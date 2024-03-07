Krispy by GG Uptown
Lunch Special
Lunch Specials
- Sesame Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- General Tso's Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- Hot Popper Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- Sweet N' Sour Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- Chicken & Broccoli- lunch special$19.99
- Chicken & Mixed Vegetables- lunch special$19.99
- Orange Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- Lemon Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- Curry Chicken- lunch special$19.99
- Lo Mein- lunch special$19.99
Main Menu
Southwestern
- Pulled Beef Quesadilla$17.99
Served on a Grilled Wrap with our Signature Pulled Beef and your choice of Toppings and Dressings
- Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$15.99
Served on a Grilled Wrap with our Signature Pulled Chicken and your choice of Toppings and Dressings
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$16.99
Served on a Grilled Wrap with our Signature Grilled Chicken and your choice of Toppings and Dressings
- Chorizo Bites$10.99
Pastrami Wrapped Mexican Chorizo Sausage, Breaded and Fried, Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce
- Pastrami Poppers$17.99
Tender Panko Coated Pastrami Chunks, Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce
- Nacho Fries$22.99
A Heaping Portion of Krispy Fries, Topped with Beef Chili, Pickled Onions, Guacamole, Drizzled with your choice of dressing
- Pastrami Fries$22.99
A Heaping Portion of Krispy Fries, Topped with Grilled Pastrami Cubes, Pickled Onions, Banana Peppers, Drizzled with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
- The Geshmak Schnitzel$18.99
Topped with Pastrami,
- The Pomona Fire$18.99
Fried Chicken Poppers, Spicy Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeno
- The Uptown$22.99
Chef's mix of Baby Chicken, Pastrami, Caramelized Onion and Sweet Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Pickles
- The GG Steak Sandwich$27.99
Tender Marinated Steak Strips, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, House BBQ Sauce
- The 202 Smoke$27.99
18 Hour Smoked Brisket, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo
- The Grilled Chicken Sizzle$18.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Onion Rings, Pastrami,
- The Traditional Grilled Chicken$18.99
- The Traditional Schnitzel$18.99
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Russian Dressing
- The Shimmy's Pull$26.99
BBQ Pulled Beef, Cole Slaw, BBQ Sauce,
- The Lower East Side$18.99
Signature Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
- The Tradition$18.99
Steamed Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles, Russian, Mustard
- The Old School$29.99
Thinly Sliced Beef Tongue, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickles
- The Ultimate$34.99
Select: 3 Proteins, 3 Toppings, 3 Dressings
Chinese Food
- Sesame$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- General Tso's$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Hot Popper$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Sweet N' Sour$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Broccoli$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Mixed Vegetables$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Lo-Mein$14.99+
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Orange$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Lemon$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef
- Curry$19.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef - Spicy
- Crispy Beef$22.99
Appetizers
- Pastrami Eggroll$4.79
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
- Geshmak Brisket Eggroll$4.99
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
- Vegetarian Cabbage Egg Roll$3.49
Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
- Fried Wontons$9.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
- Steamed Dumplings$9.99
Choice of Chicken Or Beef Served with Soy Dipping Sauce
- GG's Fried Wings$11.99
Crispy Battered Chicken Wings
- Buffalo Wings$11.99
Fried Wings Coated in Hot & Tangy Sauce
- Jalapeno Fingers$18.99
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Strips, Served with a Garlic Aioli
- Krispy Mini Chicken Pockets$9.99
Krispy Wonton Skin Filled With Chicken And Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce
Fry Bar
Salads
- Create Your Own Salad$18.99
Create Your Own Salad Per Your personal Taste
- Schnitzel Salad$21.99
Romaine, Israeli Pickles, Fried Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$21.99
Leafy Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Deli Salad$21.99
Romaine, Cubed Deli Meats, Cherry Tomato, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Pulled Beef Salad$26.99
BBQ Pulled Beef, Romaine, Fried Onions, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Colored Peppers,
- Crispy Beef Salad$26.99
Romaine, Crispy Beef, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, Avocado, Sweet Chili Sauce
- BBQ Steak Salad$26.99
Leafy Greens, Sliced Steak, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Onion, Charred Corn, Cucumber, Chipotle Mayo
- Grilled Pastrami Salad$26.99
Leafy Greens, Grilled Pastrami Strips, Grilled Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Charred Corn, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Tongue Salad$29.99
Romaine, Beef Tongue, Fresh Potato Crisps, Cherry Tomatoes, Guacamole, Garlic Mayo, Sweet Chili Sauce
Burgers & Hotdogs
- Classic Hot Dog$5.99
- Pastrami Hot Dog$8.99
Hot Dog Topped with Pastrami,
- Pulled Beef Hot Dog$9.99
Hot Dog Topped with Pulled Beef,
- Classic Burger$14.99
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato,
- Pastrami Burger$16.99
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Crispy Pastrami, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato,
- Pulled Beef Burger$16.99
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Pulled Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce
- Jalapeno Burger$14.99
Homemade Beef Burger, Topped with Sliced Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, lettuce, Tomato,
- Smashed Burger$14.99
Our Classic Burger, Smashed and Grilled with Caramelized Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato,
Kids Menu
Drinks
- Sprite$2.99
All Beverages Sold Are Certified By The OU
- Coke$2.99
All Beverages Sold Are Certified By The OU
- Coke Diet$2.99
All Beverages Sold Are Certified By The OU
- Fanta$2.99
All Beverages Sold Are Certified By The OU
- Lemonade$2.99
All Beverages Sold Are Certified By The OU
- Ginger Ale$2.99
All Beverages Sold Are Certified By The OU