spinach, and mushrooms.
- Franko's Pasta$14.99
Pasta tossed in olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, and red bell peppers.
- Spaghetti$14.99
Fresh spaghetti and marinara with your choice of meat sauce, meatballs, or Italian Sausage.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.99
Fettuccini pasta in Alfredo cream sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Poblano$18.99
Roasted poblano chili cream sauce, vegetables, basmati rice and pita bread.
- Gyros Plate$19.99
Homemade cut fries, seasoned lamb and beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, Tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
- Krico's Kabob Plate$22.99
Juicy skewers of beef and chicken served with rice, seasonal vegetables, and pita bread.
Salads & Soups
- Beef Fajita Bowl$17.99
Salad mix tossed in jalapeño lime avocado dressing, tomato, and avocado.
- Mango Shrimp Salad Bowl$19.99
Salad mix, avocado, red onions, and tomato.
- Krico's Salmon Salad Bowl$19.99
Cucumbers, olives, tomato, red onions, radish, feta cheese, salad mix, avocado, tossed in garlic vinaigrette dressing.
- Tortilla Soup$6.99
Shredded chicken, tortilla chips, cilantro, zucchini, carrots and celery.
Burgers
- Texas Cheeseburger$17.99
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, creamy chipotle sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$16.99
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles
- Cheeseburger$15.99
Mayo, tomato, pickles, lettuce
- Mushroom Swiss Cheese Burger$16.99
Mayo, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles
- Fried Chicken Burger$17.99
Swiss cheese, lettuce, bacon, avocado, creamy chipotle sauce
Sandwiches & More
- Philly Steak Sandwich on Baguette served with Fries$17.99
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, mushrooms, bell peppers
- Grilled Chicken on Baguette Served with Fries$15.99
Mayo, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce
- Beef Fajita Beans Wrap with Choice of Fruit or Fries$17.99
Wheat tortilla, tomato, lettuce, feta cheese, avocado, rice, creamy chipotle sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap with Choice of Fruit or Fries$15.99
Wheat tortilla, tomato, lettuce, avocado, feta cheese, creamy chipotle sauce.
- Gyros on Pita with Fries$15.99
Lamb and Beef, tomato, onions, Tzatziki sauce
Pizza
- Blanca Spinach$14.99+
Alfredo sauce, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
- Margherita Pizza$14.99+
Marinara sauce, tomato, mozzarella, basil
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.99+
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Classic Italian$14.99+
Sausage, mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
- BBQ Chicken$16.99+
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions, bacon, pineapple