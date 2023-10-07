Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Meal Deals
Chicken (2 Pcs) (Dark)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Chicken (3 Pcs) (Dark)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Chicken (4 Pcs) ( Dark)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Chicken (2 Pcs) (Mix)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Chicken (3 Pcs) (Mix)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Chicken (4 Pcs) (Mix)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Chicken (2pcs) (White)
Chicken (3pcs) (White)
Chicken (4pcs) (White)
Chicken Sandwich
Does not include biscuit
Cajun Tenders (4 Pcs)
Include one honey butter biscuit and 1 dipping Sauce. Extra sauce for an additional charge
Cajun Tenders (6 Pcs)
Include one honey butter biscuit and 1 dipping Sauce. Extra sauce for an additional charge
Seafood
Honey Butter Fried Shrimp (5 Pcs)
Include one biscuit and a sauce
Honey Butter Fried Shrimp (10 Pcs)
Include one biscuit and a sauce
Honey Butter Fried Shrimp (16 Pcs)
Include one biscuit and a sauce
Fried Fish (1 Pc)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Fried Fish (2 Pcs)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Fried Fish (3 Pcs)
Include one Honey Butter Biscuit
Sides & Snacks
Crispitos
Filled tortilla with chicken & cheese
Corn Dogs
Side of Sauce
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Small)
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Large)
Jambalaya (Small)
Jambalaya (Large)
Red Beans & Rice (Small)
Red Beans & Rice (Large)
Mac-N-Cheese (Small)
Mac-N-Cheese (Large)
Fries (Small)
Fries (Large)
Fries (Family)
Honey Biscuits (Each)
Honey Biscuits (2)
Honey Biscuits (6)
Boudin Bites (Each)
Boudin Bites (2)
Chicken to Share
Cajun Tenders (8 Pcs)
Our cajun tenders are amazing....perfectly cajun. try them now. 8 pc comes with 2 sauces, 12 pc comes with 3 sauces and 25 pc comes with 4 sauces
Cajun Tenders (12 Pcs)
Our cajun tenders are amazing....perfectly cajun. try them now. 8 pc comes with 2 sauces, 12 pc comes with 3 sauces and 25 pc comes with 4 sauces
Cajun Tenders (25 Pcs)
Our cajun tenders are amazing....perfectly cajun. try them now. 8 pc comes with 2 sauces, 12 pc comes with 3 sauces and 25 pc comes with 4 sauces
Family Meals - Chicken & Tenders
Twelve pieces of Chicken Mix, Six pieces of Cajun Tenders, Six Biscuits & Family Fries.
Family Meals - Tenders
Twelve pieces of Cajun tenders, six Biscuits & Family Fries
Traditional Wings (5 Pcs)
Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour
Traditional Wings (10 Pcs)
Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour
Traditional Wings (20 Pcs)
Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour
Traditional Wings (40 Pcs)
Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour