Meal Deals

Chicken (2 Pcs) (Dark)

$5.59

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Chicken (3 Pcs) (Dark)

$6.79

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Chicken (4 Pcs) ( Dark)

$8.49

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Chicken (2 Pcs) (Mix)

$5.79

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Chicken (3 Pcs) (Mix)

$7.49

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Chicken (4 Pcs) (Mix)

$8.99

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Chicken (2pcs) (White)

$6.99

Chicken (3pcs) (White)

$8.99

Chicken (4pcs) (White)

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$4.29

Does not include biscuit

Cajun Tenders (4 Pcs)

$7.99

Include one honey butter biscuit and 1 dipping Sauce. Extra sauce for an additional charge

Cajun Tenders (6 Pcs)

$10.99

Include one honey butter biscuit and 1 dipping Sauce. Extra sauce for an additional charge

Seafood

Honey Butter Fried Shrimp (5 Pcs)

$5.99

Include one biscuit and a sauce

Honey Butter Fried Shrimp (10 Pcs)

$9.99

Include one biscuit and a sauce

Honey Butter Fried Shrimp (16 Pcs)

$13.99

Include one biscuit and a sauce

Fried Fish (1 Pc)

$5.59

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Fried Fish (2 Pcs)

$8.99

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Fried Fish (3 Pcs)

$11.99

Include one Honey Butter Biscuit

Sides & Snacks

Crispitos

$2.19

Filled tortilla with chicken & cheese

Corn Dogs

$2.19

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Small)

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Large)

$4.99

Jambalaya (Small)

$2.99

Jambalaya (Large)

$4.99

Red Beans & Rice (Small)

$2.99

Red Beans & Rice (Large)

$4.99

Mac-N-Cheese (Small)

$2.99

Mac-N-Cheese (Large)

$4.99

Fries (Small)

$2.79

Fries (Large)

$3.99

Fries (Family)

$4.99

Honey Biscuits (Each)

$0.99

Honey Biscuits (2)

$1.89

Honey Biscuits (6)

$4.99

Boudin Bites (Each)

$0.99

Boudin Bites (2)

$1.89

Chicken to Share

Cajun Tenders (8 Pcs)

$13.99

Our cajun tenders are amazing....perfectly cajun. try them now. 8 pc comes with 2 sauces, 12 pc comes with 3 sauces and 25 pc comes with 4 sauces

Cajun Tenders (12 Pcs)

$18.99

Our cajun tenders are amazing....perfectly cajun. try them now. 8 pc comes with 2 sauces, 12 pc comes with 3 sauces and 25 pc comes with 4 sauces

Cajun Tenders (25 Pcs)

$35.99

Our cajun tenders are amazing....perfectly cajun. try them now. 8 pc comes with 2 sauces, 12 pc comes with 3 sauces and 25 pc comes with 4 sauces

Family Meals - Chicken & Tenders

$36.99

Twelve pieces of Chicken Mix, Six pieces of Cajun Tenders, Six Biscuits & Family Fries.

Family Meals - Tenders

$23.99

Twelve pieces of Cajun tenders, six Biscuits & Family Fries

Traditional Wings (5 Pcs)

$8.99

Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour

Traditional Wings (10 Pcs)

$16.99

Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour

Traditional Wings (20 Pcs)

$29.99

Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour

Traditional Wings (40 Pcs)

$55.99

Traditional - Buffalo, Krispy, Cajun Sweet & Sour

Chicken (8 Pcs)

$13.99

Chicken (12 Pcs)

$17.99

Chicken (16 Pcs)

$22.99

Chicken (25 Pcs)

$35.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink 24oz

$2.49

Tea 24oz

$2.49